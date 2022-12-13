Read full article on original website
Related
State superintendent denies claims that paperwork backlog is worsening teacher shortage
BATON ROUGE, La. - Delays getting teachers certified are not worsening Louisiana’s teacher shortage because less than 1% of the backlog represents educators entering the classroom for the first time, state Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley said Friday. Brumley told the Senate Education Committee that the backlog of educators...
Nebraska looks to expand workforce development program statewide after successful pilot
Nebraska officials are looking to expand an Omaha-based workforce development program statewide after four students successfully completed the pilot program earlier this year. Gov. Pete Ricketts celebrated the program, Ignite Nebraska, alongside state and program officials at a press conference Monday morning. Officials stressed the importance of the program in helping working Nebraskans achieve financial stability and addressing the staffing shortages challenging most industries across the state.
AgrAbility to help SC disabled farmers; SC State, Clemson work together on projects
Aging and ailments limit some South Carolina farmers, but faculty and researchers at Clemson and South Carolina State universities are looking to help make agriculture accessible for people with disabilities. South Carolina farmers are getting older with the average age being 58.2 years and agriculture ranks among the most hazardous...
Interest in, efforts continue to restore quail habitat
Northern bobwhites hold a special place in Georgia’s outdoor culture and wildlife heritage. In fact, Georgia has been known as a premiere quail-hunting destination for more than 100 years and the Georgia General Assembly designated the bobwhite as the state gamebird in 1970. Back in the quail boom years...
WA pot sales decline for first time in the decade since legalization
This December marks a decade since Washington state became one of the first two states in the U.S. to legalize marijuana. A look back at the cannabis industry's growth in the Evergreen State shows the fledgling market has yet to mature, with sales declining after surging during the pandemic and the initial years of legalization.
Virginia Democrats to hold firehouse primary this week for open U.S. House seat
IBEW Local 666 – 1390 E Nine Mile Road, Highland Springs. Tabernacle Baptist Church – 444 Halifax St, Petersburg. Meadowdale Library – 4301 Meadowdale Blvd., North Chesterfield. Surry Parks & Recreation Center – 205 Enos Farm Drive, Surry. Charles City Government Center – 10900 Courthouse Road,...
10 years after Sandy Hook, gun control activists celebrate progress but push for more change
It has been 10 years since 26 kids and adults were gunned down at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut. Megan O’Donnell Clements, a gun control activist and a survivor of the 2017 mass shooting at a music festival in Las Vegas, can't help but think about where those kids would be today had a gunman not entered their classroom on Dec. 14, 2012.
Illinois Farm Bureau urges bipartisanship on new farm bill
(The Center Square) – The farm bureau continues to ask for both sides of the political spectrum to work together for the sake of America’s agricultural livelihood. Agriculture has benefited from consistent support on both sides of the aisle, in Washington D.C. and at the Illinois statehouse. The Illinois Farm Bureau wants to keep it that way, Bureau President Richard Guebert Jr. told The Center Square.
Wolf reflects on COVID-19 decisions
HARRISBURG — As he prepares to leave office, Gov. Tom Wolf says he’s still turning over in his mind the decisions he made during the first, tumultuous months of the COVID-19 pandemic. “I’m going to be second-guessing myself until the day I die,” Wolf, a two-term Democrat, said...
With key backers, Jeff Landry seen as early front-runner in Louisiana governor race
BATON ROUGE, La. - If the governor’s election were a horse race, the track announcer would be saying that Attorney General Jeff Landry has burst out of the opening gate and claimed the inside rail. Landry outmaneuvered his potential opponents to nab the Louisiana Republican Party’s endorsement in November...
How to help: Louisiana charities rally to aid tornado victims
BATON ROUGE - Numerous charitable groups joined with state and local agencies to help those who lost their homes and other property in this week's tornado outbreak across Louisiana. State leaders said the situation will not likely qualify for federal assistance, so relief is coming from other avenues. Organizations that...
Protecting the land: Natural resource agencies in SC ink stewardship pact
Directors of nine federal and state agencies came together to sign a shared stewardship agreement at a ceremony held on Harbison State Forest. Shared stewardship agreements between federal and state agencies establish a framework to improve collaboration, accomplish mutual goals, further common interests and effectively respond to the increasing ecological challenges and natural resource concerns.
One for the record books: Weeklong blizzard buries parts of western Nebraska
Farmers and ranchers in Nebraska take pride in handling even the toughest conditions. But a blizzard that started Monday in the western part of the state and didn’t let up all week has tested even their endurance. Relentless winds, gusting up to 50 mph, and blowing snow buried buildings...
Mount Holly Springs seeks $5.5 million state grant to develop new water supply system
Mount Holly Springs is seeking a $5.5 million state grant to construct a system to supply water to 128 homes on the south end of town, Borough Manager Tom Day said Wednesday. Council members Monday authorized staff to apply for the grant through the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development. The application is due at the end of this month.
