Claremont, CA

CBS LA

After school program closes as turf war spills onto its doorstep

A popular after-school program in Compton after a violent turf war between two rival gangs spilled onto its doorstep. "I have to know that some type of truce or some type of protection is going to happen here in Compton," said Coach Derrick Cooper. Cooper, the founder of Wildcat Youth Academy, has been working with kids in the area for 27 years. The Wildcats started as a youth sports program and expanded to include after-school activities and even childcare. He has dozens of kids on the waiting list for his Compton facility but Cooper lacks the funding to help them."I've stopped them...
COMPTON, CA
CBS LA

Violent crime cases dismissed as court backlog in Riverside County continues

In one fell swoop, a sexual battery case was dismissed, the suspect was set free and a victim was left with no justice or peace. Riverside County District Attorney Mike Hestrin said the case was first continued when the court's third-party vendor didn't bring in a jury. The next day, all charges were dropped, along with the victim's restraining order against the suspect because there was no available courtroom. "I do not agree with the court's decision and I am disappointed that justice was not served," the alleged sexual battery victim said in a statement. "He is now a free man in...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
goldrushcam.com

California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation Authorities Apprehend Program Participant Who Walked Away from San Diego Program on Sunday

December 13, 2022 - LANCASTER – California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) agents on Monday apprehended Atheena Drochak, a participant who walked away from the. Custody to Community Transitional Reentry Program (CCTRP) in San Diego. Drochak was apprehended at approximately 7 a.m. by CDCR’s Special Service Unit in...
SAN DIEGO, CA
RadarOnline

LA City Council Member Kevin de León Faces Death Threats, REFUSES To Resign Weeks After Racist Recording Exposed

Los Angeles City Councilman Kevin de León is receiving death threats after he was heard on a recording where he and his fellow council members made a series of racist remarks, RadarOnline.com has learned.As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the recording – which was taken in October 2021 – first surfaced in October of this year.In the recording, then-LA City Council President Nury Martinez made a series of insensitive and racist remarks to de León and fellow city council member Gil Cedillo regarding the adopted Black son of council member Mike Bonin.Although both Martinez and Cedillo subsequently resigned following the recording scandal,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Dentist Office and Pharmacy Broken Into in Fountain Valley

One hole and now two businesses have been burglarized while the owners say it's clear this was a well planned break in. It is not the kind of drill normally heard at a dentist's office but on Tuesday it's the drill heard as a construction workers starts repairing a hole in the wall between two adjoining businesses.
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, CA
Key News Network

Man Found Stabbed Near Vehicle on 605 Freeway

La Puente, Los Angeles County, CA: California Highway Patrol East Los Angeles Station officers and Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Industry Station deputies along with the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a stabbing victim near a vehicle on the southbound 605 Freeway at the Valley Boulevard exit just before 10:30 p.m., Dec. 17.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
newsantaana.com

Santa Ana gordito arrested for Irvine theft

On Friday, with the assistance of community tips, an IPD officer located a suspect, Salvador Beltran, 34, of Santa Ana, and arrested him. The officer knew he had the right guy because the New Santa Ana post about the suspect had been texted to him by his friends. On the...
SANTA ANA, CA
Jalopnik

A Southern California Tow Company Is Accused Of Illegally Targeting Latino Drivers

The towing industry doesn’t seem to really be regulated, mostly because towing regulation is left up to local city governments. This system can allow corruption and illegal activity to flourish. Local Southern California news outlet The San Bernardino Sun reports that one local towing company has been accused of illegally towing vehicles in a predatory manner, primarily targeting Latino drivers and lower-income individuals.
RIVERSIDE, CA
HeySoCal

Countywide DUI crackdown begins Wednesday, continues to end of year

Riverside County sheriff’s stations countywide initiated an anti-DUI campaign Wednesday that will continue to New Year’s Day, utilizing saturation patrols, sobriety checkpoints and other measures to nab drunk and drug-impaired drivers. The winter mobilization is part of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s “Drive Sober, or Get Pulled...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA

