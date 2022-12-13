Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
everythinglubbock.com
Christmas party: Covenant Children’s Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
LUBBOCK, Texas— I attended the Christmas party for patients and their families from the Covenant Children’s Pediatric Hematology & Oncology clinic. I spent some time with four kids and was honored to hear their stories.
everythinglubbock.com
City of Lubbock offices, some services closed Friday & Monday for Christmas
LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock announced that its main offices and some services will be closed on Friday, December 23 and Monday, December 26 for the Christmas holiday. Regular business hours and services will resume on Tuesday, December 26. Here is a list of the closures and...
everythinglubbock.com
Talking Points with Jen Phillips (12/18/22)
LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMC) — Are you a fan of South Plains politics? Here are your Talking Points for this week. A college football legend and Texas Tech football giant was honored on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives. It goes to show just how far Mike Leach’s reach was in not only football but politics.
everythinglubbock.com
SPEC’s Operation Round Up gives back $265K to its communities served in 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas — On Monday, South Plains Electric Cooperative, Inc. (SPEC) announced its Operation Round Up provided $265,000 back to the communities it serves in 2022. “The Operation Round Up Board met in October and donated $39,000 to area volunteer fire departments and sent $19,500 to area non-profits for Community Grants. Earlier in the year, they also gave $81,000 to local students for scholarships and $4,000 went to area teachers for Teacher Mini-Grants. At the beginning of the year, they sent another $39,000 to area volunteer fire departments and they also pledged $20,000 to send four extra member kids on the Youth Tour to Washington, D.C. The group also helps individual members who have house fires, medical tragedies and much more,” a press release from SPEC said.
everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock’s 66th Annual Santa Land continues through Dec. 22 at Mackenzie Park
LUBBOCK, Texas — Time is running out on your chance to check out an annual holiday tradition in the Hub City. The 66th Annual Santa Land continues through Thursday, December 22nd. According to a press release from the City of Lubbock, visitors can stop by daily from 6:00 p.m....
everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock’s unemployment rate held steady in November 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas — Job statistics released Friday by the Texas Workforce Commission showed the local unemployment rate in Lubbock held steady during the month of November 2022. The Hub City’s unemployment rate was reported at 3.1 percent, unchanged from October’s rate. An estimated 163,500 residents in the...
everythinglubbock.com
Polo is KLBK’s Pet of the Day!
The Lubbock Animal shelter & KLBK featured Polo as their Pet of the Day for Monday December 19. Reach out to LAS to adopt Polo at 806-775-2057. Watch the full video above to learn more about Polo!
Homophobic Preacher Makes Himself At Home In Wolfforth
A group of parents has had just about enough of a homophobic preacher in Wolfforth. Yes, it's the same preacher that makes himself present at Gay Pride and other Lubbock events. He is usually accompanied at those events by a couple of sycophants, all preaching some weirdly twisted old testament version of the bible, all while displaying openly homophobic signs.
everythinglubbock.com
WBU’s KWLD-FM 91.5 goes global with availability on RadioFX
PLAINVIEW, Texas — Wayland Baptist University recently announced its Plainview-area radio station, KWLD-FM 91.5, is now available on the the college radio app RadioFX. “You can now listen to KWLD anywhere in the world where an internet connection is available,” said Dr. Bobby Hall, President of Wayland Baptist University in a press release. “We are now reaching the outermost parts of the world with our broadcasts.”
Lubbock Loser Dumps Dog With Heartbreaking Note Attached To Collar
A Lubbock woman came across a stray dog wearing a pink harness collar. She noticed there was a note attached to the collar and opened it, only to discover that this poor dog "Sally" was abandoned after being rescued by someone. The person that penned the letter explained that they...
Struggling Lubbock Pizza Joint Needs Help From Community To Get Through Christmas
According to a post shared on the LBK Foodies Facebook group,1000 Degrees Pizza on 114th and Indiana is struggling to get customers in the door. The post has garnered a ton of attention from local foodies and pizza lovers that have vowed in the comments to stop by and grab some food.
Witness to deadly crash saw vehicles racing on 34th Street, Lubbock Police report said
A report from the Lubbock Police Department revealed new details in the deadly Friday evening crash that took the life of Erik Montgomery, 25.
Left Alone In A Snow Covered Field In Texas: What Happened To This Beautiful Little Girl?
Veronica TaylorPhoto byTexas Department of Public Safety. In 1987, 13-year-old Veronica Taylor was a sixth-grade student at Murfee Elementary and an active member of her church in Lubbock, Texas. On March 25, 1987, Veronica was seen leaving her aunt Celestine's house, where she was hanging out with family. Her family members lived close to one another and would spend time together daily. She walked to her grandmother's home and then went to her house to pick up her backpack. Veronica was going to spend the night at her aunt Darlene's home.
New Outlet Store Coming to Lubbock, Up To 70% Off Name Brands
Looking to shop for less? A big outlet store is coming to Lubbock just for that. It is called Ollie's Bargain Outlet and it is America’s largest retailer of closeout merchandise and excess inventory. You can find things like real brands at real bargain prices. The store is an...
everythinglubbock.com
Texas Tech recognized for excellence in entrepreneurship
LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech University recently announced it ranked 12th in the nation and 4th in the Southwest Region for undergraduate entrepreneurial education by the Princeton Review. According to a press release from TTU and the Texas Tech Today website, the ranking results come after a comprehensive survey...
KCBD
2 moderately injured in late night crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two people were moderately injured in a crash late Saturday night. Around 11:40 p.m., police responded to the 2400 block of South Loop 289 for reports of a crash. Police said it appeared a vehicle was stopped on the side of the Loop and another vehicle...
everythinglubbock.com
LPD asks for the public’s help in Friday death investigation
LUBBOCK, Texas — On Monday, the Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit asked for the public’s help in their investigation into the death of a Lubbock man. According to a press release from Lubbock Police Department, Patrick Jones, 40, was found dead in his backyard just before 4:25 p.m. on Friday in the 200 block of Sherman Avenue.
everythinglubbock.com
LFR crews battle fire at the South Plains Apartments Sunday
LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene of a fire at an apartment complex Sunday morning near the South Plains Mall. The fire was reported around 10:15 a.m. in the 5500 block of 58th Street at the South Plains Apartments. An LFR spokesperson told EverythingLubbock.com...
5.4 magnitude earthquake rocks west Texas just weeks after similar jolt
Western Texas was rocked by a 5.4 magnitude earthquake Friday, exactly one month after a similar quake struck the oil-producing region, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.
Lubbock drivers exchange gunfire on MSF, police report said
A man told police that he returned fire after someone shot at him while driving on the Marsha Sharp Freeway on Sunday evening, according to a report from the Lubbock Police Department.
Comments / 0