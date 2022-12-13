ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Biden signs gay marriage legislation, says 'the law and the love it defends strike a blow against hate in all its forms'

 5 days ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — Biden signs gay marriage legislation, says ‘the law and the love it defends strike a blow against hate in all its forms.’

Jan. 6 panel pushes Trump’s prosecution in forceful finish

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee is wrapping up its investigation of the violent 2021 U.S. Capitol insurrection, with lawmakers expected to cap one of the most exhaustive and aggressive congressional probes in memory with an extraordinary recommendation: The Justice Department should consider criminal charges against former President Donald Trump.
TikTok banned on Louisiana’s Department of State devices

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana’s Secretary of State, Kyle Ardoin, announced Monday that he is banning TikTok on all devices issued by the Department of State. In addition, the Republican urged Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards to follow suit and immediately ban the use of the popular video sharing app on all of the state government’s devices.
Jan. 6 panel urges Trump prosecution with criminal referral

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee urged the Justice Department on Monday to bring criminal charges against former President Donald Trump and his allies, wrapping up its investigation of the violent 2021 Capitol insurrection with what lawmakers called a “roadmap to justice.” As they cap one of the most exhaustive and aggressive congressional probes in memory, the panel’s seven Democrats and two Republicans are recommending criminal charges against Trump and associates who helped him launch a multifaceted pressure campaign to try to overturn his 2020 election loss. The panel also released a lengthy summary of its final...
Behind the Lens: Israel's separation barrier

Associated Press photographers talk about their 2022 assignments, and share some of the stories behind the images. THE STORY: Israel’s separation barrier, 20 years on. ON CAPTURING DAILY LIFE AT AND NEAR THE SEPARATION BARRIER:. I was not looking for the conflict. I was not looking for this shocking...
What to watch as Jan. 6 panel cites Trump's 'attempted coup'

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee investigating the Capitol riot will make its final public presentation Monday about the unprecedented effort by Donald Trump to overturn the results of the presidential election he lost in 2020. The committee has called it an “attempted coup” that warrants criminal prosecution from the Justice Department. That is expected to be the committee’s closing argument as it wraps up a year-and-a-half-long inquiry and prepares to release a final report detailing its findings about the insurrection in the nation’s capital on Jan. 6, 2021, as Congress was certifying Joe Biden’s presidential victory. The committee of seven Democrats and two Republicans is set to dissolve at the end of the year. Monday’s meeting will be the committee’s 11th public session since forming in July 2021. One of the first hearings, on June 9, was viewed by more than 20 million people. What to watch for in Monday’s meeting at 1 p.m. EST:
Americas Divided: A new study reveals that polarization is on the rise in the Americas

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 16, 2022-- “THD: The Hidden Drug,” the new report by LLYC and Más Democracia, was transformed into a campaign showing how being addicted to polarization on social media can reach the level of a drug in some cases: a drug hidden behind the apparent normalcy of using these digital platforms. Using techniques of Big Data and Artificial Intelligence, the report was created in collaboration with experts in neuroscience and psychology to analyze conversations on social media in countries like the United States, Mexico and Brazil, among others. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221213005854/en/ THD: The Hidden Drug. (Graphic: Business Wire)
