Judge denies appeal, affirms detention of Peru’s ousted President Pedro Castillo as authorities build rebellion case

By AP
 6 days ago

LIMA, Peru (AP) — Judge denies appeal, affirms detention of Peru’s ousted President Pedro Castillo as authorities build rebellion case.

WGMD Radio

DE Supreme Court Justice to Step Down after Nomination by President Biden to US Third Circuit Court of Appeals

Delaware Supreme Court Justice Tamika Montgomery-Reeves has informed Governor John Carney that she will step down from the bench in early February of 2023. She plans to accept her nomination by President Biden to the U-S Third Circuit Court of Appeals. Montgomery-Reeves received U-S Senate confirmation on December 12th. She served on the Delaware Court of Chancery from 2015 to 2019 when she was elevated to the Delaware Supreme Court.
DELAWARE STATE
Peru reopens some airports ahead of debate over early elections

Peru’s government is reopening some airports ahead of another attempt this week by congress to approve early elections to calm protesters and alleviate the country’s political crisis. The airport in Juliaca, in southern Peru, will resume operations Monday while the airport in the south-central city of Ayacucho could resume operations Tuesday, Transport Minister Paola Lazarte said Sunday tweet from the ministry. Work is ongoing to resume flights at a third airport in Arequipa, also in the south, as “soon as possible.” ...
Comments / 0

