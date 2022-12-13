ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WPTV

Fans around the world celebrate Argentina's World Cup win

Soccer fans worldwide celebrated Argentina's World Cup victory on Sunday. Led by Lionel Messi, the team defeated France 4-2 in a dramatic penalty shootout. The win marked the team's third World Cup title, its first in 36 years. The game was an exciting one, with both teams playing their hearts...

Comments / 0

Community Policy