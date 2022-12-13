Read full article on original website
Futurism
Experimental Inflatable Space Station Segment Explodes Violently
Space startup Sierra Space intentionally blew up a prototype inflatable space station module to see how much punishment it can take once it's orbiting the Earth, Space.com reports. The "ultimate burst pressure test" (UBP) took place last month and resulted in an early, scaled-down prototype of the Large Integrated Flexible...
sciencealert.com
A Hunt For Voyager 1's Old Manuals Revealed The Source of Its Garbled Messages
In May, NASA scientists said the Voyager 1 spacecraft was sending back inaccurate data from its attitude-control system [AACS]. In order to find a fix, engineers dug through decades-old manuals. The Voyager team solved the mysterious glitch in late August, NASA officials wrote in an update. Turns out, the spacecraft...
Boom! Watch an inflatable space station module explode on video
Sierra Space performed a "burst pressure" test on a space station module prototype, to prepare for future development on the Orbital Reef station for NASA.
James Webb Space Telescope captures 'extraordinary' clouds in the atmosphere of Saturn's alien moon Titan
Studying Titan's clouds will help scientists understand why Saturn's largest moon is the only moon in the solar system with an atmosphere.
ZDNet
Forget the Moon, NASA's next big mission is a lot closer to home
2022 has been a huge year for NASA -- it launched the Artemis moon mission, saw images from the James Webb Space Telescope, smashed into an asteroid, and more -- but the year isn't over yet. In the next few days, NASA and its partners are due to launch a mission that will give humanity its best look yet at nearly all of the water on the Earth's surface.
Gizmodo
World's Largest Free-Standing Aquarium Bursts, Dumps 1,500 Fish and 264,000 Gallons of Water
The AquaDom, the world’s largest cylindrical aquarium, burst on Friday morning in Berlin, releasing more than 264,000 gallons of water (a million liters) onto the premises, which also house a hotel, museum, and cafes. On Twitter, the Berlin police said that there had been “unbelievable maritime damage.”. Videos...
China claims repurposed ski-jump technology test helped launch spacecraft 7 times the speed of sound
China claims to have repurposed the outdated ski-jump method of launching fighter jets from aircraft carriers that could serve in space travel and the aero industry, saving travel time. The Chinese researchers modernized the old ski-jump method to make space travel simpler and safer, according to a report by South...
myscience.org
’Unexpected’ space traveller defies theories about origin of Solar System
Researchers from Western have shown that a fireball that originated at the edge of the Solar System was likely made of rock, not ice, challenging long-held beliefs about how the Solar System was formed. Just at the edge of our Solar System and halfway to the nearest stars is a...
Mind-blowing discovery could let us see into black holes for the first time ever – and finally solve eerie space mystery
A NEW study has revealed how scientists might be able to peer into black holes in the near future. The use of gravitational waves has been announced as a key tool in solving this lifelong mystery. According to Albert Einstein's traditional theory of relativity, black holes don't allow for light...
Listen to a Martian dust storm engulf the Perseverance rover in eerie, world-first audio recording
An unprecedented audio recording could reveal key details about extreme weather on the Red Planet.
satnews.com
Northrop Grumman is turning science fiction into science fact by transmitting solar energy from space to Earth
In the 1940s, science fiction author Isaac Asimov theorized the concept of collecting the sun’s energy in space, then beaming that energy down to Earth. Today, Northrop Grumman’s Space Solar Power Incremental Demonstrations and Research (SSPIDR) Project team is making that science fiction a reality with steady progress towards transmitting solar energy from space to anywhere on Earth. SSPIDR technology can be especially useful in forward operating and contested areas where warfighters need steady power to maintain mission operations.
A 17-year-old’s new synchronous reluctance motor outperforms traditional designs
17-year-old engineer Robert Sansone’s magnet-free motor is 17th on our list for the top 22 innovations of 2022. This summer, we reported that Sansone was awarded the first prize, and winnings of $75,000, at this year's Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF), the world's largest international high school STEM competition.
Scientists find new ‘waterworlds’ that look nothing like any planet in our solar system
Scientists have found two “water worlds” that are unlike anything seen in our solar system.The planets are almost entirely made up largely of water, marking the first time that such worlds have ever been confidently identified by scientists.Previously, the researchers were thought to be far more standard planets – but they are actually far more pioneering than we realised, scientists say.“We previously thought that planets that were a bit larger than Earth were big balls of metal and rock, like scaled-up versions of Earth, and that’s why we called them super-Earths,” said Björn Benneke, one of the scientists on the...
SpaceNews.com
Historic first launch of Chinese private methane-fueled rocket ends in failure
HELSINKI — Chinese launch company Landspace suffered failure Wednesday in what was the world’s first attempt to achieve orbit with a methane-fueled rocket. The Zhuque-2 methane-liquid oxygen rocket lifted off from newly-constructed facilities at the national Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in the Gobi Desert at around 3:30 a.m. Eastern Dec. 14.
scitechdaily.com
The Milky Way Is Mysteriously Rippling – Scientists Might Finally Know Why
Using data from the Gaia satellite telescope, a team headed by Lund University researchers in Sweden discovered that large parts of the Milky Way’s outer disk vibrate. The ripples are caused by a dwarf galaxy that passed by our galaxy hundreds of millions of years ago and is now visible in the constellation Sagittarius.
Giant 'Gate to Hell' Crater Opens Up in Russian Town
Footage of the incident shows a house teetering on the edge of the 100-foot-wide crater.
Futurism
NASA Spacecraft Snaps Incredible Image of Volcano-Covered Moon
NASA has released a stunning infrared image of Jupiter's moon Io, snapped from a mere 50,000 miles away. The image, taken this past summer by the space agency's Juno spacecraft and just now revealed to the public, shows incredible detail on the celestial body's volcanically active surface. Scientists suspect Io...
Gizmodo
Experimental Shock-Absorbing Material Can Stop Projectiles Traveling Over 3,000 MPH
A team of researchers from the University of Kent in Canterbury, England, have used a protein called talin, which functions as “the cell’s natural shock absorber,” to create a new shock-absorbing material capable of stopping projectiles traveling at supersonic speeds without destroying them in the process. Developing...
Study decodes ‘unexpected danger’ that lurked under ancient Mayan cities
Ancient Maya cities were contaminated with “dangerous” levels of mercury that may have posed a health hazard to the people living in the mesoamerican civilisation, according to new research.The review of studies, published recently in the journal Frontiers in Environmental Science, found the “unexpected danger” of mercury pollution beneath the soil surface of cities of the ancient Maya in Mesoamerica likely caused due to the frequent use of mercury and mercury-containing products by the people of this time between 250 and 1100 CE.“Discovering mercury buried deep in soils and sediments in ancient Maya cities is difficult to explain, until...
scitechdaily.com
Unexpected Findings in “Little” Big Bang Experiment Leaves Physicists Baffled
A temperature not seen since the first microsecond of the birth of the universe has been recreated by scientists, and they discovered that the event did not unfold quite the way they expected. The interaction of energy, matter, and the strong nuclear force in the ultra-hot experiments conducted at the Relativistic Heavy Ion Collider (RHIC) was thought to be well understood. However, a detailed investigation has revealed that physicists are missing something in their model of how the universe works. A recent paper detailing the findings appears in the journal Physical Review Letters.
