okcfox.com
Raising Oklahoma with Rainbow Fleet: Holiday Traditions
Rainbow Fleet CEO, Carri Hicks, is here to help with an idea perfect for making memories!. You can visit Rainbow Fleet Child Care at 1105 N.W. 45th St in OKC. Or give them a call at 405-521-1426.
KOCO
OKC food truck owner injured by customer with knife
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City police are searching for a man involved in an altercation around 8 p.m. Sunday at a food truck. Police said a customer went inside the Abu Omar Halal food truck near NW 36th and Portland Ave. after becoming agitated with the food truck's owner. The customer and the owner were involved in a fist fight before the customer picked up a knife from the counter and cut the owner, according to police.
Brad Pitt born 59 years ago in Oklahoma, a look at the actor’s Oklahoma roots
TULSA, Okla. — 59 years ago, the acclaimed actor and producer Brad Pitt was born in the state of Oklahoma, according to the Oklahoma Historical Society (OHS). The OHS said Pitt was born on Dec. 18, 1963 in the city of Shawnee. Pitt’s Oklahoma roots can be traced as...
okcfox.com
FOX 25 Holiday Bike Drive: Over 200 bicycles donated to Oklahoma children
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - FOX 25 is making sure kids have a gift this holiday season!. Our team members teamed up with Morningstar Storage, Walmart, and Christian Brothers Automotive of Yukon and collected over 200 bikes, with generous donations from viewers and Walmart. The drive, which aims to get bicycles...
blackchronicle.com
Large fire burns commercial business in southwest Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Residents across southwest Oklahoma City saw plumes of black smoke coming from a building on Monday morning. Around 9:30 a.m. on Monday, Oklahoma City firefighters were called to a commercial structure on fire near S.W. 13th and Robinson. When fire crews arrived on the scene,...
KOCO
One person injured after NW Oklahoma City shooting
OKLAHOMA CITY — One person was injured during a shooting around 8 p.m. Sunday in northwest Oklahoma City. The Oklahoma City Police Department responded to a report of gunshots outside a unit at the London Square Apartments near 7600 NW 6th Street. When police arrived, they said a man took off running.
25 Years Since 10-Year-Old Went Missing In Oklahoma City
Sunday marks 25 years since a 10-year-old girl vanished while riding her bike home from a friend's near I-44 and Drexel. Amber Barker hasn't been seen or heard from since December 18, 1997. Her bike and clothes were found about a mile from her home but to this day, nobody...
Update: Silver Alert canceled for missing woman in SW Oklahoma City
UPDATE: The silver alert was canceled on Sunday evening after Wingo was located. OKLAHOMA CITY(KFOR)- A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing woman in SW Oklahoma City. Sunnye Wingo, 80, was last seen at SW Medical Center around 3:30 pm and hasn’t been seen since. Wingo is 5 foot 8 and weighs 150 […]
okcfox.com
Midwest City man killed in crash in northeast Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Emergency crews responded to a fatal crash on Saturday that left a man dead in Oklahoma City. Officials say 57-year-old Danny Adams of Midwest City was involved in a crash on I-40 westbound at S Martin Luther King Ave. Adams was pronounced dead at the scene.
okcfox.com
Expert weighs in after Oklahoma City Facebook Marketplace sale turned violent
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — A Facebook Marketplace sale went south on Saturday as police say it ended in gunshots and attempted theft. According to court documents, 25-year-old Christopher Zamora tried to sell a 10-karat gold chain necklace for $1,350 to 55-year-old Jordan Hopkins. Police records say that Hopkins...
KOCO
Person shot near Farmer’s Public Market overnight in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — A person was shot near the Farmer’s Public Market overnight in Oklahoma City. Early Sunday morning, Oklahoma City police responded to reports of gunshots near the Farmer’s Public Market. Upon arrival, they found at least one gunshot victim at the scene. Police said the...
okcfox.com
OG&E and ONG say they are prepared for extreme low temperatures
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — As we prepare our homes for next week's chilly temperatures, OG&E as well as ONG are also preparing to make sure their customers have power and heat during the cold front. Both OG&E and ONG told Fox 25 they have been preparing for extremely low...
blackchronicle.com
Luxury Oklahoma City neighborhood pond allegedly filled with stolen city water
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma has had 24 days of triple digit heat and many communities around the state are asking residents to ration water use. KFOR News 4 has confirmed an OKC Utilities Department investigation into an alleged water bandit in far western Oklahoma City. The scene of...
okcfox.com
Weekend Planner: Things to do in OKC this weekend
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Looking for something to do with your family this weekend? You’ve come to the right place!. Check out what's happening this Saturday and Sunday!. From treasure-filled museums to fun and funky festivals, outdoor recreation to loads of shopping and so much more, discover something new this weekend in OKC!
This Crazy and Rare Oklahoma Address has the Same Street, City, County and State In It
Imagine writing a letter or sending a package to someone who lives on Oklahoma Ave. in Oklahoma City located in Oklahoma County in the state of Oklahoma!. It's one of the few, maybe even the only U.S. address that contains the same street, city, county, and state. Now there could...
okcfox.com
Sooner Nation raises more than $1.6 million to support OU student-athletes
NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — The University of Oklahoma's approved Name, Image, Likeness (NIL) partner, Crimson and Cream, announced on Monday that it has completed its 30-day campaign and raised more than $1.6 million for OU student-athletes. Crimson and Cream raised $1,660,892 in support of OU's student-athletes in the span...
okcfox.com
OKCPS opens application window for 2023-2024 school year
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City Public Schools (OKCPS) has opened their application window for the 2023-2024 school year. The application window is open now through Feb. 24, 2023. Application schools are free public middle and high schools with selective admission requirements. Criteria for selection may include a combination of achievement tests, attendance, auditions, grades and/or recommendations.
okcfox.com
Man shot overnight in southeast Oklahoma City, Police say
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Police are investigating an overnight shooting in southeast Oklahoma City that left one person in the hospital on Saturday morning. Officials say two men were involved in an altercation near South I-35 Service Road and Southeast 38th Street when one man was shot. Reports say the...
okcfox.com
What's Going On This Weekend
If your lookin for something fun to do this weekend, we have the run down on all the great events going on this weekend. Find the Grand Casino Hotel & Resort at 777 Grand Casino Blvd., Shawnee, Oklahoma. For more information and to look at their health and safety measures,...
