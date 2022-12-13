Read full article on original website
abc27.com
Man arrested after allegedly being involved in multiple thefts: Police
LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Lower Paxton Township have arrested a man they say has been involved in multiple thefts across several communities. According to police, on Dec. 16, Lower Paxton Police Officers responded to the area of Claredon Street and Marblehead Street for an active theft from vehicles.
abc27.com
Police looking for package thief in Cumberland County
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Silver Spring Township are looking for a suspect they say stole packages off of a resident’s porch. According to police, shortly after 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17, an unidentified man stole packages from the doorstep of a residence on the 100 block of Kensington Place in Mechanicsburg. The suspect then left in a dark-colored sedan.
Pa. workplace shooter was ex-boyfriend of victim: report
Berks County authorities have identified the man they believe to have been the shooter in a Dec. 15 incident that seriously wounded two people at a Wyomissing medical building before the shooter took his own life. Xavier Starks, 23, of Reading, was identified by investigators as the man found deceased...
lebtown.com
Blotter: Resisting arrest, involuntary manslaughter, harassment, DUI
Death Investigation – At 7:17 a.m. Dec. 14, police responded to Freeport Road for a death investigation. Police determined that this was an isolated incident, and there is no further threat to the public. The investigation is ongoing. Vehicle Accident, Driving Vehicle at Safe Speed – At 5:56 a.m....
abc27.com
Lancaster County resident scammed out of $17K: Police
WARWICK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A resident of Warwick Township, Lancaster County was allegedly scammed out of $17,000. According to the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police, the reporting resident said that on Dec. 11, her husband received a phone call from her credit union. It was later discovered that the man calling was not an employee of the credit union, but was someone who was impersonating an employee.
WGAL
Police investigate reported stabbing in Conewago Township, York County
CONEWAGO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Northern York County Regional Police are investigating a reported stabbing in Conewago Township. Police were called around 2:37 p.m. Sunday to the 1000 block of Kentwell Drive, according to emergency dispatchers. It's not clear how many people were injured or if a suspect is in...
Central Pa. man accused of taking impounded car, running over tow truck operator
Police in Lancaster County are looking for a man they allege removed a friend’s car from a towing lot without paying and injured a tow truck driver while leaving. Manheim Township police said they have a warrant to arrest Joshua T. Shannon, 30, of Lancaster on charges including aggravated assault and accidents involving death or personal injury.
sanatogapost.com
NorCo Police Seek Pottstown Woman in Alleged Assault
NORTH COVENTRY PA – A warrant was obtained Tuesday (Dec. 13, 2022) by North Coventry police for the arrest of a 29-year-old Pottstown woman (at top) on aggravated assault and other charges related to the alleged stabbing of a male victim, Chester County records show. The incident was publicly announced by the police department on its CrimeWatch website.
WFMZ-TV Online
Police need help identifying four people suspected of fraud
BOYERTOWN, Pa. - The Eastern Berks Regional Police Department is asking for help in identifying two female and two male suspects. Police believe the suspects used forged Skill game winner receipts at a Boyertown convenience store to fraudulently claim thousands of dollars. A 2009 gray Honda Civic was being driven...
3 children found safe after homicide in West Oak Lane; man found dead in Montgomery Co.
Police say the children - all 2 years old - went missing from the area around the same time as the homicide.
Woman shot multiple times in the head, killed in West Oak Lane, Philadelphia police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 39-year-old woman was shot multiple times in the head and found dead in the living room of a residence in Philadelphia's West Oak Lane section on Sunday night, police said. The shooting happened inside a home on the 1900 block of Haines Street just before 7:30 p.m.Medics pronounced the woman dead on the scene, according to police. Authorities say no arrests have been made and no weapons were recovered. Also on Haines Street, police are searching for a man reportedly last seen with three 2-year-olds at around 8 p.m. Authorities say Stanley Baptiste was seen with Jari, Jasmine and Journey Baptiste, who may be at a "special risk of harm or injury."Investigators say Stanley Baptiste was driving a gold Lincoln navigator with a Pennsylvania plate. It's unclear if he's connected to the shooting.
WGAL
Lancaster County district attorney files homicide charges against Columbia shooting suspect
COLUMBIA, Pa. — The Lancaster County district attorney has now officially filed homicide charges against a man in connection with a double shooting in Columbia. Police said James Pilgrim Jr., 29, admitted to shooting two men, killing one of them, on Nov. 30. He was arrested Monday on unrelated...
The Shenandoah Sentinel
Police: Man broke into occupied home from abandoned home
SHENANDOAH – A man is in Schuylkill County Prison after Borough Police said he broke into an occupied home from a neighboring abandoned home. Luis Hernandez, 26, is facing felony burglary and criminal trespass charges for the incident. According to court documents, Borough Police were called to 120 North...
The Shenandoah Sentinel
SCI-Mahanoy prisoner accused of assaulting guard
A former State Correctional Institution – Mahanoy prisoner convicted of kidnapping and robbery in Philadelphia County is facing more charges after state troopers say he assaulted a corrections officer. Robert Fennell, 52, is facing felony aggravated assault charges, among others, for the incident on Aug. 30. State Police filed...
fox29.com
King of Prussia Mall parking lot scene of officer-involved shooting, officials say
KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. - A busy King of Prussia Mall parking lot was the scene of an officer-involved shooting, according to authorities. Officials say the shooting happened Sunday afternoon, around 3 p.m., outside the Seasons 52 restaurant, in the King of Prussia Mall complex. The parking lot outside of...
abc27.com
Lancaster man wanted on assault, theft charges
MANHEIM, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lancaster man is wanted after he allegedly struck a person in the parking lot of a business on Sunday, Dec. 10. According to police, 30-year-old Joshua Tyler Shannon has been charged with aggravated assault, an accident involving death or personal injury, theft of services, and recklessly endangering another person.
abc27.com
Camp Hill man charged with Lebanon County drug death
PALMYRA, Pa. (WHTM) — A Camp Hill man has been charged with drug delivery resulting in death, as well as three additional drug charges after a woman was found dead in 2021. According to police, on June 2, 2021, Palmyra Police responded to the 900 block of East Main Street at The Red Carpet Inn, for a report of a deceased woman located in a room. Upon arrival, police identified the woman as 36-year-old Amber Behney.
abc27.com
Lancaster comes together to remember gun violence victims
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Community members from across the Midstate gathered in Lancaster on Sunday to honor and remember victims lost to gun violence. “It’s heartbreaking. I’m born and raised here and it’s always been a safe community,” Lancaster resident Rosa Van Pelt said. “I’ve actually had to witness a shooting in my neighborhood, and I never thought I would see it. It’s mind-boggling to me that a place where I call home, I’m scared. You shouldn’t be scared of where you live.”
fox29.com
Police: Woman, co-worker shot by ex-boyfriend who turned gun on himself in Berks County
WYOMISSING, Pa. - Authorities say a disgruntled ex-boyfriend shot his former girlfriend and her co-worker in the parking lot of a Berks County healthcare facility before turning the gun on himself. Officers from the Wyomissing Police Department were called to the Berks Center For Digestive Health on Reed Avenue around...
Inmate arrested in connection with 2021 drug overdose death
PALMYRA - A 34-year-old state prison inmate has been arrested on involuntary manslaughter and drug delivery resulting in death charges in connection with a 2021 overdose death in Palmyra. Borough police said Friday they have charged Michael David Lewis with providing a mix of fentanyl and methamphetamines to Amber Behney,...
