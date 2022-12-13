PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 39-year-old woman was shot multiple times in the head and found dead in the living room of a residence in Philadelphia's West Oak Lane section on Sunday night, police said. The shooting happened inside a home on the 1900 block of Haines Street just before 7:30 p.m.Medics pronounced the woman dead on the scene, according to police. Authorities say no arrests have been made and no weapons were recovered. Also on Haines Street, police are searching for a man reportedly last seen with three 2-year-olds at around 8 p.m. Authorities say Stanley Baptiste was seen with Jari, Jasmine and Journey Baptiste, who may be at a "special risk of harm or injury."Investigators say Stanley Baptiste was driving a gold Lincoln navigator with a Pennsylvania plate. It's unclear if he's connected to the shooting.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 18 HOURS AGO