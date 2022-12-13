Black patients with head and neck cancers have twice the death rates of white patients, and a new study suggests race itself underlies those differences. "What is unique about our study is it strongly supports the conclusion that Black patients seem to respond to therapy differently than white patients," said study author Dr. Jeffrey Liu. He is an associate professor in the division of head and neck surgery at Fox Chase Cancer Center and the Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University, in Philadelphia.

