Springfield mask mandate unlikely to return despite rise in COVID, RSV cases

Dunkin' Donuts Wants To Shut Down Connecticut Store Over Health Concerns
Dunkin' Donuts Store: Mould Growing on Ice Machine, Dirt, Debris, Dirty Items Used to Prepare Food
Parents of toddler who shot to fame with her adorable reaction at Christmas dance recital We were overjoyed she found us
Woman in Massachusetts accused of assaulting officers with a swarm of angry bees
3 Great Pizza Places in Massachusetts
westernmassnews.com
Western Mass News: Getting Answers - Dec. 18
westernmassnews.com
Springfield Jewish Community Center’s Hannukah kickoff celebration holds deeper meaning after recent fire
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Sunday marked the first night of Hannukah and dozens gathered at the Springfield Jewish Community Center to ring in the holiday with a menorah lighting ceremony. The JCC community gathered together for an annual tradition, but this year the festival of lights held a deeper meaning many...
westernmassnews.com
Heavy police presence on High St. in Holyoke
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Saturday night, a heavy police presence on High Street. Western Mass News crews arrived after 9 P.M., with several police cruisers and police tape outside the Unicorn Holyoke Nightclub. The road was closed in the area while police worked on the scene, but it has...
Investigation underway on Lamberton St. in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTHN) — A section of Lamberton Street in New Haven was closed Saturday night for a police investigation. Police were called to Lamberton Street around 9:30 p.m. A News 8 crew saw about 5 or 6 cruisers in the closed off area of the street and by 10:30 p.m. more police including […]
westernmassnews.com
Last-minute shoppers keeping retailers busy on the last weekend before Christmas
westernmassnews.com
Springfield firefighters to hold 2 drive-thru toy giveaways for families in need
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield Fire Department and the Springfield Association of Firefighters (I.A.F.F. Local 648) have teamed up to host two drive-thru toy giveaways for families in need this holiday season. Both events will be held on Monday, December 19th from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Families can...
westernmassnews.com
Chicopee Police looking for vehicle involved in Chicopee Street hit-and-run
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Chicopee Traffic Bureau is asking for the public’s help locating the owner of a car involved in a hit-and-run on Chicopee Street. According to Chicopee Police, a gray Chevy Trailblazer was involved in the crash. Police said that the person who reported the crash...
westernmassnews.com
Gaming Commission meets to discuss MGM’s sports betting application
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Monday, the Massachusetts Gaming Commission continues its talks for casinos to receive their Category 1 license for in-person retail sportsbook. Three casinos have applied for their Category 1 in-person sports betting license: Encore Boston Harbor, Plainridge Park Casino, and MGM Springfield. Last week, a seven-hour...
Northampton marijuana shop The Source closes; 1st shutdown for state’s cannabis industry
The Source, a marijuana shop at 58 Pleasant St. in Northampton that opened only in March, will close Friday. It’s the first marijuana shop in Massachusetts to shut down since the first legal adult use dispensaries opened in 2018. Many in the industry see this as a harbinger of a shakedown in a maturing industry, especially in Northampton which has 12, soon to be 11, operational stores.
Hartford blaze displaces 10 people from 3-family home
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A fire at a three-family home on Lenox Street in Hartford has displaced four adults and six children. The fire started at around 11 p.m. on Saturday night, according to the Hartford Fire Department. There were heavy flames on the back porches on all three floors when firefighters responded. Everyone inside […]
Springfield Police warning residents about Eversource scheme
Eversource was noted about a customer in Springfield who has a suspicious visit from an Eversource "employee."
westernmassnews.com
Two people found dead in Huntington home
HUNTINGTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Huntington and State Police are investigating after two people were found dead inside their home on Wednesday. According to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office, the bodies of 70-year-old Gary Rom and 59-year-old Evelyn Korfias were found inside their home on Nagler Cross Road Wednesday afternoon by a friend who had stopped by.
westernmassnews.com
West Springfield Fire crews respond to rollover crash
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -On Saturday, the West Springfield Fire Department responded to a 2 car rollover crash. The crash happened around 6:30 P.M. in the area of Piper Road between Kings Highway and Amostown Road. The area was closed for a few hours while crews worked to clear the...
westernmassnews.com
Suspect flees after man is shot inside The Unicorn on High Street
Pedestrian dies after accident in Springfield
A man is dead Wednesday after an accident in Springfield.
State Troopers Make Firearms, Drug Arrest in Western Massachusetts
Massachusetts State Troopers assigned to Berkshire County barracks make arrests and seize illegal firearms and drugs. According to a post from the Massachusetts State Police, members of their recently graduated 87th Recruit Training Troop are continuing to do excellent work while in their break-in phase of training and assigned with senior Troopers.
westernmassnews.com
McCray’s Farm holiday lights attraction gaining popularity
SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A new holiday attraction this year at a popular farm in South Hadley is attracting attention on social media. “Short of the word.. magical it’s been pretty special to be involved,” says team member, Matthew Murdza. McCray’s Farm in South Hadley is being...
westernmassnews.com
First annual toy giveaway at the Boys and Girls Club
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -On Saturday, the first annual Karla Kares toys giveaway was held at the Springfield Boys and Girls Club Family Center. Thanks to the community’s support, 250 families will receive toys or gift certificates this holiday season. Karla Neal Pierce, a former educator and program director for...
westernmassnews.com
‘Super Saturday’ rush is on ahead of Christmas
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Local shoppers are making a list and checking it twice, as they gear up for the last Saturday before Christmas, also known as ‘Super Saturday’. “My family. I’m getting them Christmas presents,” says Emma Dragon, from Easthampton. Western Mass News stopped by...
