Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Navigating Through LAX During ChristmasNick DaviesLos Angeles, CA
Trustee Donates $5M to Support College of Health and Community Well-Being at University of La VerneUniversity of La VerneLa Verne, CA
6 Great Eggnog Places In Los AngelesD_FoodVendorLos Angeles, CA
Related
iheart.com
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death
The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
Why Did tWitch Kill Himself? Suicide Note Revealed After Shocking Death
Reports of a suicide note are providing a glimpse into the mind state of Stephen "tWitch" Boss before he shockingly died by suicide this week. The post Why Did tWitch Kill Himself? Suicide Note Revealed After Shocking Death appeared first on NewsOne.
musictimes.com
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Suicide Note Found: Dancer Opened Up About This Before Death
Stephen "tWitch" Boss left a suicide note that reportedly detailed his past struggles. tWitch checked into the Oak Tree Inn - which is a few minutes away from his Los Angeles home - on Monday. The motel staff had to enter his room the next day after he failed to check out at 11 a.m.
Tyler Perry said he had one condition for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle before agreeing to be their daughter's godfather
Tyler Perry said on Netflix's "Harry & Meghan" that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were "abused" by the royal institution.
Erykah Badu Is Preparing Summer Walker For Her Second Delivery As Her Doula
Summer Walker is preparing to deliver baby No. 2 with the help of R&B icon Erykah Badu as her doula — again. On Sunday (Dec. 18) the Still Over It singer revealed Badu’s crucial role in her second pregnancy on Instagram with photos of the two spending time together. More from VIBE.comErykah Badu To Release Her Own Weed Strain And Mushroom Tea Box SetSummer Walker Explains Why She Wanted A "White Or Gay Assistant" Following BacklashKeke Palmer Is Pregnant, Debuts Baby Bump On 'Saturday Night Live' DONA.org defines a doula as “a trained professional who provides continuous physical, emotional and informational support...
Brad Pitt & Ines de Ramon Are Reportedly ‘Seeing Where Things Go’ In New Romance
Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon are going strong! A source told Entertainment Tonight that the Bullet Train actor, 59, “is enjoying spending time” with the jewelry designer, 30, and he’s “getting to know her better” as their relationship continues. “It is still new, but they are seeing where things go and like each other,” the insider added about Brad and Ines. “They are having a good time together.”
Billy Joel postpones final residency show of year due to 'viral infection'
Billy Joel has announced that he's had to postpone his final concert of the year at Madison Square Garden.
buzzfeednews.com
“Chubby-Cheeked Hotties” Are Pushing Back On The Buccal Fat Removal Trend
Some people are pushing back on a recently revived beauty trend that gives people a more slim, chiseled face and choosing to appreciate their naturally round “baby” cheeks instead. We’re talking about buccal fat removal. It’s an irreversible procedure where surgeons remove a gumball-sized chunk of fat...
buzzfeednews.com
Lori Loughlin Has Finally Filmed An Olivia Jade Video For The First Time Since She Went To Prison For Getting Her Daughter Into USC
This is an excerpt from Please Like Me, the BuzzFeed News newsletter about influencers and internet culture. You can sign up here. Olivia Jade, the YouTuber known for her luxury hauls and her parents going to prison for scamming her a spot into the University of Southern California, has slowly been reintroducing her mother, Full House actor Lori Loughlin, to her videos.
Comments / 0