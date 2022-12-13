Read full article on original website
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria man donates $1 million to OSF Children’s Hospital
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man made a major donation on Thursday to fight childhood cancer. Jim Clarahan, a partner at accounting firm RSM, presented a $1.15 million check to OSF Children’s Hospital of Illinois and the The Heller Center for Kids with Cancer to help fight childhood brain cancer.
WAND TV
Local farmer in need of kidney
MASON CITY, Ill. (WAND) - Billboards scattered through Springfield, Decatur, Peoria, and Bloomington share the message of a local farmer's need for a kidney. As a fourth-generation farmer, Reid Bitner knows how to get a job done. Rarely asking for help, the father of 7 is the backbone of his family and the person everyone can count on.
Covid Restrictions Hit Illinois College, Will We See More Illinois School Shutdowns?
With covid numbers spiking in Illinois, one state college has asked community members to make changes to help prevent the spread of the virus. As another semester comes to a close, Western Illinois University encourages all University community members to continue to follow CDC and campus guidance to assist in the mitigation of the COVID-19 virus.
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com
Meanwhile, Back In Peoria’s Past - This Week: Trefzger’s Bakery
—— 3504 N. PROSPECT ROAD. Here we are inside this cozy location of this legendary Peoria bakery. There was usually a line in here and at Christmas time, the line would spill out on to the sidewalk. There’s the owners of Trefzger’s behind the counter, Jeff and Martha Huebner....
Central Illinois Proud
A new park for hosting events coming to Peoria
PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — Build Peoria and Sovereign Grace Mission-Based Baptist Church have partnered to build a new park designed for hosting events in the community. The park located next to the church on Martin and Dusable streets is about 80 percent complete. Anyone in the community will be allowed to hold events and celebrations there.
1470 WMBD
PPD officer resigns following altercation with another officer
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria Police officer is resigning after allegedly getting into an altercation with another female officer. That’s according to Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria — who issued a statement Sunday saying Sergeant Nate Adams resigned three days prior. Echevarria says Adams, who was off-duty...
1470 WMBD
Car hits West Bluff house
PEORIA, Ill. – A car crashed into a home in Peoria’s West Bluff Friday afternoon. Peoria Police say the crash near Sheridan Road and Columbia Terrace happened prior to 3:00 p.m. A police spokeswoman tells 25 News it’s believed the driver of the vehicle suffered a seizure before...
wcbu.org
Peoria police sergeant resigns after 'altercation' with co-worker
A Peoria police officer has resigned after getting into what the chief calls an altercation with a co-worker. Chief Eric Echevarria says Sergeant Nate Adams resigned after a public dispute Thursday morning with a female officer at a "local establishment." Both were off-duty at the time. The Illinois State Police...
1470 WMBD
One resident injured when car slams into South Peoria home
PEORIA, Ill. — A local resident is recovering from serious, but non-life threatening injuries sustained when a car smashed into a South Peoria home over the weekend. It’s what Peoria Police are telling us after earlier reports Saturday about a vehicle versus building crash around 3:40 p.m. The...
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Peoria, IL
The city of Peoria was incorporated as a village in 1835 and is the oldest European settlement in Illinois. Cultural interests and the performing arts, as well as many registered historical places of interest, make Peoria a wonderful city to visit. After enjoying the Peoria Riverfront Museum or the Central...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria nonprofits’ season of giving uplifts community
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Two Peoria nonprofit organizations are stepping up to make sure families in need have a happy holiday season. Friendship House kicked off the holiday season with the 35th Annual Stuff-a-Bus Food Drive in partnership with CityLink. This year’s campaign raised a record 12.47 tons of food and will keep Friendship House’s pantry stocked for eight months.
Central Illinois Proud
Fire forces emergency callback of off-duty personnel
GALESBURG, Ill. (WMBD)– A Sunday morning structure fire caused more than $40,000 in damages and resulted in a total loss at 795 S. Chambers street, according to a Galesburg Fire press release. The Galesburg Fire Dept. responded to the fire at 2:06 a.m. which included all three stations and...
1470 WMBD
Sunday morning fire in South Peoria deemed arson
PEORIA, Ill. – A home in South Peoria was intentionally set on fire Sunday morning. That’s according to Peoria firefighters, who were called to the home on South Greenlawn, inbetween Antionette and Marquette just after 6:30 a.m. Crews say when they arrived they saw flames shooting out of...
1470 WMBD
Reaction to arrest of businessman for Deceptive Practices
PEORIA, Ill. – At least one of the people allegedly swindled by the now former owner of Murray Custom Cabinetry says he’s breathing a sigh of relief now that the man’s been arrested on sixteen felony Deceptive Practices counts. Greg Crowe gave Thomas Murray, 35, $15,000 as...
25newsnow.com
Early morning fire in Peoria believed to be arson
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria firefighters and paramedics responded to a house fire on the city’s South Side around 6:30 Sunday morning. Upon arrival, first responders found fire coming from the side window of the house in the 1000 block of S. Greenlawn Ave. They were able to enter through the back of the house and extinguish the fire in around 20 minutes, preventing the spread to neighboring houses.
Central Illinois Proud
Love’s open location in Normal, Bojangles also open
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — There’s a new place for holiday travelers to stop in Bloomington-Normal right off the interstate. Love’s Truck Stops opened its newest location in Normal Thursday morning after an over year-long process to build the store. The over 14,000 square feet space is the first Love’s in Bloomington-Normal and the second in the county.
1470 WMBD
Pekin author’s self-published book of life lessons available
PEKIN, Ill. – Writing a book turned out to be cathartic for a longtime Pekin resident. Patricia Nimmo wrote “Running Blind In Traffic” — and it’s been out since September. “You’re going to possibly learn that you need to look back before you can look...
America’s Longest Running Christmas Parade is in Illinois
The longest running Christmas parade in America, is held right here in Illinois! I mean, it stops and then restarts the next year, it's not nonstop or anything... :) AmericanProfile. The state of Illinois is known for a lot of good things. The pizza thick like a cake, the baseball...
wglt.org
'A new way of playing': Huge natural playground all but complete in Normal
Bloomington-Normal's next big thing in playgrounds is all but complete — a $5 million, 16-acre natural playground at Colene Hoose Elementary School in Normal. The installation planned by a famous Danish designer has taken more than a year and a half to shape. Charlie Jobson gave the Unit 5 school district the money to create the massive installation. He is a hedge fund founder and investor who grew up in Normal and went to Hoose as a kid. Jobson said he treasures the education he got and wanted to give back.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Police issue traffic collision alert
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Peoria Police department issued a traffic collision alert on Thursday evening. According to a Peoria Police press release, anyone involved in vehicle crashes where no one is injured and all vehicles are drivable, should exchange information and report the accident in person to the Peoria Police Dept. at 600 SW Adams Street within 36 hours when the alert ends.
Comments / 3