wdrb.com
Louisville man accused of brutal assault in Wilder Park neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man is in custody months after police said he and others brutally beat a man before shooting him several times, including in the eye. According to court documents, 36-year-old Eric Taylor was arrested by Louisville Metro Police officers Sunday afternoon. Police said on Aug....
wdrb.com
Fallen LMPD officer remembered on anniversary of his death on I-64
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It has been a year since LMPD Ofc. Zach Cottongim died in the line of duty. Police, friends and family of Cottongim attended a service at Cave Hill Cemetery honoring the fallen officer. Cottongim was 29 years old when he died Dec. 18, 2021, after a car hit him on Interstate 64. He was outside of his police cruiser attempting to have an abandoned vehicle moved near I-64 west at Mellwood Avenue, when the accident happened, police said.
wdrb.com
2 men shot and killed Sunday morning in southwest Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two men were shot and killed Sunday morning in Louisville's St. Denis neighborhood. In a news release Sunday, Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell said officers responded around 9 a.m. to the 4500 block of Broadleaf Drive, just off Cane Run Road. The officers found two...
wdrb.com
Police charge man with murder after fatal wrong-way crash on Hurstbourne Parkway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police have charged a 26-year-old man with murder after another man was killed in a wrong way crash on Hurstbourne Parkway over the weekend. According to Alicia Smiley, a spokesperson for the Louisville Metro Police Department, Porfirio Cruz Hernandez is charged with murder, wanton endangerment, driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and operating a motor vehicle without a valid operator's license.
wdrb.com
Man found shot and killed in Chickasaw Park, Louisville police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was found shot and killed Sunday afternoon in Chickasaw Park in west Louisville. Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchel said officers responded to the park just after 4 p.m. on the report of a person down. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
wdrb.com
Authorities identify 33-year-old woman shot to death in Louisville's Algonquin neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a 33-year-old woman who was shot and killed in the Algonquin neighborhood Friday night. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that woman has been identified as Nisanda Marshall, of Louisville. She died of multiple gunshot wounds, according to the coroner's office. Dwight...
wdrb.com
LMPD: Woman fatally shot in Algonquin neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman was shot and killed in the Algonquin neighborhood on Friday evening. According to Dwight Mitchell, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, officers responded to a shooting in the 2300 block of W. Lee Street at about 8 p.m. Once on scene, officers found a...
wdrb.com
Brandenburg parents charged with attempted murder of 2-month-old
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two Brandenburg parents have been arrested after police say they tried to kill their two-month-old. According to court documents, 23-year-old Kayla Hayes and 20-year-old Noah Helton were taken into custody by the Meade County Sheriff's Department on Monday, Dec. 12, around 11 a.m. Authorities say that...
wdrb.com
Investigation underway after video shows fight inside New Albany High School
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A fight caught on video inside New Albany High School is under investigation. Officials with New Albany-Floyd County Schools said the fight happened last Friday. Video shared with WDRB News shows students fighting and appears to show someone throwing a student to the ground. Staff can...
wdrb.com
Dozens of Louisville firefighters honored at promotion ceremony
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Fire Chief Gregory Fredrick and Mayor Greg Fischer helped honor hard working men and women on Monday. More than three dozen firefighters received promotions including 20 that were promoted to Sergeant, 15 to Captain, one to Major and one to Fire Apparatus Mechanic III. Two...
wdrb.com
Louisville man convicted for setting ex's home, with 3 children inside, on fire in 2019
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A jury convicted a Louisville man for setting his ex-girlfriend's home on fire with three children inside. Kevin Madison was found guilty on Friday for the July 2019 arson at a home on Rodman Street in south Louisville. Madison set fires on the front and back...
wdrb.com
Dick Tong, Louisville traffic reporter for 97WAVE radio, dies
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A longtime Louisville police officer who also served as a traffic reporter has died. Capt. Dick Tong died at the age of 86 on Saturday morning surrounded by his family at Baptist East Hospital. Tong, a U.S. Navy veteran, retired from the Louisville Police Department with...
wdrb.com
Man dies after being shot in St. Denis neighborhood, LMPD says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man died after being shot in the St. Denis neighborhood on Friday evening. According to Dwight Mitchell, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, officers responded to a shooting in the 4500 block of Sunset Circle around 7:20 p.m. Once on scene, officers located a man...
wdrb.com
Wrong-way crash on Hurstbourne Parkway kills 1 person, injures another
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A crash early Sunday morning in Louisville killed one person and injured another. Louisville Metro Police said it happened around 4 a.m. at Hurstbourne Parkway and Fegenbush Lane. A pickup truck was going north on Hurstbourne Parkway in the southbound lanes when it crashed into two oncoming cars.
wdrb.com
Investigation underway in Bardstown after explosive devices found downtown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An investigation is underway after explosive devices were found Friday morning in downtown Bardstown, Kentucky. According to a social media post by Bardstown Police, officers were called to the 300 block of North First Street around 8:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they found what appeared to...
wdrb.com
Blessings in a Backpack sends JCPS students home with food for winter break
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local nonprofit that sends food home with students is supporting children as families struggle with the rising costs of food due to inflation. Blessings in a Backpack fed more than 6,600 Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) students this year, which is around 1,000 more students than last year and a record number for the organization.
wdrb.com
Lawsuit alleges millions of dollars stolen from Kentucky Public Pension Authority
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A whistleblower lawsuit alleges millions of dollars in theft from Kentucky retirees. The lawsuit, filed Friday in Franklin Circuit Court, includes allegations of a coverup, mismanagement and millions of dollars stolen from the Kentucky Public Pension Authority. "The lawsuit is against KPPA, the pension organization that...
wdrb.com
Mayor-elect Greenberg to open Louisville Metro Hall to the public on his inauguration day
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's Metro Hall will be open to all, when Mayor-elect Craig Greenberg is sworn in Jan. 2. Greenberg said Monday that the swearing-in will be private and broadcast on Metro TV for space reasons, but the building will be open to the public from 1-4 p.m. as part of an inaugural open house that day.
wdrb.com
Louisville mother of 2 in need of life-saving bone marrow transplant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two siblings are desperately searching for the one person who can save the life of their sister, a Louisville mother of two. Julie Tyrell is about to turn 42 in just a few days, but it's been a rough road. She's been battling cancer, and her most recent battle with leukemia had progressed to the point where doctors say there is only one option left.
wdrb.com
'They have brilliance' | Louisville's Hip Hop Into Learning plans to use $500K grant to expand
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville nonprofit won $500,000 on national television and plans to use to reach more students. Hip Hop into Learning (HHN2L) uses rap and music to help Louisville-area young kids and teens learn and express themselves. One of the group's programs, The Real Young Prodigys, is most commonly known.
