Salt Lake City, UT

KUTV

Officials respond to slide off in Big Cottonwood Canyon

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Officials responded to Big Cottonwood Canyon after a car slid off the road. Utah Department of Transportation officials said they arrived to the scene below Cardiff Fork on Saturday. More from 2News. Traffic was moving in both directions, but UDOT officials said traffic would...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Suspect arrested for transporting drugs in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A man has been arrested after police said he possessed drugs with intent to distribute them. A Salt Lake City Police officer arrested the man while in one of the department's "focus patrol areas," they said. The 37-year-old suspect was arrested after an investigation...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Power outage affecting thousands in Orem

OREM, Utah (KUTV) — A power outage had reportedly affected 2,400 residents of Orem, Utah shortly after 9:30 a.m. on December 17. Representatives of Rocky Mountain Power estimated the time of restoration to be 1:30 p.m. Officials said the cause of the outage is under investigation. No further information...
OREM, UT
KUTV

Sandy police investigating America First Credit Union robbery

SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — Law enforcement officials are reportedly investigating a robbery that occurred at the America First Credit Union at 7755 South 700 East in Sandy on December 16 around 12:30 p.m. Officers with the Sandy Police Department said that detectives have begun looking into the case. The...
SANDY, UT
KUTV

Salt Lake City police SWAT Team take barricaded suspect into custody

KEARNS, Utah (KUTV) — An individual who had an outstanding warrant for a 2019 aggravated assault case was taken into custody on December 16 after officers said he barricaded himself inside a residence in Kearns. Representatives of the Salt Lake City Police Department reported that detectives with the agency's...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Shooting threat forces Magna, Kearns charter schools to cancel classes

MAGNA, Utah (KUTV) — A K-12 charter school with campuses in Magna and Kearns canceled classes Monday after reportedly receiving a threat of a school shooting over the weekend. According to a message posted to Entheos Academy's social media, the threat was received Sunday evening. While the notification didn't...
MAGNA, UT
KUTV

Home sales plunge, higher prices persist along Wasatch Front

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Home sales along the Wasatch Front saw steep declines in November, driven by higher mortgage interest rates that have further squeezed out buyers. According to new data released Friday by the Salt Lake Board of Realtors, home sales in Salt Lake County fell by 48 percent last month compared to November 2021 when interest rates were roughly half of what they are today.
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
KUTV

Multiple suspects wanted for aggravated assault of store employee at Gateway Mall

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Salt Lake City police are asking for help in identifying multiple suspects in an alleged aggravated assault of a store employee at the Gateway Mall. They said the investigation began on Nov. 25 a short time before 6:30 p.m. after they received a call about a large group, possibly in their teens, who assaulted an employee located near 100 South Rio Grande Street.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

