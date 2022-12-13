Browns Place LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah on Injured Reserve

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah has been placed on Injured Reserve by the Cleveland Browns with a foot injury.

The Cleveland Browns have placed linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah on Injured Reserve due to a foot injury suffered in the loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. With four games remaining, his season is over.

After the team was initially unwilling to comment on the severity of the injury, they delivered the bad news Tuesday. At this point, it's less about the games he will miss and all about what's required for a full recovery. No specifics have been provided this far.

Being healthy for the off-season is the best case scenario. Something that requires surgery would be an unfortunate development.

JOK joins a growing list of linebackers who have suffered season-ending injuries this season. Anthony Walker Jr. and Jacob Phillips are already out for the year.

The Browns have recently signed Reggie Ragland who joins players including Deion Jones, Tony Fields II and Jordan Kunazsyk to try to man that position group the rest of the season.

With the upcoming game against the Baltimore Ravens flexed to Saturday afternoon, they will have one less day to prepare for the WILL linebacker spot. Jones or Fields might make the most sense in that role.

JOK has experienced an up and down sophomore campaign. He started out playing at a high level followed by some minor injuries and a run of ineffective play. The lack of a credible defensive interior didn't help the situation. As the year progressed, he once again played well showing the promise he had coming off an impressive rookie season.