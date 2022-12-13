ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

Natrona County Recent Arrests (12/16/22–12/19/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
Fire-EMS Department to recognize Casper resident

CASPER, Wyo. — When Casper resident Andrew Harris saw his racquetball opponent collapse, he leapt into action, administering CPR and ultimately saving the man’s life. Today, the Casper Fire-EMS Department will recognize Harris for his quick thinking and lifesaving action. “In this instance, the initiation of Bystander CPR...
Sheriff’s Office: Work release escapee arrested Friday in Casper

CASPER, Wyo. — The Natrona County Sheriff’s Office says a man reported as an escapee from official detention was arrested in Casper on Friday at around 2:30 p.m. Justin Collins, 27, was supposed to return to the Casper Re-Entry Center by 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, according to a release early Friday. After he failed to do so, CRC staff reported his absence to NCSO at around 4 p.m. Thursday, the press release from NCSO said.
Weekly arrest report (12/9/22–12/16/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here are the week’s compiled arrest logs for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The logs represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of...
Natrona County health and food inspections (12/12/22–12/18/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department inspects restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, mobile food units, commissaries, and food vending operations. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, “There are three types of violations: priority, priority foundation and core.”
Cause of Bar Nunn structure fire under investigation

BAR NUNN, Wyo. — Bar Nunn firefighters are on scene near Tonkawa and Absaroka Trails, investigating the cause of a structure fire. With the assistance of the Natrona County Fire District and Mills Fire Department, the fire was able to be knocked down. First responders remain on scene to...
Self Help Center thanks Derby Club for supporting local families in community Safe House

The Self Help Center of Natrona County would like to thank The Derby Club of Casper, which has generously offered to support the many families currently residing in our Safe House transitional living facility during this holiday season. The Derby Club will be purchasing Christmas gifts for four families and over a dozen children who are beginning new lives free of the cycle of violence with the help of our advocates and services.
Temps as low as minus 25 degrees expected for Casper area this week

CASPER, Wyo. — An arctic blast is expected to bring temperatures as low as minus 25 degrees to the Casper area just ahead of Christmas this week. According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, the coldest air should move in by midweek, with temperatures ranging from a high of 22 degrees on Wednesday to a low of minus 25 degrees overnight. Thursday’s high is expected to be just minus 16 degrees, plunging again to minus 25 degrees at night. A high of 10 degrees is expected on Friday.
Natrona County’s average gas price falls 21 cents to $2.25; national average falls 11.9 cents

CASPER, Wyo. — While the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline fell 11.9 cents in the last week, Natrona County’s average dropped 21 cents to $2.25 per gallon. The national drop to $3.09 per gallon marks the sixth straight week of falling gas prices, GasBuddy reported. Data compiled from more than 11 million individual price reports shows the national average is down 57.1 cents from a month ago and is 20 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
Local athletes shine after WHSAA sanctions girls wrestling

CASPER, Wyo. — Across the state of Wyoming, there are dozens of sports for high school athletes to compete in. Prior to the start of the 2022–23 school year, though, girls wrestling was not one of them. After decades of boys wrestling being the only form of the sport sanctioned by the Wyoming High School Activities Association, girls now also have the opportunity to take to the mat and compete for a state title. And in Natrona County, there are several girls all too eager for the opportunity.
