Hershey, PA

PennLive.com

Banana Republic closing store in Dauphin County

A Banana Republic store at a popular shopping complex in Dauphin County is closing, according to the clothing retailer. Signs posted at the store located at the Shoppes at Susquehanna Marketplace in Susquehanna Township announce sales of 30-50% off. The retailer said the final day for business will be Jan. 31.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
phillygrub.blog

Former Owners of Our Deli in Paoli Open Cool Cats Cafe in Elverson

Cool Cats Cafe opened in September 2022 in Elverson (Chester County) by the Shanaughy family, former owners of the renowned Our Deli in Paoli, which has been open since 1982. The name is a whimsical homage to being cat people. The new cafe in Darby Square at 4225 Main Street...
ELVERSON, PA
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

The Giant Co. opens new store in Pennsylvania

Carlisle, Pennsylvania-based The Giant Co. opened its first store in Benner Township, Pennsylvania, on Friday, expanding its home-state footprint. The new, ground-up, 50,000-square-foot store is located at 2699 Benner Pike in Bellefonte, Pennsylvania, and employs more than 100 associates, the Ahold Delhaize banner announced. “At The Giant Co., we are...
BELLEFONTE, PA
pennsylvaniaandbeyondtravelblog.com

Casual Dining at The Promenade Family Restaurant on Derry Street

The Promenade Family Restaurant on Derry Street in Harrisburg offers casual family dining. Open 7 days a week for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Hours vary depending on the day. You can dine-in or place an order for take-out. Delivery is not available. Many families flock to the local "chain" restaurants...
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

Habitat for Humanity renovates homes in the holiday season

As many of us know, there's nothing like being home for the holidays. And that's taking on a whole new meaning for one Lancaster woman. The Lancaster/Lebanon 'Habitat for Humanity' hosted a holiday home dedication ceremony for its newest homebuyer. This follows the renovation of a once-condemned property on South...
LANCASTER, PA
abc27.com

Historic Lancaster County church listed for sale

BAINBRIDGE, Pa. (WHTM) — A historic church building more than 100 years old in Lancaster County is for sale, according to a recent Bennett Williams Commercial listing. Formerly known as the Ludwig United Methodist Church, the vacant church building is now on the market for $995,000. According to Bennett...
BAINBRIDGE, PA
FOX 43

Garage goes up in flames in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Multiple crews were called to a large fire in Lancaster County on Saturday morning. County dispatch said firefighters were called to a detached garage on fire on the first block of Batt Avenue in West Lampeter Township shortly after 10:30 a.m. Officials say there are...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

York City Police celebrate holiday season with Santa drive

YORK, Pa. — First responders in York City spread the holiday spirit on Friday night at York City Police Department's 2nd annual Santa Drive. It was a perfect event at a perfect time of the year that's all about bringing people together. "We wanted to bring that Santa Drive-by...
YORK, PA

