Helping to find the missing
The Help Find the Missing Act, also known as “Billy’s Law”, is awaiting a signature from the president. Evictions in Connecticut have returned to pre-pandemic levels after a recent spike. Nassau County corrections officers say the jail is dangerously understaffed, and Governor Kathy Hochul says she has no intention to raise taxes.
Unaffiliated voters, independent candidates and the two-party system
Many voters in Connecticut are not connected to any political party. About 42% of all registered voters in the state are unaffiliated. That’s more than one million people. But are they really unaffiliated? The results of the 2022 midterm elections tell a different story. In the governor's race, most...
'Really good fit': College athletic officials support Baker as NCAA boss, but have requests
The head of athletics at UMass said Governor Charlie Baker is the right man to lead the NCAA. The organization made the announcement Thursday. UMass Amherst Director of Athletics Ryan Bamford said he's extremely excited about the choice. "He's proven to be a consensus builder, a really straight-thinking CEO and...
