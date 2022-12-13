Read full article on original website
State superintendent denies claims that paperwork backlog is worsening teacher shortage
BATON ROUGE, La. - Delays getting teachers certified are not worsening Louisiana’s teacher shortage because less than 1% of the backlog represents educators entering the classroom for the first time, state Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley said Friday. Brumley told the Senate Education Committee that the backlog of educators...
WA pot sales decline for first time in the decade since legalization
This December marks a decade since Washington state became one of the first two states in the U.S. to legalize marijuana. A look back at the cannabis industry's growth in the Evergreen State shows the fledgling market has yet to mature, with sales declining after surging during the pandemic and the initial years of legalization.
Pa. residents bought nearly 71K guns in November, data show | Monday Morning Coffee
Pennsylvania residents bought nearly 71,000 guns in November, part of a nationwide buying spree that saw Americans purchase approximately 1.4 million guns, a new analysis of FBI data shows. That seasonally adjusted nationwide tally of 1.36 million weapons sold includes 840,000 handguns and 520,000 long guns (rifles and shoguns), according...
Virginia Democrats to hold firehouse primary this week for open U.S. House seat
IBEW Local 666 – 1390 E Nine Mile Road, Highland Springs. Tabernacle Baptist Church – 444 Halifax St, Petersburg. Meadowdale Library – 4301 Meadowdale Blvd., North Chesterfield. Surry Parks & Recreation Center – 205 Enos Farm Drive, Surry. Charles City Government Center – 10900 Courthouse Road,...
Wolf reflects on COVID-19 decisions
HARRISBURG — As he prepares to leave office, Gov. Tom Wolf says he’s still turning over in his mind the decisions he made during the first, tumultuous months of the COVID-19 pandemic. “I’m going to be second-guessing myself until the day I die,” Wolf, a two-term Democrat, said...
Interest in, efforts continue to restore quail habitat
Northern bobwhites hold a special place in Georgia’s outdoor culture and wildlife heritage. In fact, Georgia has been known as a premiere quail-hunting destination for more than 100 years and the Georgia General Assembly designated the bobwhite as the state gamebird in 1970. Back in the quail boom years...
Illinois Farm Bureau urges bipartisanship on new farm bill
(The Center Square) – The farm bureau continues to ask for both sides of the political spectrum to work together for the sake of America’s agricultural livelihood. Agriculture has benefited from consistent support on both sides of the aisle, in Washington D.C. and at the Illinois statehouse. The Illinois Farm Bureau wants to keep it that way, Bureau President Richard Guebert Jr. told The Center Square.
How to help: Louisiana charities rally to aid tornado victims
BATON ROUGE - Numerous charitable groups joined with state and local agencies to help those who lost their homes and other property in this week's tornado outbreak across Louisiana. State leaders said the situation will not likely qualify for federal assistance, so relief is coming from other avenues. Organizations that...
Louisiana National Guard delivers tarps, water after tornadoes
NEW ORLEANS – The Louisiana National Guard (LANG) conducted operations supporting communities around the state after a severe storm system produced damaging tornadoes, Dec. 14. In total, the LANG provided 16,200 bottles of water and more than 2,000 tarps to Iberia, Jefferson, Orleans, St. Charles, and Union parishes through...
With key backers, Jeff Landry seen as early front-runner in Louisiana governor race
BATON ROUGE, La. - If the governor’s election were a horse race, the track announcer would be saying that Attorney General Jeff Landry has burst out of the opening gate and claimed the inside rail. Landry outmaneuvered his potential opponents to nab the Louisiana Republican Party’s endorsement in November...
One for the record books: Weeklong blizzard buries parts of western Nebraska
Farmers and ranchers in Nebraska take pride in handling even the toughest conditions. But a blizzard that started Monday in the western part of the state and didn’t let up all week has tested even their endurance. Relentless winds, gusting up to 50 mph, and blowing snow buried buildings...
Mount Holly Springs seeks $5.5 million state grant to develop new water supply system
Mount Holly Springs is seeking a $5.5 million state grant to construct a system to supply water to 128 homes on the south end of town, Borough Manager Tom Day said Wednesday. Council members Monday authorized staff to apply for the grant through the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development. The application is due at the end of this month.
