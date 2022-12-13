ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death

The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
Erykah Badu Is Preparing Summer Walker For Her Second Delivery As Her Doula

Summer Walker is preparing to deliver baby No. 2 with the help of R&B icon Erykah Badu as her doula — again. On Sunday (Dec. 18) the Still Over It singer revealed Badu’s crucial role in her second pregnancy on Instagram with photos of the two spending time together. More from VIBE.comErykah Badu To Release Her Own Weed Strain And Mushroom Tea Box SetSummer Walker Explains Why She Wanted A "White Or Gay Assistant" Following BacklashKeke Palmer Is Pregnant, Debuts Baby Bump On 'Saturday Night Live' DONA.org defines a doula as “a trained professional who provides continuous physical, emotional and informational support...
Brad Pitt & Ines de Ramon Are Reportedly ‘Seeing Where Things Go’ In New Romance

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon are going strong! A source told Entertainment Tonight that the Bullet Train actor, 59, “is enjoying spending time” with the jewelry designer, 30, and he’s “getting to know her better” as their relationship continues. “It is still new, but they are seeing where things go and like each other,” the insider added about Brad and Ines. “They are having a good time together.”
Lori Loughlin Has Finally Filmed An Olivia Jade Video For The First Time Since She Went To Prison For Getting Her Daughter Into USC

This is an excerpt from Please Like Me, the BuzzFeed News newsletter about influencers and internet culture. You can sign up here. Olivia Jade, the YouTuber known for her luxury hauls and her parents going to prison for scamming her a spot into the University of Southern California, has slowly been reintroducing her mother, Full House actor Lori Loughlin, to her videos.
