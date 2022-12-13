ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

WEAR

Warrant out for man involved in Escambia County shooting

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County deputies have issued a warrant out for a man's arrest involved in a shooting Saturday afternoon. Deputies say Khiry Alexander Walker is wanted for shooting at a man he got into an argument with. According to the sheriff's office, the shooting happened at a...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Escambia County firefighters investigate Ensley house fire

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County Fire Rescue battled a house fire in Ensley Sunday morning. The fire took place around 4:50 a.m. at a residence located at 181 East Ensley Street. According to officials, the caller reported that three dogs were trapped inside of the residence but that everyone...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Angels deliver relief to disaster struck areas

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- It was a very simple act of kindness that they, truthfully, expected to pretty much go unnoticed. This is the reaction from the people who felt that "simple act" was a gift from Angels. Members of Escambia High School's National Honor Society can rattle off dozens...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

PCS toy giveaway inspired by Pensacola woman's will to help others

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- PCS Outreach Ministries held its 17th annual Christmas Spirit toy giveaway on Sunday. PCS was started by Priscilla Sapp-Kirkland when she was 18 to help kids less fortunate than her. From there the giveaway took off. To raise money for the toys, the group hosted a charity...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Gulf Breeze man charged with deadly shooting in Navarre

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Gulf Breeze man has been charged after a deadly shooting in Navarre Friday afternoon. Robert Schuster, 37, is charged with first degree premeditated murder for the shooting that took place on the 7100 block of Reef Street at around 1:45 p.m. The Santa Rosa...
NAVARRE, FL
WEAR

1 dead after shooting on Reef Street in Navarre; Suspect 'detained'

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A suspect has been "detained" after a deadly shooting on Reef Street in Navarre Friday afternoon, according to the sheriff's office. The Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office says one person was killed at around 1:45 p.m. on the 7100 block of Reef Street. Details regarding...
NAVARRE, FL
WEAR

FPL donates $25,000 to Chappie James Flight Academy

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Chappie James Flight Academy received a generous donation Monday. Florida Power & Light gave $25,000 to the academy, which honors General Daniel Chappie James Jr. The academy builds confidence in our youth, specifically African American teens, using aviation as the key learning tool. JT Young, the...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Beulah holds 3rd annual Christmas Parade for community

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Beulah is hosting their 3rd annual Christmas Parade Saturday. The Beulah Fire Department, Escambia County Sheriff's Office and many others will all be bringing their own floats. Even Santa and Mrs. Claus will be joining in on the fun. The parade starts at the Baptist Church...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL

