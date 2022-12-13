ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Del City, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOCO

OKC food truck owner injured by customer with knife

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City police are searching for a man involved in an altercation around 8 p.m. Sunday at a food truck. Police said a customer went inside the Abu Omar Halal food truck near NW 36th and Portland Ave. after becoming agitated with the food truck's owner. The customer and the owner were involved in a fist fight before the customer picked up a knife from the counter and cut the owner, according to police.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

FOX 25 Holiday Bike Drive: Over 200 bicycles donated to Oklahoma children

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - FOX 25 is making sure kids have a gift this holiday season!. Our team members teamed up with Morningstar Storage, Walmart, and Christian Brothers Automotive of Yukon and collected over 200 bikes, with generous donations from viewers and Walmart. The drive, which aims to get bicycles...
YUKON, OK
blackchronicle.com

Large fire burns commercial business in southwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Residents across southwest Oklahoma City saw plumes of black smoke coming from a building on Monday morning. Around 9:30 a.m. on Monday, Oklahoma City firefighters were called to a commercial structure on fire near S.W. 13th and Robinson. When fire crews arrived on the scene,...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

One person injured after NW Oklahoma City shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY — One person was injured during a shooting around 8 p.m. Sunday in northwest Oklahoma City. The Oklahoma City Police Department responded to a report of gunshots outside a unit at the London Square Apartments near 7600 NW 6th Street. When police arrived, they said a man took off running.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Midwest City man killed in crash in northeast Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Emergency crews responded to a fatal crash on Saturday that left a man dead in Oklahoma City. Officials say 57-year-old Danny Adams of Midwest City was involved in a crash on I-40 westbound at S Martin Luther King Ave. Adams was pronounced dead at the scene.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

OG&E and ONG say they are prepared for extreme low temperatures

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — As we prepare our homes for next week's chilly temperatures, OG&E as well as ONG are also preparing to make sure their customers have power and heat during the cold front. Both OG&E and ONG told Fox 25 they have been preparing for extremely low...
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

Weekend Planner: Things to do in OKC this weekend

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Looking for something to do with your family this weekend? You’ve come to the right place!. Check out what's happening this Saturday and Sunday!. From treasure-filled museums to fun and funky festivals, outdoor recreation to loads of shopping and so much more, discover something new this weekend in OKC!
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Sooner Nation raises more than $1.6 million to support OU student-athletes

NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — The University of Oklahoma's approved Name, Image, Likeness (NIL) partner, Crimson and Cream, announced on Monday that it has completed its 30-day campaign and raised more than $1.6 million for OU student-athletes. Crimson and Cream raised $1,660,892 in support of OU's student-athletes in the span...
NORMAN, OK
okcfox.com

OKCPS opens application window for 2023-2024 school year

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City Public Schools (OKCPS) has opened their application window for the 2023-2024 school year. The application window is open now through Feb. 24, 2023. Application schools are free public middle and high schools with selective admission requirements. Criteria for selection may include a combination of achievement tests, attendance, auditions, grades and/or recommendations.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Man shot overnight in southeast Oklahoma City, Police say

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Police are investigating an overnight shooting in southeast Oklahoma City that left one person in the hospital on Saturday morning. Officials say two men were involved in an altercation near South I-35 Service Road and Southeast 38th Street when one man was shot. Reports say the...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

What's Going On This Weekend

If your lookin for something fun to do this weekend, we have the run down on all the great events going on this weekend. Find the Grand Casino Hotel & Resort at 777 Grand Casino Blvd., Shawnee, Oklahoma. For more information and to look at their health and safety measures,...
SHAWNEE, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy