Effective: 2022-12-19 12:15:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-19 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible blizzard conditions. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Mills; Pottawattamie WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze. For the Winter Storm Watch, blizzard conditions possible with 4 to 7 inches of snow possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of western Iowa and east central and southeast Nebraska. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 6 PM CST this evening. For the Winter Storm Watch, from late Wednesday night through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions today. Extremely hazardous travel is expected late Wednesday into Thursday. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 40 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

MILLS COUNTY, IA ・ 2 HOURS AGO