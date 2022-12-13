Read full article on original website
WPTV
Fans around the world celebrate Argentina's World Cup win
Soccer fans worldwide celebrated Argentina's World Cup victory on Sunday. Led by Lionel Messi, the team defeated France 4-2 in a dramatic penalty shootout. The win marked the team's third World Cup title, its first in 36 years. The game was an exciting one, with both teams playing their hearts...
Drake bet $1 million on Argentina to win the World Cup—but lost it all in 2 minutes
Drake's "curse" affected no one but himself this time around.
