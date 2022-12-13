ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Action News Jax

World shares higher ahead of U.S. inflation update

BANGKOK — (AP) — Shares were higher in Europe and Asia ahead of an update Friday on U.S. wholesale prices that will provide insights into how businesses are coping with inflation. Germany's DAX added 0.2% to 14,295.30 while the CAC 40 in Paris was nearly unchanged at 6,649.30....
ValueWalk

Fed Likely To Raise Interest Rates Next Week

In his podcast addressing the markets today, Louis Navellier offered the following commentary. If you wish to listen to this commentary, please click here. The Labor Department reported that its Producer Price Index (PPI) rose 0.3% in November to a 7.4% annual pace. In October, the PPI was running at an 8.1% annual pace, so wholesale inflation is cooling off due largely to the fact that big surges in the PPI over a year ago are being “cut off” in the annual calculation.
Reuters

U.S. stock rally faces gauntlet of CPI data, Fed meeting

NEW YORK, Dec 9 (Reuters) - A double dose of potentially market-moving U.S. events next week could set the tone for asset prices in the rest of 2022 and beyond, as investors brace for a key inflation report followed by the last Federal Reserve meeting of the year.
Daily Mail

Belgian spies were investigating Russian and Chinese meddling in the EU when they uncovered Qatar bribery scandal and found £1.3m stashed in politicians' homes, report claims

Belgian spies who uncovered the Qatar bribery scandal allegedly involving a European Vice President did so amid investigations into widespread foreign meddling in the European Union, according to the Belgian justice minister. Prosecutors suspect Greek MEP Eva Kaili and three others accepted bribes from the World Cup host in a...
International Business Times

Dollar To Rebound, Accumulate Safe-haven Strength In 2023: Reuters Poll

The dollar will rebound against most currencies over the coming months, with the growing threat of recession in the U.S. and elsewhere keeping it firm in 2023 through safe-haven flows, according to market strategists polled by Reuters. While most said there was not much scope for further dollar upside based...
kalkinemedia.com

FOREX-Dollar pauses ahead of U.S. inflation data, Fed meeting next week

LONDON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The dollar was broadly flat against major currencies on Friday as jitters reemerged about the health of the U.S. economy, and ahead of producer inflation data later in the day and a Federal Reserve meeting on interest rates next week. After a spell of relatively...
kalkinemedia.com

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar falls for third straight week as risk aversion grows

(Adds details throughout; updates prices) Canadian bond yields trade mixed across steeper curve. TORONTO, Dec 16 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened to a six-week low against its U.S. counterpart on Friday, as investors grew more concerned about prospects for the global economy following interest rate increases by a number of major central banks this week.
CNBC

Oil drops in volatile trade, records biggest weekly slump in months

Oil price settled lower in volatile trading on Friday, with both benchmarks recording their biggest weekly declines in months, as growing recession fears negated any supply woes after weak economic data from China, Europe and the United States. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude settled 44 cents lower at $71.02 a...
CNBC

Dollar falls against major currencies amid economy concerns; yuan strengthens

The U.S. dollar weakened against major currencies on Wednesday amid concerns that rising interest rates could push the U.S. economy into recession, while a loosening of China's COVID restrictions boosted the yuan. A U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, was last down 0.4%. The...
CNBC

Treasury yields climb after wholesale prices rise faster than expected

Treasury yields climbed on Friday after November's producer price index showed hotter-than-expected inflation. Yields and prices have an inverted relationship and one basis point equals 0.01%. Treasurys. Wholesale prices rose 0.3% in November, above the 0.2% expected by economists, according to Dow Jones. Core inflation also topped expectations. Yields were...
kalkinemedia.com

FOREX-Dollar edges up against euro after U.S. inflation data

NEW YORK, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The dollar edged higher against the euro on Friday after U.S. producer inflation data for November came in slightly hotter than expected, bolstering the case for continued interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve even if at a slower pace. U.S. producer prices (PPI)...
CNBC

Dollar eases against euro as investors weigh rates outlook

The dollar edged lower on Thursday against the euro as investors weighed the outlook for U.S. Federal Reserve policy against the chances that higher interest rates could lead to a recession. The Fed, the European Central Bank and the Bank of England are all set to announce interest rate decisions...
Washington Examiner

Inflation slows to 7.4% in November in producer price index

Inflation, as measured by producer wholesale prices, slowed to 7.4% for the year ending in November, according to a report Friday from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. That year-over-year inflation rate was down from 8.1% the month before, but it was a bit higher than what forecasters expected. Looking at...
kalkinemedia.com

Avaya nears chapter 11 bankruptcy filing - WSJ

Dec 15 (Reuters) - IT firm Avaya Holdings Corp is reaching a chapter 11 bankruptcy filing to restructure its balance sheet, in a bid to turn around its business and move past accounting problems, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday. The company did not immediately respond to a Reuters'...

