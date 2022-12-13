Read full article on original website
Christmas party: Covenant Children’s Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
LUBBOCK, Texas— I attended the Christmas party for patients and their families from the Covenant Children’s Pediatric Hematology & Oncology clinic. I spent some time with four kids and was honored to hear their stories.
City of Lubbock offices, some services closed Friday & Monday for Christmas
LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock announced that its main offices and some services will be closed on Friday, December 23 and Monday, December 26 for the Christmas holiday. Regular business hours and services will resume on Tuesday, December 26. Here is a list of the closures and...
Talking Points with Jen Phillips (12/18/22)
LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMC) — Are you a fan of South Plains politics? Here are your Talking Points for this week. A college football legend and Texas Tech football giant was honored on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives. It goes to show just how far Mike Leach’s reach was in not only football but politics.
Lubbock’s 66th Annual Santa Land continues through Dec. 22 at Mackenzie Park
LUBBOCK, Texas — Time is running out on your chance to check out an annual holiday tradition in the Hub City. The 66th Annual Santa Land continues through Thursday, December 22nd. According to a press release from the City of Lubbock, visitors can stop by daily from 6:00 p.m....
Polo is KLBK’s Pet of the Day!
The Lubbock Animal shelter & KLBK featured Polo as their Pet of the Day for Monday December 19. Reach out to LAS to adopt Polo at 806-775-2057. Watch the full video above to learn more about Polo!
Lubbock’s unemployment rate held steady in November 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas — Job statistics released Friday by the Texas Workforce Commission showed the local unemployment rate in Lubbock held steady during the month of November 2022. The Hub City’s unemployment rate was reported at 3.1 percent, unchanged from October’s rate. An estimated 163,500 residents in the...
Witness to deadly crash saw vehicles racing on 34th Street, Lubbock Police report said
A report from the Lubbock Police Department revealed new details in the deadly Friday evening crash that took the life of Erik Montgomery, 25.
SPEC’s Operation Round Up gives back $265K to its communities served in 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas — On Monday, South Plains Electric Cooperative, Inc. (SPEC) announced its Operation Round Up provided $265,000 back to the communities it serves in 2022. “The Operation Round Up Board met in October and donated $39,000 to area volunteer fire departments and sent $19,500 to area non-profits for Community Grants. Earlier in the year, they also gave $81,000 to local students for scholarships and $4,000 went to area teachers for Teacher Mini-Grants. At the beginning of the year, they sent another $39,000 to area volunteer fire departments and they also pledged $20,000 to send four extra member kids on the Youth Tour to Washington, D.C. The group also helps individual members who have house fires, medical tragedies and much more,” a press release from SPEC said.
LPD asks for the public’s help in Friday death investigation
LUBBOCK, Texas — On Monday, the Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit asked for the public’s help in their investigation into the death of a Lubbock man. According to a press release from Lubbock Police Department, Patrick Jones, 40, was found dead in his backyard just before 4:25 p.m. on Friday in the 200 block of Sherman Avenue.
LFR crews battle fire at the South Plains Apartments Sunday
LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene of a fire at an apartment complex Sunday morning near the South Plains Mall. The fire was reported around 10:15 a.m. in the 5500 block of 58th Street at the South Plains Apartments. An LFR spokesperson told EverythingLubbock.com...
Schedule of upcoming events at the Lubbock Public Library, Dec. 18-26
LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock Public Library has released a schedule of events for the week of December 18th through the 26th. The Lubbock Public Library system includes the Mahon Library, the Goedeke Branch Library, the Groves Branch Library and the Patterson Branch Library. For more information,...
LFR: 1 dead in East Lubbock apartment fire early Sunday
LUBBOCK, Texas — An individual was found dead following an apartment fire in East Lubbock early Sunday morning, according to a press release from Lubbock Fire Rescue. The fire was reported around 4:05 a.m. in the 500 block of North Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard at the Madison Park Apartments.
WBU’s KWLD-FM 91.5 goes global with availability on RadioFX
PLAINVIEW, Texas — Wayland Baptist University recently announced its Plainview-area radio station, KWLD-FM 91.5, is now available on the the college radio app RadioFX. “You can now listen to KWLD anywhere in the world where an internet connection is available,” said Dr. Bobby Hall, President of Wayland Baptist University in a press release. “We are now reaching the outermost parts of the world with our broadcasts.”
Texas Tech recognized for excellence in entrepreneurship
LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech University recently announced it ranked 12th in the nation and 4th in the Southwest Region for undergraduate entrepreneurial education by the Princeton Review. According to a press release from TTU and the Texas Tech Today website, the ranking results come after a comprehensive survey...
LPD: 1 seriously injured after “jumping from moving vehicle” Sunday
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department was investigating an incident Sunday afternoon that left one person seriously injured. The incident occurred around 3:35 p.m. at 34th Street and Interstate 27. LPD told EverythingLubbock.com a woman reportedly jumped from a moving vehicle. The woman was transported by ambulance to...
KLBK Saturday Evening Weather Update: December 17th, 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Saturday evening weather update. Tonight: Clouds increase. Low of 25°. Winds SW 8-12 MPH. Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy and cool. High of 51°. Winds S 15-20 MPH. A clear sky will be interrupted by increasing clouds after midnight...
Accelerated program allows WBU graduate to earn bachelor’s and master’s degrees
PLAINVIEW, Texas — Wayland Baptist University recently announced that Christian James Vaughn was the first student to graduate with its Accelerated Bachelor’s to Master’s Degree. According to a press release from WBU, Vaughn received a dual degree that incorporates a Bachelor of Christian Ministry and a Master...
