Louisiana State

Interest in, efforts continue to restore quail habitat

Northern bobwhites hold a special place in Georgia’s outdoor culture and wildlife heritage. In fact, Georgia has been known as a premiere quail-hunting destination for more than 100 years and the Georgia General Assembly designated the bobwhite as the state gamebird in 1970. Back in the quail boom years...
GEORGIA STATE
AgrAbility to help SC disabled farmers; SC State, Clemson work together on projects

Aging and ailments limit some South Carolina farmers, but faculty and researchers at Clemson and South Carolina State universities are looking to help make agriculture accessible for people with disabilities. South Carolina farmers are getting older with the average age being 58.2 years and agriculture ranks among the most hazardous...
CLEMSON, SC
How to help: Louisiana charities rally to aid tornado victims

BATON ROUGE - Numerous charitable groups joined with state and local agencies to help those who lost their homes and other property in this week's tornado outbreak across Louisiana. State leaders said the situation will not likely qualify for federal assistance, so relief is coming from other avenues. Organizations that...
LOUISIANA STATE
WA pot sales decline for first time in the decade since legalization

This December marks a decade since Washington state became one of the first two states in the U.S. to legalize marijuana. A look back at the cannabis industry's growth in the Evergreen State shows the fledgling market has yet to mature, with sales declining after surging during the pandemic and the initial years of legalization.
WASHINGTON STATE
10 years after Sandy Hook, gun control activists celebrate progress but push for more change

It has been 10 years since 26 kids and adults were gunned down at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut. Megan O’Donnell Clements, a gun control activist and a survivor of the 2017 mass shooting at a music festival in Las Vegas, can't help but think about where those kids would be today had a gunman not entered their classroom on Dec. 14, 2012.
NEWARK, DE
Illinois Farm Bureau urges bipartisanship on new farm bill

(The Center Square) – The farm bureau continues to ask for both sides of the political spectrum to work together for the sake of America’s agricultural livelihood. Agriculture has benefited from consistent support on both sides of the aisle, in Washington D.C. and at the Illinois statehouse. The Illinois Farm Bureau wants to keep it that way, Bureau President Richard Guebert Jr. told The Center Square.
ILLINOIS STATE
Wolf reflects on COVID-19 decisions

HARRISBURG — As he prepares to leave office, Gov. Tom Wolf says he’s still turning over in his mind the decisions he made during the first, tumultuous months of the COVID-19 pandemic. “I’m going to be second-guessing myself until the day I die,” Wolf, a two-term Democrat, said...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Mount Holly Springs seeks $5.5 million state grant to develop new water supply system

Mount Holly Springs is seeking a $5.5 million state grant to construct a system to supply water to 128 homes on the south end of town, Borough Manager Tom Day said Wednesday. Council members Monday authorized staff to apply for the grant through the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development. The application is due at the end of this month.
MOUNT HOLLY SPRINGS, PA

