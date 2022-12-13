Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
wtoc.com
Feed the Hungry ready to host up to 10,000 for holiday meal
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - On Monday, you and your family can get a free meal ahead of Christmas as a part of the 14th Annual Hope on a Plate. Organziers say this year will be bigger and better than ever. They have hundreds of volunteers ready to serve up to...
wtoc.com
Savannah church teaming up with Angel Tree Ministries to provide gifts for 60 kids
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It was a special day for some at one Savannah church Saturday evening. It’s not your typical toy giveaway. These kids all have loved ones who are incarcerated. The gifts donated from community members who sponsor them hoping to help these kids stay connected with...
wtoc.com
Union Mission serving holiday meals
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - In the spirit of the holidays, local non-profits are busy preparing to serve up cheer in the form of meals this week. But they can’t do it without the community’s help. Union Mission President and CEO, Michael Traynor joined Morning Break with a look...
wtoc.com
Holiday evening candlelight tours at the Davenport House
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Some of Savannah’s historic homes are decorated for the holidays. It is also a time for the Davenport House Museum to step back in time for a look at a 19th-century end-of-year celebration.
wtoc.com
Trustees Garden Christmas Festival underway
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If your kid has grown up in Georgia, there’s a good chance that they’ve never seen real snow. One group made it their mission Saturday to give kids in the Savannah area some snow-based fun. The Trustees Garden Christmas Festival, brought in an Atlanta-based...
wtoc.com
Tips from the Alzheimer’s Association in Savannah for the holiday season
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The holidays are meant to be a time of celebration and joy. But for some, it’s a hard time to get through. For families dealing with Alzheimer’s disease, the holidays can be an added stress. Especially with large crowds and noisy gatherings happening all around us.
wtoc.com
Menorah lighting kicks off Savannah Hannukah celebrations
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Sunday is the first night of Hannukah. The eight-night long Jewish celebration known as the “festival of lights” got underway at sundown. The lighting of the first two candles on Savannah’s giant Menorah meant the start of Hannukah celebrations in the Hostess City.
wtoc.com
Richmond Hill Fire Department’s Breakfast with Santa event returns
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - Usually we picture Santa on a sleigh but Saturday morning he rode into town on a fire engine, courtesy of the Richmond Hill Fire Department. The department held their annual Breakfast with Santa community event this morning. Firefighters cooked up sausage, pancakes, potatoes and eggs...
wtoc.com
The Kessler Collection’s ‘The Next Original’ competition
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This was the final judging of The Kessler Collection’s “The Next Original” competition. It’s a 5-week national search for the next great artist and it was held in Savannah. Richard Kessler himself talked with the artists at today’s final round. He says...
wtoc.com
Fallen soldiers honored during 16th annual Wreaths for Warriors Walk
FORT STEWART, Ga. (WTOC) - The holidays are for spending time with family and Saturday on Fort Stewart, one group is working to make sure some family members are never forgotten. The 16th annual Wreaths for Warriors Walk on Fort Stewart where family members of fallen soldiers lay wreaths along...
wtoc.com
UPDATE: Child reunited with guardian after being found on 36th St.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Update: The child has been reunited with his guardian, according to Savannah police. Savannah police are asking for the public’s help to find a child’s guardian. Officers located Chase Wilson at NE 36th St and Ash St. If you have any information call 911.
wtoc.com
INTERVIEW: When Christmas Was Young
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This Sunday night get ready to grab your hot cocoa and cozy up on the couch for the latest CBS original holiday movie, “When Christmas Was Young.”. Featuring an original Christmas song from the film’s executive producer, singer-songwriter Sheryl Crow, this Nashville music-themed romcom is one you won’t want to miss.
wtoc.com
Savannah police searching for child’s guardian
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah police are asking for the public’s help to find a child’s guardian. Officers located Chase Wilson at NE 36th St and Ash St. If you have any information call 911.
wtoc.com
Local dancers react to the death of respected entertainer “tWitch”
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s news that shocked people across the country this week. The passing of a respected dancer and entertainer - known affectionately as “tWtitch.”. Stephen Boss made an impact through his sets, his movements and his talent. And some dancers who have mirrored their careers...
wtoc.com
Holiday safety tips from Statesboro Police
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Parking lots for malls or shopping centers can be as busy as the highway during this holiday shopping season. But that also brings out the crooks who’ll steal the gifts you buy before you can even take them home. The closer we get to Christmas...
wtoc.com
Savannah Supports Ukraine organization raising awareness about war at Ukrainian Christmas Market
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Supports Ukraine organization hosts regular events to raise awareness about the ongoing war in Ukraine but Sunday they had a special twist as Christmas is just one week away. For many walking through Forsyth Park, making a stop at the Ukrainian Christmas Market was...
wtoc.com
Talking top trends on YouTube in 2022
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - YouTube recently revealed their Top Trending Videos that redefined pop culture in 2022. Madeline Buxton, a YouTube trends expert, spoke about the results.
wtoc.com
Businesses expecting high turn out for Super Saturday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Tis the season for last minute holiday shopping. “This is it, gotta get it done, but we will. Not worried. Not stressed,” Shopper Savannah Maas said. Savannah’s main shopping district filled with those looking to take advantage of Super Saturday. It’s the last shopping...
wtoc.com
Intersection of Wheaton and Mastick St. closed due to pedestrian crash
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The intersection of Wheaton and Mastick Streets is closed due to a pedestrian crash. Savannah Police say a motorcycle struck a pedestrian around 5 p.m. Sunday, and first responders transported the pedestrian to the hospital. No word yet on the extent of the pedestrian’s injuries. The...
wtoc.com
Fire crews investigating explosion at DRT America plant in Rincon
RINCON, Ga. (WTOC) - No injuries were reported after an explosion in Rincon Saturday according to fire officials. Rincon Fire responded to 400 Governor Treutlen Drive to a reported explosion around 8:15 a.m. Officials say they discovered an oxidizer tank fully engulfed and extinguished it with water and foam. The...
