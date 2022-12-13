Read full article on original website
wymt.com
Kentucky upset by Murray State
LEXINGTON, Ky. – Robyn Benton scored 15 points, including 10 in the fourth quarter, but the Kentucky women’s basketball team lost to Murray State 51-44 on Friday night at Memorial Coliseum. Kentucky (7-3) struggled from the floor all night, making just 20 of 60 (33.3 percent) from the...
wymt.com
Top-10 safety Jantzen Dunn set to transfer from Ohio State to Kentucky
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Former Buckeye Jantzen Dunn is making his return home to Kentucky. The former four-star prospect out of Bowling Green, South Warren, will have three seasons of eligibility left. Dunn played in four games for Ohio State this past season, all on special teams. With the departure...
wymt.com
Kentucky women’s basketball falls for third straight game
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky women’s basketball hosted Florida Golf Coast, looking to snap a two game loosing streak. After a rocky start giving up eight unanswered, the Cats rallied to make it 16-12 after one. Things remained close at the break, 37-31 Eagles. Kentucky would come as close...
fox56news.com
Lexington McDonalds shot several times during overnight shootout
The shootout happened outside the McDonalds on Stanton Way near 11:15 p.m. Lexington McDonalds shot several times during overnight …. The shootout happened outside the McDonalds on Stanton Way near 11:15 p.m. Wreaths delivered for Wreaths Across America Day. Nearly 6,000 wreaths were delivered to Kentucky's Zachary Taylor National Cemetary...
wymt.com
High school basketball scores from around the mountains
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Here are the high school basketball scores from across the mountains on Friday, December 16, 2022. Breathitt County 82, Wolfe County 77 (OT) Knott Central 69, Buckhorn 64 (OT) Girls Basketball:. Rockcastle County 70, Casey County 57. Floyd Central 70, Betsy Layne 49. Estill County 65,...
WLKY.com
Travis Egan named Mr. Football by Kentucky Football Coaches Association
MOUNT WASHINGTON, Ky. — Bullitt East High School quarterback Travis Egan received a major honor this week. The Kentucky Football Coaches Association named Egan Kentucky's Mr. Football. "They say it's an individual award," said Egan. "But, I couldn't have got here without my lineman, my receivers, even my defense....
wymt.com
Positively WAVE: Christian Academy of Louisville students wrap gifts for eastern Kentucky families
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Fourth grade students at Christian Academy of Louisville spent part of the day wrapping Christmas gifts for children in eastern Kentucky. Students, teachers and staff have been collecting toys and gifts all semester. They’ll be distributed to their sponsored Harlan County families through the “Mountain Santa” ministry.
findplace.xyz
Best Hospital In Lexington
Do you necessarily require a entire list of the best hospital in the Lexington locality? In this blog article, I’ll give some best hospital details, that are basically situated in the Lexington. Also, a direction map link from your house, with details area, Web information, estimate regular users ratings,...
wymt.com
Cats fall to UCLA in CBS Sports Classic
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky came up just short to the UCLA Bruins in a 63-53 finish at the CBS Sports Classic at Madison Square Garden. Missed free throws were a major contributor to the loss, with Kentucky shooting 5 of 13 at the line. Chris Livingston led the Cats...
wymt.com
EKY History: 25th anniversary of the first elk release
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - On December 18th, 1997, a large and successful restoration project began near the Knott-Perry County line to bring back elk to Eastern Kentucky. The project reintroduced elk to Eastern Kentucky for the first time in 150 years. Nearly four thousand people turned out to watch as...
Top 3 Christmas Towns In Kentucky . They’re Magical.
There is something special about Christmas in Kentucky. The air is crisp and the decorations are abundant, making it a truly magical time of year, from the lights and decorations to the delicious food and bourbon, it’s a time of year that brings joy and magic to everyone who celebrates it. And no Christmas in Kentucky is complete without a visit to the list of Christmas town below.
wymt.com
Eastern Ky. nonprofit collects nearly 300 gifts for kids impacted by flooding
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Aspire Appalachia gave back to kids impacted by July’s flooding. On Saturday, the group collected 278 gifts for kids to open on Christmas. “The flood has taken so much away from them, but hopefully this will help put smiles on all those little faces,” a Facebook post said.
wymt.com
Ky. doctor provides tips on staying safe amid ‘tripledemic’
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As people come together for the holidays, Kentucky is facing a ‘tripledemic.’. “We’ve had COVID for the last two or three years it’s not gone away and actually we’re probably starting to see a little bit of an increase over the wintertime so that’s one virus,” said Dr. Jeff Foxx.
wymt.com
Tennessee man found dead in semi in Rowan County
MOREHEAD, Ky. (WYMT) - A man from Middle Tennessee was found dead in his semi truck Friday afternoon. Morehead dispatch and a local manufacturing company got a call Friday afternoon that one of their trucks hadn’t been seen to move in 20 hours and neither they nor family could get in touch with the driver.
wymt.com
WATCH: Appalachian Wireless Sports Overtime - December 16, 2022
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It’s cold outside but action is heating up on hardwoods across the mountains as action continues to heat up before Christmas!. You can see all the action on Appalachian Wireless Sports Overtime in the playlists above!
wymt.com
Governor, First Lady hand out Christmas gifts in Eastern Kentucky
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear and First Lady Britainy Beshear were in the mountains Friday to deliver toys as part of the First Lady’s Eastern Kentucky Toy Drive. The Governor and the First Lady encouraged people to donate toys at grocery stores, as well as the University...
wymt.com
Parent of EKU student accused of threatening to blow university up
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Court records obtained by WKYT say a man threatened to blow up Eastern Kentucky University after his son was academically suspended. That man, Patrick Hall of Pike County, was arrested by Kentucky State Police on Sunday and is now in jail. Police were dispatched last week...
wymt.com
Officials looking for man who reportedly jumped into Kentucky River
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the London-Laurel Rescue Squad confirmed multiple agencies are looking for a missing man in Perry County. According to a post on the London-Laurel Rescue Squad Facebook page, the man was last seen jumping into the Kentucky River in Hazard on Friday. We will...
fox56news.com
Linda & Ron Turner with The Big White Christmas House
Linda & Ron Turner with The Big White Christmas House. Crumbl Cookies, known for the more than 200 weekly rotating flavors, opened in the Brannon Crossing Shopping Center Friday morning. 7 injured in multi-car crash on Alumni Drive in Lexington. Police said it happened around 10 p.m. Thursday when a...
wymt.com
Emergency rooms filling up as sickness slams Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Emergency rooms at Lexington hospitals are filling up, but medical officials say if you are really sick and need urgent care, they will see you. Doctors from Lexington’s three major hospitals held an online media briefing Monday morning to talk about the surge in patients they are seeing.
