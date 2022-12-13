Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Winter Storm Watch issued for Antelope, Boone, Burt, Butler, Cedar, Colfax, Cuming, Dodge by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-22 00:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-23 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Prepare for possible blizzard conditions. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Antelope; Boone; Burt; Butler; Cedar; Colfax; Cuming; Dodge; Knox; Madison; Pierce; Platte; Saunders; Seward; Stanton; Thurston; Wayne WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...Blizzard conditions possible. Confidence is increasing for several inches of snowfall. Winds could gust as high as 45- 50 mph. Dangerously cold wind chills as low as 50 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Iowa and east central, northeast and southeast Nebraska. * WHEN...From late Wednesday night through Thursday evening, although blowing and drifting of snow and dangerously cold wind chills could linger well into Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on difficult if not impossible road conditions in snow and blowing snow. Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 50 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This system is still a few days out but confidence in hazardous travel is increasing. Alternate travel plans may be necessary. Blowing and drifting snow may continue well into Friday as will the bitterly cold wind chills of 35 to 50 below zero.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Watch issued for Fremont, Montgomery, Page by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-22 00:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-23 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Prepare for possible blizzard conditions. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Fremont; Montgomery; Page WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED * WHAT...Blizzard conditions possible Late Wednesday into Thursday. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Iowa and southeast Nebraska. * WHEN...Late Wednesday into Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on extremely difficult travel. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 40 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Watch issued for Harrison, Shelby by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-22 00:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-23 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible blizzard conditions. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Harrison; Shelby WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze. For the Winter Storm Watch, blizzard conditions possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...In Iowa, Harrison and Shelby Counties. In Nebraska, Washington County. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 6 PM CST this evening. For the Winter Storm Watch, from late Wednesday night through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions today. Extremely hazardous travel conditions are expected late Wednesday into Thursday. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 40 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Harrison, Shelby by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-19 12:15:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-19 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible blizzard conditions. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Harrison; Shelby WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze. For the Winter Storm Watch, blizzard conditions possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...In Iowa, Harrison and Shelby Counties. In Nebraska, Washington County. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 6 PM CST this evening. For the Winter Storm Watch, from late Wednesday night through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions today. Extremely hazardous travel conditions are expected late Wednesday into Thursday. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 40 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Mills, Pottawattamie by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-19 12:15:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-19 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible blizzard conditions. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Mills; Pottawattamie WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze. For the Winter Storm Watch, blizzard conditions possible with 4 to 7 inches of snow possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of western Iowa and east central and southeast Nebraska. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 6 PM CST this evening. For the Winter Storm Watch, from late Wednesday night through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions today. Extremely hazardous travel is expected late Wednesday into Thursday. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 40 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Watch issued for Mills, Pottawattamie by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-22 00:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-23 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible blizzard conditions. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Mills; Pottawattamie WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze. For the Winter Storm Watch, blizzard conditions possible with 4 to 7 inches of snow possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of western Iowa and east central and southeast Nebraska. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 6 PM CST this evening. For the Winter Storm Watch, from late Wednesday night through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions today. Extremely hazardous travel is expected late Wednesday into Thursday. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 40 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Watch issued for Monona by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-22 00:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-23 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Prepare for possible blizzard conditions. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Monona WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...Blizzard conditions possible. Confidence is increasing for several inches of snowfall. Winds could gust as high as 45- 50 mph. Dangerously cold wind chills as low as 50 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Iowa and east central, northeast and southeast Nebraska. * WHEN...From late Wednesday night through Thursday evening, although blowing and drifting of snow and dangerously cold wind chills could linger well into Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on difficult if not impossible road conditions in snow and blowing snow. Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 50 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This system is still a few days out but confidence in hazardous travel is increasing. Alternate travel plans may be necessary. Blowing and drifting snow may continue well into Friday as will the bitterly cold wind chills of 35 to 50 below zero.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Washington by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-19 12:15:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-19 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible blizzard conditions. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Washington WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze. For the Winter Storm Watch, blizzard conditions possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...In Iowa, Harrison and Shelby Counties. In Nebraska, Washington County. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 6 PM CST this evening. For the Winter Storm Watch, from late Wednesday night through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions today. Extremely hazardous travel conditions are expected late Wednesday into Thursday. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 40 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
