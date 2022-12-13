Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
You Must Taste The Smoked Prime Rib At This Unique Craft Brewpub In WyomingD_FoodVendorCasper, WY
4 Great Burger Places in WyomingAlina AndrasWyoming State
4 Great Burger Places in WyomingAlina AndrasWyoming State
Facial hair enthusiasts claim the new world record for the longest beard chain in WyomingMuhammad Junaid MustafaWyoming State
Related
oilcity.news
Natrona County Recent Arrests (12/16/22–12/19/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
oilcity.news
Fire-EMS Department to recognize Casper resident
CASPER, Wyo. — When Casper resident Andrew Harris saw his racquetball opponent collapse, he leapt into action, administering CPR and ultimately saving the man’s life. Today, the Casper Fire-EMS Department will recognize Harris for his quick thinking and lifesaving action. “In this instance, the initiation of Bystander CPR...
oilcity.news
Sheriff’s Office: Work release escapee arrested Friday in Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — The Natrona County Sheriff’s Office says a man reported as an escapee from official detention was arrested in Casper on Friday at around 2:30 p.m. Justin Collins, 27, was supposed to return to the Casper Re-Entry Center by 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, according to a release early Friday. After he failed to do so, CRC staff reported his absence to NCSO at around 4 p.m. Thursday, the press release from NCSO said.
oilcity.news
Weekly arrest report (12/9/22–12/16/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here are the week’s compiled arrest logs for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The logs represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of...
oilcity.news
Natrona County health and food inspections (12/12/22–12/18/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department inspects restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, mobile food units, commissaries, and food vending operations. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, “There are three types of violations: priority, priority foundation and core.”
oilcity.news
Cause of Bar Nunn structure fire under investigation
BAR NUNN, Wyo. — Bar Nunn firefighters are on scene near Tonkawa and Absaroka Trails, investigating the cause of a structure fire. With the assistance of the Natrona County Fire District and Mills Fire Department, the fire was able to be knocked down. First responders remain on scene to...
oilcity.news
Self Help Center thanks Derby Club for supporting local families in community Safe House
The Self Help Center of Natrona County would like to thank The Derby Club of Casper, which has generously offered to support the many families currently residing in our Safe House transitional living facility during this holiday season. The Derby Club will be purchasing Christmas gifts for four families and over a dozen children who are beginning new lives free of the cycle of violence with the help of our advocates and services.
oilcity.news
First Interstate Bank donates more than 12,000 items through Coats and More Drive
CASPER, Wyo. — Team members from First Interstate Bank recently collected and donated 12,232 clothing items from its annual Coats and More Drive to help keep community members warm this winter. Items collected included coats, hats, mittens, scarves, socks and snow boots, and they were given to local nonprofit...
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) Casper Speedway delivers holiday cheer with drive-thru light show
CASPER, Wyo. — Those looking for a way to enjoy the holiday season from the comfort of their car need look no further than the drive-thru light display hosted by Casper Speedway. The light show will run on the remaining Fridays, Saturdays and Mondays of the month. The racetrack...
oilcity.news
Temps as low as minus 25 degrees expected for Casper area this week
CASPER, Wyo. — An arctic blast is expected to bring temperatures as low as minus 25 degrees to the Casper area just ahead of Christmas this week. According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, the coldest air should move in by midweek, with temperatures ranging from a high of 22 degrees on Wednesday to a low of minus 25 degrees overnight. Thursday’s high is expected to be just minus 16 degrees, plunging again to minus 25 degrees at night. A high of 10 degrees is expected on Friday.
oilcity.news
Boys & Girls Clubs hosting ‘Christmas Family Night’ in Casper on Friday night
CASPER, Wyo. — The Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming is hosting a “Christmas Family Night” from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16 at its Main Club, 1701 East K St. in Casper. “We have tons of fun activities planned, like decorating wooden ornaments and...
oilcity.news
Natrona County’s average gas price falls 21 cents to $2.25; national average falls 11.9 cents
CASPER, Wyo. — While the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline fell 11.9 cents in the last week, Natrona County’s average dropped 21 cents to $2.25 per gallon. The national drop to $3.09 per gallon marks the sixth straight week of falling gas prices, GasBuddy reported. Data compiled from more than 11 million individual price reports shows the national average is down 57.1 cents from a month ago and is 20 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
oilcity.news
Strong winds in store in coming days; chance of winter weather on Wednesday
CASPER, Wyo. — Strong winds are expected to batter the Casper area for much of the coming week, bringing with them biting windchill temperatures and a chance of snow on Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Over the coming four days, wind gusts of more than...
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) Remember, honor, teach: Wreath-laying ceremony pays tribute to fallen veterans
CASPER, Wyo. — Today, more than 4,000 wreaths were laid at the graves of veterans across Natrona County as part of the “Wreaths Across America” ceremony. Throughout the day, one simple message played in the hearts of all who participated: remember, honor, teach. “We remember the fallen,”...
oilcity.news
Local athletes shine after WHSAA sanctions girls wrestling
CASPER, Wyo. — Across the state of Wyoming, there are dozens of sports for high school athletes to compete in. Prior to the start of the 2022–23 school year, though, girls wrestling was not one of them. After decades of boys wrestling being the only form of the sport sanctioned by the Wyoming High School Activities Association, girls now also have the opportunity to take to the mat and compete for a state title. And in Natrona County, there are several girls all too eager for the opportunity.
Comments / 1