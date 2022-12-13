Read full article on original website
KUTV
Semi trailer fire extinguished in cold temperatures in Summit County
ECHO, Utah (KUTV) — Officials responded to a semi trailer fire on I-80 in Summit County on Sunday. North Summit firefighters responded to the scene early in the morning and said temperatures were below zero. More from 2News. They said they fought the fire in the cold weather with...
KUTV
Crash hours earlier damaged same guardrail that impaled a driver on US-89
Officials said there was another crash hours earlier at the same guardrail that impaled a driver on US-89 in Davis County. The driver suffered serious injuries to her lower body after the incident on Wednesday. Good Samaritan’s stopped and, along with first responders, took an hour to remove her from the mangled car.
KUTV
Woman found near Salt Lake City bus stop may have died of hypothermia
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A woman has been found dead near a bus stop after officials said they believe she got hypothermia. The woman was found near 100 South and 1000 East in Salt Lake City, according to Carl Arky with the Utah Transit Authority. Officials said the...
KUTV
Officials respond to slide off in Big Cottonwood Canyon
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Officials responded to Big Cottonwood Canyon after a car slid off the road. Utah Department of Transportation officials said they arrived to the scene below Cardiff Fork on Saturday. More from 2News. Traffic was moving in both directions, but UDOT officials said traffic would...
KUTV
1 killed in multi-vehicle crash on 3500 S in West Valley City
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — One person has died in a multi-vehicle crash on 3500 South in West Valley City. According to officials with West Valley City Police Department, the crash occurred a short time before 4 p.m. Friday at 3500 South near 2400 West. Police said a...
KUTV
Salt Lake City man unable to work for weeks after hit by van near intersection
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Salt Lake City man can't work for at least 12 weeks after he was hit by a van while he was crossing the road. The collision happened on Monday around 5 p.m. near the intersection of Jefferson Street and Mead Avenue in an area where there are no crosswalks.
KUTV
17-year-old dies after rollover crash into river in northern Utah
CORINNE, Utah (KUTV — A teenager has died after a rollover crash into a river in Box Elder County. Officials said they responded to an upside down car in Bear River at 4000 West 3600 North in Corinne at approximately 3:15 p.m. on Friday. They said the driver was...
KUTV
Suspect arrested for transporting drugs in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A man has been arrested after police said he possessed drugs with intent to distribute them. A Salt Lake City Police officer arrested the man while in one of the department's "focus patrol areas," they said. The 37-year-old suspect was arrested after an investigation...
KUTV
Injured 20-year-old hiker rescued after nearly 5 hours in Big Cottonwood Canyon
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A search and rescue operation was underway in Big Cottonwood Canyon for a 20-year-old who suffered a lower leg injury. Melody Cutler with Unified Police Department confirmed reports of an injured hiker a short time before 10:30 a.m. on Friday near Mill D North Fork.
KUTV
Power outage affecting thousands in Orem
OREM, Utah (KUTV) — A power outage had reportedly affected 2,400 residents of Orem, Utah shortly after 9:30 a.m. on December 17. Representatives of Rocky Mountain Power estimated the time of restoration to be 1:30 p.m. Officials said the cause of the outage is under investigation. No further information...
KUTV
Sandy police investigating America First Credit Union robbery
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — Law enforcement officials are reportedly investigating a robbery that occurred at the America First Credit Union at 7755 South 700 East in Sandy on December 16 around 12:30 p.m. Officers with the Sandy Police Department said that detectives have begun looking into the case. The...
KUTV
Assault suspect arrested after Salt Lake SWAT responds to Rose Park area
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — An assault suspect has been arrested after a search through Salt Lake City's Rose Park neighborhood. Officials responded to the area of 1000 North American Beauty Drive on Sunday at approximately 11:17 a.m. on a report of a shooting. As they were responding, police...
KUTV
Police: SLC shooting suspect fired multiple shots, held elderly woman in her home
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — New information is emerging about a weekend shooting in Salt Lake City’s Rose Park neighborhood over the weekend. According to a probable cause statement, Angel Tinajero, 22, fired multiple rounds and held an elderly woman in her home for more than two hours.
KUTV
AG office burglary suspect accused of cleaning grocery bathroom using stolen supplies
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — A Salt Lake City man — who was accused of burglarizing the Utah Attorney General's Office, was released three days later due to a paperwork delay, and then was arrested again in connection to multiple thefts last week before being released yet again — is back in police custody.
KUTV
Investigation reveals drugs, not road rage, likely led to Redwood Road shooting
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — The Taylorsville Police Department on Friday released surveillance images of a suspect vehicle in a shooting the previous day that was initially believed to have been sparked by road rage. After serving a search warrant on the injured driver's vehicle, though, police now believe the...
KUTV
Salt Lake City police SWAT Team take barricaded suspect into custody
KEARNS, Utah (KUTV) — An individual who had an outstanding warrant for a 2019 aggravated assault case was taken into custody on December 16 after officers said he barricaded himself inside a residence in Kearns. Representatives of the Salt Lake City Police Department reported that detectives with the agency's...
KUTV
Rocky Mountain Power gives tips to keep heating bill low in below-freezing temps
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — From the snow to the bitter cold, everyone in Utah will need to bundle up this week. It might be tricky to keep your home heating bill low this month, which can be frustrating with inflation and expenses around the holidays. Rocky Mountain Power...
KUTV
Shooting threat forces Magna, Kearns charter schools to cancel classes
MAGNA, Utah (KUTV) — A K-12 charter school with campuses in Magna and Kearns canceled classes Monday after reportedly receiving a threat of a school shooting over the weekend. According to a message posted to Entheos Academy's social media, the threat was received Sunday evening. While the notification didn't...
KUTV
Home sales plunge, higher prices persist along Wasatch Front
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Home sales along the Wasatch Front saw steep declines in November, driven by higher mortgage interest rates that have further squeezed out buyers. According to new data released Friday by the Salt Lake Board of Realtors, home sales in Salt Lake County fell by 48 percent last month compared to November 2021 when interest rates were roughly half of what they are today.
KUTV
Multiple suspects wanted for aggravated assault of store employee at Gateway Mall
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Salt Lake City police are asking for help in identifying multiple suspects in an alleged aggravated assault of a store employee at the Gateway Mall. They said the investigation began on Nov. 25 a short time before 6:30 p.m. after they received a call about a large group, possibly in their teens, who assaulted an employee located near 100 South Rio Grande Street.
