Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tourist or Local: This is Where You Can Ride an Amish Buggy in Lancaster During The Holiday SeasonMelissa FrostLancaster County, PA
A Blast from the Past: Oreo Cheesecake Cookies, a Delicious Holiday TreatMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Holiday Dessert: A Delicious, Old-Fashioned Pennsylvania Dutch TreatMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
3 Lancaster City Restaurants and Bars Worth Visiting in DecemberMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Small Town Spotlight: Holiday Shopping in Lititz, PAMelissa FrostLititz, PA
Related
This Infamous Diner in Pennsylvania is Known for a Single Menu Item
Neon signage, cake display boxes, and always open late—you can't discuss American dining history without mentioning the diner. Although PA didn't invent the diner, it certainly popularized it. With hundreds scattered across the state, Pennsylvania contains some of the country's best and most legendary diners that the country has to offer.
Banana Republic closing store in Dauphin County
A Banana Republic store at a popular shopping complex in Dauphin County is closing, according to the clothing retailer. Signs posted at the store located at the Shoppes at Susquehanna Marketplace in Susquehanna Township announce sales of 30-50% off. The retailer said the final day for business will be Jan. 31.
A Blast from the Past: Oreo Cheesecake Cookies, a Delicious Holiday Treat
Last year, I shared one of the cookie recipes I use when I make holiday treats for my neighbors here in Lancaster, PA. Every year, as Christmas approaches, we walk around the neighborhood to drop off cookies to our good friends.
These Five Chester County Restaurants Are Open On Christmas Eve
The mint chocolate chip cocktail is one of many specialties at the Black Powder Tavern. Since not everyone is up for cooking up a Christmas feast, the county is home to dozens of restaurants that are open on Christmas Eve, writes Gina Lizzo for Main Line Today. Guests can dine...
Artisan bakery opens location in Hershey selling breads, desserts and more
A bakery with ties to Pottsville recently opened an outpost closer to Harrisburg. In November, Bake Shop VI joined the lower level of the Fresh Market at Hershey Town Square at 121 Towne Square Drive in Derry Township selling handmade artisan breads, rolls and desserts. In 2017, owners Brian and...
New burger to debut in food court at 2023 Pa. Farm Show
Hungry visitors at the 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show have a new food to look forward to when the show opens in January. The PA Mushroom Farmers announced on Friday they will sell a new Blended Mushroom Steakhouse Burger. Made from a blend of 60% grass-fed beef and 40% mushrooms, the...
phillygrub.blog
Former Owners of Our Deli in Paoli Open Cool Cats Cafe in Elverson
Cool Cats Cafe opened in September 2022 in Elverson (Chester County) by the Shanaughy family, former owners of the renowned Our Deli in Paoli, which has been open since 1982. The name is a whimsical homage to being cat people. The new cafe in Darby Square at 4225 Main Street...
Tourist or Local: This is Where You Can Ride an Amish Buggy in Lancaster During The Holiday Season
Rural Lancaster County is gorgeous during the winter season. If you're visiting around the holidays, it's the ideal time to experience what it is like to ride an Amish Buggy. There are a handful of options when it comes businesses offering rides these days, some of which are featured below:
Holiday Dessert: A Delicious, Old-Fashioned Pennsylvania Dutch Treat
The name of it doesn't make it sound too appealing, but don't be fooled. Old-fashioned sand tart cookies are one of the more addicting treats there are. It's impossible to stop after just one because they're so tiny, sweet and delicious. If you've been visiting some of the rural farm markets across the county lately, you probably have seen the cookies.
This Tiny Hole-in-the-Wall has some of the Best Hot Dogs in all of Pennsylvania
Hot dogs are wired into the American psyche. From carts on busy city street corners to fully loaded dogs covered in creative toppings from a gastropub, Pennsylvania is filled with many great places to grab a delicious hot dog.
Local restaurants and grocery stores feel impact of vegetable shortages
LEMOYNE, Pa. — Droughts in the Western US are causing supply crunches with vegetables, as well as increasing prices. According to the Department of Labor, the cost of vegetables saw a 38% increase from October to November. The overall cost of vegetables saw an 80% increase from last year.
More New Businesses Move in to Downtown Chambersburg
Two businesses have made downtown Chambersburg their new home offering shopping and crafting options adding to an already booming area that has become a popular destination for locals and visitors. Hammer & Stain Chambersburg has been in business locally since 2018, but recently has been purchased by new owners, Ashley...
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
The Giant Co. opens new store in Pennsylvania
Carlisle, Pennsylvania-based The Giant Co. opened its first store in Benner Township, Pennsylvania, on Friday, expanding its home-state footprint. The new, ground-up, 50,000-square-foot store is located at 2699 Benner Pike in Bellefonte, Pennsylvania, and employs more than 100 associates, the Ahold Delhaize banner announced. “At The Giant Co., we are...
pennsylvaniaandbeyondtravelblog.com
Casual Dining at The Promenade Family Restaurant on Derry Street
The Promenade Family Restaurant on Derry Street in Harrisburg offers casual family dining. Open 7 days a week for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Hours vary depending on the day. You can dine-in or place an order for take-out. Delivery is not available. Many families flock to the local "chain" restaurants...
WGAL
Habitat for Humanity renovates homes in the holiday season
As many of us know, there's nothing like being home for the holidays. And that's taking on a whole new meaning for one Lancaster woman. The Lancaster/Lebanon 'Habitat for Humanity' hosted a holiday home dedication ceremony for its newest homebuyer. This follows the renovation of a once-condemned property on South...
abc27.com
Historic Lancaster County church listed for sale
BAINBRIDGE, Pa. (WHTM) — A historic church building more than 100 years old in Lancaster County is for sale, according to a recent Bennett Williams Commercial listing. Formerly known as the Ludwig United Methodist Church, the vacant church building is now on the market for $995,000. According to Bennett...
Joint Venture Transforms Pair of Former Catholic Churches in Coatesville into Multifunctional Event Spaces
The former St. Cecilia's Church in Coatesville has been transformed into a modern event space. A joint venture is transforming what was once a pair of historic Catholic churches in Coatesville into modern spaces for the community to use for a variety of functions, such as weddings, meetings, and other special events.
Garage goes up in flames in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Multiple crews were called to a large fire in Lancaster County on Saturday morning. County dispatch said firefighters were called to a detached garage on fire on the first block of Batt Avenue in West Lampeter Township shortly after 10:30 a.m. Officials say there are...
WYFF4.com
'I felt the wings hit the back of my seat': Woman's rescue of injured hawk turns into wild ride
Pa. — Sometimes, a good deed turns into quite a story. A Pennsylvania woman has a tale to tell about her drive through Lancaster County along with an injured hawk. The red-tailed hawk is recovering at Raven Ridge Wildlife Center after being hit by a car. "I just...
York City Police celebrate holiday season with Santa drive
YORK, Pa. — First responders in York City spread the holiday spirit on Friday night at York City Police Department's 2nd annual Santa Drive. It was a perfect event at a perfect time of the year that's all about bringing people together. "We wanted to bring that Santa Drive-by...
Comments / 2