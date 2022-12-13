HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans haven’t been embarrassing in their past two games as they were the previous two. Still, the improvement hasn’t equaled a win as the Texans (1-12-1) are mired in a nine-game skid, their longest since dropping the final 14 games of the 2013 season. Houston lost 30-24 in overtime to Kansas City Sunday, a week after a 27-23 defeat by the Cowboys. Those close losses came after lopsided defeats to Miami and Cleveland with Kyle Allen at quarterback after Davis Mills was benched. “There are some positives to build on,” coach Lovie Smith said. “That’s what I expect the guys to do. I expect them to show up and fight like that throughout. Eventually, you’ve got to get over the hump.”

HOUSTON, TX ・ 23 MINUTES AGO