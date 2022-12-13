Read full article on original website
Crystal Lake man charged with fatal stabbing in Logan Square
CHICAGO - A man from Crystal Lake has been charged with fatally stabbing a 26-year-old man in Logan Square earlier this year. Police say Efrain Lopez, 48, was arrested on Dec. 15 after he was identified as the offender who stabbed a man in the 3300 block of West North Avenue on the night of Sept. 23.
Man accused of forcing his way into Cook County home, striking victims with piece of lumber
COOK COUNTY, Ill. - A Chicago man is accused of forcing his way into a home in unincorporated Stickney Wednesday and striking a man and woman with a piece of lumber. At about 1 p.m., Cook County Sheriff's police responded to the 7100 block of West 74th Street for a report of a home invasion.
4 teens charged in violent carjacking that seriously injured man in Back of the Yards
CHICAGO - Four juveniles are facing charges after a stabbing and carjacking earlier this month in the Back of the Yards neighborhood. Two boys, 14 and 16, and two girls, 15 and 17, allegedly took a vehicle by force from an 18-year-old man while armed with a knife on Dec. 5 in the 5000 block of South Racine Avenue, according to police.
Highland Park shooting: Father of alleged gunman faces charges in connection to mass shooting
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. - The father of the gunman who allegedly opened fire on a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park this year is now facing charges in connection to the mass shooting. Robert Crimo Jr. was charged with seven counts of felony reckless conduct Thursday. Crimo Jr. surrendered...
Man accused of West Side murder bragged about it to 2 others who he later tried killing, prosecutors say
CHICAGO - Martae Logan fatally shot a man who stood on a sidewalk in Austin last month, then showed crime alerts of the fatal attack to two others who he tried killing days later, according to prosecutors. Logan, 20, is accused of getting out of the backseat of a car...
Round Lake Beach man 'unbelievably fortunate' to be alive after DUI crash: officials
ROUND LAKE, Ill. - A Round Lake Beach man was under the influence of alcohol and speeding when he crashed into a tree Thursday morning in Round Lake, officials said. Jesus M. Lopez Ortiz, 25, was driving westbound on Route 134 at a high rate of speed around 1:20 a.m. when he lost control of his car and crashed into a tree near Harrison Avenue, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.
11 years after controversial release from jail, man arrested for allegedly killing man while drunk driving
CHICAGO - Eleven years after he became a flashpoint for Cook County’s immigration policies, Saul Chavez has been extradited from Mexico to face charges that he struck and killed a man while driving drunk, dragging him nearly 300 feet. Chavez ran off after hitting William McCann, 66, in Logan...
Chicago alderman says evidence recovered in vehicle may lead to arrest in Lincoln Park robbery
CHICAGO - Police have recovered a Jeep Cherokee taken by armed robbers who terrified a 70-year-old woman walking her dog in Lincoln Park. The vehicle was then used in three other robberies, including one where the victim was brutally beaten and pistol-whipped. The Jeep was located in west suburban Maywood.
Man accused of strangling woman, smothering baby at Lockport home in 2020
CHICAGO - More than two years after the deaths of a suburban mother and her child, police announce an arrest in the case. Police who saw the crime scene inside a home on Hamilton Street in Lockport can't shake it. "The officers — they still talk about it to this...
Boy, 16, charged in armed carjacking in Englewood
CHICAGO - A teenage boy was charged in an armed carjacking that happened earlier this month in the Englewood neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The 16-year-old is accused of carjacking a 36-year-old woman at gunpoint around 12:15 p.m. Dec. 6 in the 6800 block of South Normal Boulevard, police said.
Elgin man sentenced to 12 years for crashing vehicle while street racing, killing two college students
ELGIN, Ill. - An Elgin man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for killing two college students after crashing his vehicle while street racing last year. On Oct. 20, Trevon D. Morris, 23, pleaded guilty to the offense of aggravated DUI causing death. On April 20, 2021, Morris...
Police search for offender who fired shots from minivan in Mount Prospect
MOUNT PROSPECT, Ill. - Police are investigating after shots were fired from a minivan Monday night in suburban Mount Prospect. At about 8:23 p.m., police officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 1100 block of Boxwood Drive. When officers arrived, they learned two people dressed in all...
Man killed, woman in critical condition after being shot while traveling in vehicle on Near West Side
CHICAGO - A man was killed and a woman is in critical condition after being shot while inside a vehicle on the Near West Side Friday afternoon. At about 1:51 p.m., two people were inside a vehicle and traveling in the 1900 block of West Jackson Boulevard when they were struck by gunfire, police said.
Man charged in deadly shooting during South Side gathering
CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged in a fatal shooting last September in the Morgan Park neighborhood. Nykee Owens, 19, is accused of shooting and killing 30-year-old Kenard Millsap during a backyard gathering Sept. 24 in the 11800 block of South Hale Avenue, police said. Millsap was pronounced...
Portage Park mass shooting: No bail for man accused of killing 3, wounding another outside bar
CHICAGO - A Chicago man was denied bail after allegedly shooting four people, killing three, outside a bar in Portage Park Sunday morning. Samuel Parsons-Salas, 32, appeared in court Wednesday. He faces three felony counts of first-degree murder, one felony count of attempted first-degree murder and one felony count of kidnapping.
Suspect sought for touching himself in front of minor on CTA train downtown
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect who inappropriately touched himself in front of a girl on a CTA Pink Line train earlier this month. Police said the suspect boarded a Pink Line train around 3:45 p.m. Dec. 1 near the Harold Washington...
Woman, 62, reported missing for months from Hyde Park
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a woman who has been missing from Hyde Park since September. Rhonda Davis, 62, was last seen Sept. 14 in the area of 5300 block of South Cornell Avenue, according to a CPD missing person alert. Davis is...
Investigation launched after body of 14-year-old boy found in Aurora
AURORA, Ill. - The Kane County Sheriff's Office launched an investigation after the body of a teenage boy was found in Aurora Tuesday night. Police say a 14-year-old was found dead in the 1400 block of Exposition Avenue around 8:11 p.m. The investigation is still ongoing. As further information becomes...
Teen charged after allegedly bringing gun to North Side grade school
CHICAGO - A 14-year-old boy was arrested at a North Side school Wednesday after students alerted school staff that the boy was armed. Chicago police say the teen was arrested in the 4400 block of North Beacon at Mary E. Courtenay Language Arts Center in Sheridan Park. The school teaches...
2 men stole $2,400 worth of merchandise from Macy's in Oak Brook, led police on pursuit: prosecutors
OAK BROOK, Ill. - Bond has been set for two men accused of stealing approximately $2,400 worth of merchandise from the Macy’s department store located in Oak Brook. Brandon Abrons, 49, of Michigan City, Indiana, and McKinley Brown, 42, of Chicago, have been charged with one count of burglary and one count of retail theft.
