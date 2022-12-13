Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
Metformin use significantly reduces risk of joint replacement in people with type 2 diabetes
Osteoarthritis is a common chronic condition that usually causes joint pain and can be severe enough to require knee and hip replacements. In the United States, the number of total knee replacement (TKR) and total hip replacement (THR) surgeries is estimated to reach 572 000 per year by 2030. No medications are currently known to prevent or reverse osteoarthritis.
MedicalXpress
Not all pediatric cases of type 2 diabetes have obesity
Not all pediatric patients with type 2 diabetes have obesity, according to a systematic review and meta-analysis published online Dec. 15 in JAMA Network Open. Milena Cioana, from McMaster University in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, and colleagues conducted a systematic literature review to examine the prevalence of obesity in pediatric patients with type 2 diabetes.
MedicalXpress
Real-world data study confirms bivalent mRNA booster vaccines associated with greater short-term protection
One of the first real-world data studies comparing the new bivalent mRNA COVID-19 booster vaccines with the original monovalent vaccines reports the bivalent conveyed greater short-term protection against symptomatic COVID-19 infection in adults. The multi-state study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's VISION Network found that the bivalent...
MedicalXpress
Race could affect outcomes in head and neck cancers
Black patients with head and neck cancers have twice the death rates of white patients, and a new study suggests race itself underlies those differences. "What is unique about our study is it strongly supports the conclusion that Black patients seem to respond to therapy differently than white patients," said study author Dr. Jeffrey Liu. He is an associate professor in the division of head and neck surgery at Fox Chase Cancer Center and the Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University, in Philadelphia.
MedicalXpress
Cholesterol-lowering statins found to impair bone quality in mice
Researchers from the Complexity Science Hub (CSH) and the Medical University of Vienna (MedUni) have demonstrated for the first time that high doses of cholesterol-lowering statins impair bone quality in mice. The finding came as no surprise for the scientists, who observed the correlation in a big data analysis of the Austrian population in 2019.
MedicalXpress
Parkinson's research studies show the healing power of music
For some, the walk into the rehearsal room was the tell. Slow, deliberate—as if balancing a teacup on one's head. For others, it was the repetitive rocking of hands, however slight: tremors that are a hallmark of Parkinson's, the disease that afflicts them all. But soon they'll sit in...
MedicalXpress
Genome technologies bring long-awaited answers to families in Scotland
The detection and management of inherited rare and serious conditions in routine care can be improved by genome sequencing, a new study involving the University of Aberdeen has found. Until recently standard genetic testing focused on small numbers of genes but as thousands of genes are implicated in disease a...
MedicalXpress
Study finds racial discrimination impacts health across relationships
Racial discrimination's effects on health have been dramatically underestimated, according to a study by a University at Buffalo sociologist that looks at the health implications of racism among two generations of African American couples. Most research to date has focused on the effects of discrimination on individuals. Someone's experiences with...
MedicalXpress
Serotonin 2C receptor associated with obesity and maladaptive behavior
A collaborative study involving Baylor College of Medicine, the University of Cambridge and the University of Exeter Medical School reveals a new gene associated with obesity and maladaptive behavior. The evidence shows that rare mutations in the gene for the serotonin 2C receptor play a role in the development of obesity and dysfunctional behaviors in humans and animal models. The findings, published in the journal Nature Medicine, have both diagnostic and therapeutic implications.
MedicalXpress
Ergothioneine levels in the blood could identify elderly persons at risk of developing cognitive impairment and dementia
A recent study by a team comprising researchers from the National University of Singapore (NUS) and the National University Health System (NUHS) revealed that low levels of ergothioneine (ET) in blood plasma may predict an increased risk of cognitive impairment and dementia, suggesting possible therapeutic or early screening measures for cognitive impairment and dementia in the elderly.
MedicalXpress
Green social prescribing: Time in nature can increase well-being
Nature is a powerful tool that can be harnessed by social prescribers to improve people's health and well-being, according to a series of new evidence reviews led by a UCL researcher. Researchers worked with the National Academy for Social Prescribing (NASP) to prepare four Evidence Information Notes, commissioned by Natural...
MedicalXpress
Increased incidence of menstrual disturbances after COVID vaccination in girls aged 12-15: Study
The first reports that several women experienced menstrual disturbances after coronavirus vaccination came early in summer 2021. The Norwegian Institute of Public Health (NIPH) promptly introduced questions about menstrual disturbances into ongoing population studies. The first results indicated that coronavirus vaccination can affect menstruation in women between the ages of 18 and 30.
MedicalXpress
New study presents vision of machine learning leveraged for precision medicine
As a patient recovers from a wound, a doctor may watch over them, monitoring the healing process and prescribing treatments based on the body's responses. But a wide variety of factors including diet, age, or diseases such as diabetes all play a role in healing, and monitoring these variables on a daily basis can be difficult for doctors, especially for chronic conditions.
MedicalXpress
Soft brain probe could be a boon for depression research
Anyone familiar with antidepressants like Prozac or Wellbutrin knows that these drugs boost levels of neurotransmitters in the brain like serotonin and dopamine, which are known to play an important role in mood and behavior. It might come as a surprise, then, that scientists still have very little data about...
MedicalXpress
Rise in seniors, people with non‑acute medical issues being left at emergency departments
They are usually older, tend to be women, are often living with dementia and are increasingly being taken to emergency rooms by family members or friends having trouble caring for them. They are given different labels in emergency departments around the globe—alternately, orphan patients, social admissions, community emergencies, and people...
MedicalXpress
New study highlights challenges of giving women in labor choices about their care
While most women plan to be involved in decisions about their care during childbirth, in practice most decisions are led by midwives, a new study reveals. The study, which used video and audio recordings to analyze real-time conversations between women in labor and their midwives, also found that postnatally the majority of women reported being satisfied with decision-making being led by staff.
MedicalXpress
What is burnout and how to prevent it in the workplace—insights from a clinical psychologist
People close to you, including family members, friends, and co-workers, frequently express their "stress" at this time of year. As the end of the year draws nearer people are likely to feel weary, irritable and overwhelmed. The definition of stress is the bodily, psychological, and social-spiritual reaction to a demand...
MedicalXpress
'Exercise snacking' could be a revolutionary new approach to fitness
Deakin University academics have developed a new approach to health and fitness that could revolutionize the way older Australians exercise and improve their sense of well-being. Researchers found "exercise snacking"—where wannabe fitness fanatics perform short bursts of regular bodyweight at home strength training—could be enough to maintain movement and enhance...
MedicalXpress
Study identifies new therapeutic target for tumor treatment
Northwestern Medicine scientists have identified a new therapeutic target for tumors and developed a compound which slowed tumor growth and bolsters immune responses in mice, according to research published in Science Advances. The study authors first characterized the regulatory T-cells (Treg)—which act to prevent autoimmune responses—inside different types of cancerous...
MedicalXpress
First results on the longer-term effects of therapies for the treatment of critically ill patients with COVID-19
The world's largest trial into the effect of multiple interventions for critically ill adults with COVID-19 on longer-term outcomes has released results from the 180-day (six month) follow-up of 4,869 critically ill patients. Published today in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), the study is part of the...
