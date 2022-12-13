Read full article on original website
WCTV
Deadly crash closes Highway 19 in north Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - U.S. Highway 19 in northern Jefferson County is closed after a semi-truck rolled over Monday morning, according to Jefferson County Fire Rescue. It happened near the intersection of Fulford Road around 8 a.m. As of 8:30 a.m., the Florida Highway Patrol’s Traffic Crash Map labeled...
WCTV
I-10 in Suwannee County back open after major traffic jam
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Eastbound Interstate-10 in Suwannee County was back open Sunday night after a major traffic jam slowed traffic to crawl. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, there were three tractor-trailers involved in collisions near Mile Marker 298 around 9 p.m. One of the commercial vehicles had overturned...
Incident on I-10 eastbound in Jefferson County slows traffic
A traffic incident on Interstate 10 eastbound in Jefferson County has altered travel flow on the interstate Saturday afternoon.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Body found near Lake Alice on UF campus
The University of Florida Police Department (UFPD) is investigating a body found near the Lake Alice boat ramp on Sunday. UFPD received the report at around 1:30 p.m. of a person in the wooded area of 2600 Memorial Drive that appeared to be deceased. Law enforcement and EMS arrived and confirmed.
Lake City Police search for missing man
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Lake City Police are asking for help locating 65-year-old Jeffrey Loureston Petush. Petush was last seen near Willow Creek Assisted Living Facility located at 507 NW Hall of Fame Drive. He left the facility around 2 p.m. on Saturday, wearing a green sweatshirt with green sweatpants. Petush will likely be using a motorized wheelchair, officials said.
Valdosta Police Department: Man allegedly connected to homicides in custody
The search has ended for 31 year old Dontavius Dennis; the man wanted for involvement in the fatal shooting inside an apartment building in Valdosta. ABC 27 first alerted you about last night.
First Coast News
Human remains found in Northwest Florida identified as missing 14-year-old girl
DIXIE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida law enforcement are trying to find a missing 14-year-old girl's killer after human remains were found earlier this month. According to the Dixie County Sheriff's Office, 14-year-old Demiah Appling had been missing since October. She had been last seen the night of Oct. 16 in the Suwannee Gardens neighborhood, most likely leaving the area in a car, the sheriff's office said.
WCJB
Papa Luigi restaurant will host a fundraiser for a family who lost their son in a hit and run
OLD TOWN, Fla. (WCJB) - Papa Luigi’s restaurant in Old Town will host a fundraiser on Tuesday, December 20th for the family of 17-year-old Nathan walker. Nathan Walker was killed after a vehicle hit him as he was walking home on southeast 136th street Monday evening. The person in the vehicle fled the scene— and now the family wants answers.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Lake City shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 injured
A shooting in Lake City killed one person and injured two others on Thursday night. According to a Lake City Police Department (LCPD) release, officers were patrolling the NW Jefferson Street and NW Florida Avenue area around 9:19 p.m. when they heard gunfire. Officers located two victims – one with serious injuries and one with minor injuries – and then found a third deceased person nearby.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Southwest Gainesville shooting leaves 1 dead
A shooting in southwest Gainesville left one man dead on Friday, according to a Facebook post by the Gainesville Police Department. GPD reported that officers responded at 1:20 p.m. to the scene, which was near the intersection of SW 34th Street and Archer Road. “We’re on the scene of a...
WCJB
Lake City shooting leaves one dead, two wounded
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Police officers are searching for those responsible for a deadly shooting in Northwest Lake City on Thursday that left one dead and two others hurt. Police say a little after 9 p.m., officers on patrol heard multiple gunshot ring out near Northwest Jefferson Street and Florida Avenue. Officers found two victims, one person was seriously injured, and the other had minor injuries. One man is believed to have been shot in the arm and groin, and a bullet just grazed the other victim.
Lake City Reporter
One killed, two injured in shooting
One man was killed and two others injured in a Thursday night shooting. According to a Lake City Police Department release, officers on patrol heard gunshots near NW Jefferson Street and NW Florida Avenue around 9:19 p.m. Thursday. When they responded to the area, the officers found two injured victims,...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Semi driver dies in 1-10 accident
An Alabama man died when his tractor-trailer left I-10 in Columbia County on Monday and collided with a dirt embankment. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, a 47-year-old Daleville, Alabama man was driving a tractor-trailer eastbound near mile marker 293 at 2:45 p.m. when he traveled off the road onto the right grass shoulder.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Gainesville man sentenced for Waffle House homicide
A Gainesville man who shot and killed a Waffle House customer in 2019 received a 20-year sentence on Thursday. According to a State Attorney’s Office press release, Ezekiel Luke Hicks, 29, entered into a negotiated plea and was sentenced to 20 years for manslaughter and five years for carrying a concealed weapon. Hicks shot and killed Craig Brewer on April 17, 2019, at a Waffle House on Newberry Road in Gainesville.
Independent Florida Alligator
Gainesville man shot dead at The Point Apartments
A Gainesville man was shot and killed after an argument with his neighbor in an apartment complex three miles away from UF campus Friday, the Gainesville Police Department announced. Law enforcement officials received a call at 1:20 p.m. Friday afternoon about gunshots at The Point Apartments, located at 3100 SW...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Lake City pedestrian dies in collision
A pickup hit and killed a 50-year-old Lake City man walking in the roadway on NW White Springs Avenue on Sunday evening. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, a 62-year-old Lake City man was driving a pickup south on NW White Springs Avenue near NW Benford Glen at 6:40 p.m. and attempted to avoid a pedestrian walking on the road.
alachuachronicle.com
Reputed drug dealer charged with first-degree homicide in November 8 fatal shooting
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Dennis James Butler, 49, who was already in the Alachua County Jail serving a sentence for driving without a valid license, was charged yesterday with first-degree homicide in a November 8 fatal shooting. On November 8, the victim went to Butler’s home at about 1:17 p.m....
riverbendnews.org
Suwannee County Fire Rescue battles structure flames
On Wednesday, Dec. 7 at approximately 5:49 p.m. Suwannee County Fire Rescue (SCFR) was dispatched to a structure fire on County Road 417. Station One, Station Two, Station Five and Wellborn Volunteer Fire Station 51 responded. According to Suwannee County Fire Chief Eddie Hand, upon arriving on scene at 6:05...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Live Oak fugitive apprehended
Suwannee County law enforcement officers arrested a Live Oak man Wednesday morning wanted in connection with several robberies. According to a Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) social media post, SCSO deputies and Live Oak Police Department (LOPD) officers arrested Monte Deaundre Ellis, 21. Ellis was found hiding at a residence in the 400 block of Louis Avenue in Live Oak.
mainstreetdailynews.com
LCPD arrests gunman in shooting
A Lake City man was arrested after he allegedly shot a passenger in his vehicle on Wednesday night. According to a Lake City Police Department (LCPD) release, officers arrested Marquis Murrell, 26, after an argument with a passenger inside his Jeep Cherokee around Duval and Lake Jeffrey at 9:20 p.m.
