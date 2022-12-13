ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

wdrb.com

Louisville man accused of brutal assault in Wilder Park neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man is in custody months after police said he and others brutally beat a man before shooting him several times, including in the eye. According to court documents, 36-year-old Eric Taylor was arrested by Louisville Metro Police officers Sunday afternoon. Police said on Aug....
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Fallen LMPD officer remembered on anniversary of his death on I-64

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It has been a year since LMPD Ofc. Zach Cottongim died in the line of duty. Police, friends and family of Cottongim attended a service at Cave Hill Cemetery honoring the fallen officer. Cottongim was 29 years old when he died Dec. 18, 2021, after a car hit him on Interstate 64. He was outside of his police cruiser attempting to have an abandoned vehicle moved near I-64 west at Mellwood Avenue, when the accident happened, police said.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

2 men shot and killed Sunday morning in southwest Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two men were shot and killed Sunday morning in Louisville's St. Denis neighborhood. In a news release Sunday, Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell said officers responded around 9 a.m. to the 4500 block of Broadleaf Drive, just off Cane Run Road. The officers found two...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Police charge man with murder after fatal wrong-way crash on Hurstbourne Parkway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police have charged a 26-year-old man with murder after another man was killed in a wrong way crash on Hurstbourne Parkway over the weekend. According to Alicia Smiley, a spokesperson for the Louisville Metro Police Department, Porfirio Cruz Hernandez is charged with murder, wanton endangerment, driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and operating a motor vehicle without a valid operator's license.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

LMPD: Woman fatally shot in Algonquin neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman was shot and killed in the Algonquin neighborhood on Friday evening. According to Dwight Mitchell, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, officers responded to a shooting in the 2300 block of W. Lee Street at about 8 p.m. Once on scene, officers found a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Brandenburg parents charged with attempted murder of 2-month-old

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two Brandenburg parents have been arrested after police say they tried to kill their two-month-old. According to court documents, 23-year-old Kayla Hayes and 20-year-old Noah Helton were taken into custody by the Meade County Sheriff's Department on Monday, Dec. 12, around 11 a.m. Authorities say that...
BRANDENBURG, KY
wdrb.com

Dozens of Louisville firefighters honored at promotion ceremony

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Fire Chief Gregory Fredrick and Mayor Greg Fischer helped honor hard working men and women on Monday. More than three dozen firefighters received promotions including 20 that were promoted to Sergeant, 15 to Captain, one to Major and one to Fire Apparatus Mechanic III. Two...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Dick Tong, Louisville traffic reporter for 97WAVE radio, dies

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A longtime Louisville police officer who also served as a traffic reporter has died. Capt. Dick Tong died at the age of 86 on Saturday morning surrounded by his family at Baptist East Hospital. Tong, a U.S. Navy veteran, retired from the Louisville Police Department with...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Man dies after being shot in St. Denis neighborhood, LMPD says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man died after being shot in the St. Denis neighborhood on Friday evening. According to Dwight Mitchell, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, officers responded to a shooting in the 4500 block of Sunset Circle around 7:20 p.m. Once on scene, officers located a man...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Wrong-way crash on Hurstbourne Parkway kills 1 person, injures another

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A crash early Sunday morning in Louisville killed one person and injured another. Louisville Metro Police said it happened around 4 a.m. at Hurstbourne Parkway and Fegenbush Lane. A pickup truck was going north on Hurstbourne Parkway in the southbound lanes when it crashed into two oncoming cars.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Investigation underway in Bardstown after explosive devices found downtown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An investigation is underway after explosive devices were found Friday morning in downtown Bardstown, Kentucky. According to a social media post by Bardstown Police, officers were called to the 300 block of North First Street around 8:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they found what appeared to...
BARDSTOWN, KY
wdrb.com

Blessings in a Backpack sends JCPS students home with food for winter break

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local nonprofit that sends food home with students is supporting children as families struggle with the rising costs of food due to inflation. Blessings in a Backpack fed more than 6,600 Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) students this year, which is around 1,000 more students than last year and a record number for the organization.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Lawsuit alleges millions of dollars stolen from Kentucky Public Pension Authority

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A whistleblower lawsuit alleges millions of dollars in theft from Kentucky retirees. The lawsuit, filed Friday in Franklin Circuit Court, includes allegations of a coverup, mismanagement and millions of dollars stolen from the Kentucky Public Pension Authority. "The lawsuit is against KPPA, the pension organization that...
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Louisville mother of 2 in need of life-saving bone marrow transplant

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two siblings are desperately searching for the one person who can save the life of their sister, a Louisville mother of two. Julie Tyrell is about to turn 42 in just a few days, but it's been a rough road. She's been battling cancer, and her most recent battle with leukemia had progressed to the point where doctors say there is only one option left.
LOUISVILLE, KY

