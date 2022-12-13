Read full article on original website
Warrant out for man involved in Escambia County shooting
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County deputies have issued a warrant out for a man's arrest involved in a shooting Saturday afternoon. Deputies say Khiry Alexander Walker is wanted for shooting at a man he got into an argument with. According to the sheriff's office, the shooting happened at a...
Troopers looking for brown pickup truck involved in hit-and-run in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Troopers are looking for a pickup truck involved in a pedestrian hit-and-run in Escambia County last week. The crash happened around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at Edison Drive and Garfield Drive. A 20-year-old Molino man was injured in the crash. The victim tells WEAR News he was...
Deputies: Man armed with alleged machete shot several times in Warrington
WARRINGTON, Fla. -- The Escambia County Sheriff's Office says a man was shot several times after approaching a home with an alleged machete in Warrington. The shooting happened on the 1100 block of Decatur Avenue around 11:30 p.m. Saturday night. Deputies say the shooting victim did not live at the...
Troopers arrest Georgia man in Santa Rosa County for allegedly kidnapping woman
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 42-year-old Georgia man is facing charges Saturday morning after allegedly kidnapping a 34-year-old woman. According to FHP, troopers got a tip from the Blackshear Police Department in Georgia around 10:45 a.m. about a male driver holding a female passenger against her will. Troopers say...
Escambia County firefighters investigate Ensley house fire
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County Fire Rescue battled a house fire in Ensley Sunday morning. The fire took place around 4:50 a.m. at a residence located at 181 East Ensley Street. According to officials, the caller reported that three dogs were trapped inside of the residence but that everyone...
Deputies: Man in custody after shooting at another man in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A man is in custody Saturday afternoon after Escambia County deputies say he fired shots at another man during an argument. The incident happened around 2:22 p.m. at a residence near Chaseville St. and Edgewater Dr. According to the sheriff's office, deputies determined an argument between...
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's food truck feeds Okaloosa County first responders
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's Mana Mobile food truck spread some holiday cheer Sunday. The food truck arrived to feed first responders at the HCA Florida Fort Walton-Destin Hospital. It's part of the "Great American Road Trip" to help feed 10,000 first responders. All of the food...
Angels deliver relief to disaster struck areas
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- It was a very simple act of kindness that they, truthfully, expected to pretty much go unnoticed. This is the reaction from the people who felt that "simple act" was a gift from Angels. Members of Escambia High School's National Honor Society can rattle off dozens...
PCS toy giveaway inspired by Pensacola woman's will to help others
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- PCS Outreach Ministries held its 17th annual Christmas Spirit toy giveaway on Sunday. PCS was started by Priscilla Sapp-Kirkland when she was 18 to help kids less fortunate than her. From there the giveaway took off. To raise money for the toys, the group hosted a charity...
Woman who killed two Bay St. Louis police officers worked as veterinarian in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Two Bay Saint Louis Police Officers were shot and killed during a call early Wednesday morning in Bay Saint Louis, Mississippi. The incident allegedly began when Sergeant Steve Robin and officer Brandon Estorffe responded to a motel for a guest in distress. "At one point,...
Escambia County firefighters put out trailer fire on Theresa Street
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County Fire Rescue responded to a fire at a trailer on Theresa Street off Mobile Highway Saturday evening. Firefighters were dispatched to the trailer around 6 p.m. ECFR says crew members have put out the fire but do not know how it was started. No...
'Aqua Alert' stemming from missing Destin kayaker included in national defense bill
A Minnesota family behind a first-of-its-kind alert system in Okaloosa County inspired Minnesota Rep. Dean Phillips to include the alert system in the national defense bill. Okaloosa County launched Aqua Alert in September to help locate missing boaters. It's similar to an AMBER Alert for missing children. The idea of...
Gulf Breeze man charged with deadly shooting in Navarre
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Gulf Breeze man has been charged after a deadly shooting in Navarre Friday afternoon. Robert Schuster, 37, is charged with first degree premeditated murder for the shooting that took place on the 7100 block of Reef Street at around 1:45 p.m. The Santa Rosa...
Legal battle continues over Skanska barge damage to Pensacola's Three Mile Bridge
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The legal battles continue over damage caused by Skanska barges during Hurricane Sally. The company tasked with building the Three Mile Bridge appealed a federal judge's decision that would allow those who saw damage from their barges to sue them in state court. Attorney's from three different...
1 dead after shooting on Reef Street in Navarre; Suspect 'detained'
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A suspect has been "detained" after a deadly shooting on Reef Street in Navarre Friday afternoon, according to the sheriff's office. The Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office says one person was killed at around 1:45 p.m. on the 7100 block of Reef Street. Details regarding...
Pedestrian fatally hit by vehicle on New Warrington Rd. in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle Saturday night in Escambia County. The accident happened around 10:06 p.m. on New Warrington Road and Flynn Drive. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a woman was driving northbound on New Warrington Road when the pedestrian attempted...
FPL donates $25,000 to Chappie James Flight Academy
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Chappie James Flight Academy received a generous donation Monday. Florida Power & Light gave $25,000 to the academy, which honors General Daniel Chappie James Jr. The academy builds confidence in our youth, specifically African American teens, using aviation as the key learning tool. JT Young, the...
Beulah holds 3rd annual Christmas Parade for community
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Beulah is hosting their 3rd annual Christmas Parade Saturday. The Beulah Fire Department, Escambia County Sheriff's Office and many others will all be bringing their own floats. Even Santa and Mrs. Claus will be joining in on the fun. The parade starts at the Baptist Church...
Cold weather shelter open this weekend at Milton's Ferris Hill Baptist Church
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A cold weather shelter is opening in Santa Rosa County this weekend. It's opening Saturday and Sunday night at the Ferris Hill Baptist Church on Chaffin Street in Milton. You must arrive between 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. to get in. The shelter also closes...
ITL Solutions, Commissioner May provide gifts to Montclair Elementary School students
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- He's gone from small business owner to become the largest minority contractor for Escambia County. Harold Griffin, of ITL Solutions chose to share his blessings with the children of Montclair Elementary School Monday morning. Griffin reached out to Communities Caring at Christmas and County Commissioner Lumon...
