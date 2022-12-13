Nebraska Transfer DB Jaeden Gould Commits to Syracuse

Syracuse football has landed its third player from the transfer portal in Nebraska transfer defensive back Jaeden Gould, he announced on Tuesday. Gould took an official visit to get a closer look at the Orange over the weekend. He joins offensive lineman Joe More (Richmond) and defensive tackle Braylen Ingraham (Alabama) as incoming transfers for the 2023 season. Gould has four years of eligibility remaining.

UCLA, Maryland and Rutgers were among those interested in Gould, a former elite recruit out of Bergen Catholic in New Jersey. The 6-2 defensive back was named to the 2022 SI-99 as one of the best 99 prospects in the class. Gould picked the Cornhuskers over Alabama, Arizona State, Arkansas, Boston College, Clemson, Duke, Florida, Florida State, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisville, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Mississippi State, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Penn State, Pittsburgh, South Carolina, Syracuse, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, USC, Vanderbilt, Virginia, Virginia Tech, West Virginia and Wisconsin, among many others, in the 2022 recruiting cycle.

Gould spent one year at Nebraska, but the program elected to fire Scott Frost and go in another direction. That has led to many looking to continue their collegiate career in a different location. Gould will now join an Orange secondary that already includes New Jersey natives Duce Chestnut and Alijah Clark. Syracuse is not expected to be done recruiting in the portal.

