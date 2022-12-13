Read full article on original website
How To Avoid A Bad All Your Can Eat BuffetNick DaviesLas Vegas, NV
Seven Magic Mountains: a free place to take your friends and family when they visitEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Triple B - Brooks Brothers Burgers: Serving up some of Henderson's best burgersEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Nevada woman shoots and kills carjacker with his guncreteNorth Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanLas Vegas, NV
8newsnow.com
Man, 69, in wheelchair struck and killed at south Las Vegas valley intersection
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A 69-year-old man in an electric wheelchair was struck and killed at a south valley intersection Friday night, Metro said. The incident occurred just before 5 p.m., at the intersection of South Las Vegas Boulevard and East Agate Avenue. According to police, the man, riding his...
news3lv.com
69-year-old pedestrian dies after struck by car in south Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A 69-year-old man is dead after being hit by a car while crossing a street in a motorized wheelchair in the south valley. Police responded to a crash at the intersection of S. Las Vegas Boulevard and E. Agate Avenue around 4:48 p.m. on Friday.
luxury-houses.net
Stunning Spacious Home on An Elevated Lot with Breathtaking Views of City and Strip in Las Vegas Selling for $4 Million
11296 Villa Bellagio Drive Home in Las Vegas, Nevada for Sale. 11296 Villa Bellagio Drive, Las Vegas, Nevada is a stunning modern home situated on an elevated lot within the highly sought after Bluffs at Tuscan Cliffs Southern Highlands guard gated community with breathtaking city, mountain and strip views. This Home in Las Vegas offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with nearly 5,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 11296 Villa Bellagio Drive, please contact Brian Solomon (Phone: 702-400-7219) at Investors Realty Group for full support and perfect service.
City of Henderson announces plans for old Fiesta casino site
The Henderson City Council approved the $32 million purchase of the former Fiesta Henderson site at Lake Mead Parkway and I-215, where a new multi-use, indoor community sports facility will be developed on the former Station Casinos site.
8newsnow.com
Remember the Las Vegas snowstorm of 2008?
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Where were you during the 2008 Las Vegas valley snowstorm?. Dec. 17 marks the anniversary of historically rare amounts of snow hitting the valley. The official recording by the National Weather Service was 3.6 inches, however, some parts of the valley, like Henderson, received 8-10 inches.
8newsnow.com
Vigil held for 2 toddlers killed in North Las Vegas car crash
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A vigil was held on Saturday evening in remembrance of two toddlers killed in a car crash. The vigil was held on Scott Robinson Boulevard, as people gathered for Taylor and Rose Wilmer, who lost their lives in North Las Vegas on Dec. 11. The girls’...
Public asked to avoid area after shooting in Nye County
The Nye County Sheriff's Office reported a shooting on Thursday evening in Pahrump with few details.
Fox5 KVVU
2 arrested in armed robbery of delivery driver in southwest Las Vegas
Nevada State Board of Education discusses possible later start time for high school students. School start times for Clark County high school students were discussed Thursday with the Nevada Board of Education. Two suspects accused in an armed robbery of a delivery driver were taken into custody Wednesday. Updated: 11...
Iconic Las Vegas Strip Casino Won't Close After All
Construction on the Las Vegas Strip moves slowly. When you're building on the scale required to wow people in Sin City, that takes hundreds of people, massive machinery, and months, or sometimes years. Even a basic renovation like the one Caesars Entertainment (CZR) - Get Free Report has undertaken to...
Mega Vegas Casino Project Announced, Horseshoe Changes Over & Another Closed Casino Finally Returns!
On this week’s MtM Vegas we have so much to talk about including the brand new Vegas casino that was announced this week. Before we dive in don’t forget to subscribe to the Miles to Memories YouTube channel to see every episode plus our Vegas reviews, guides and tours!
‘It’s just scary’: Locals call for safer streets after high speed, suspected DUI crash
Many in the northeast valley have called for safer streets after police said a man was arrested for driving 98 miles per hour while allegedly under the influence early Friday morning.
Man robs Green Valley Ranch casino cage
Police are looking for a man who got away with an undisclosed amount of cash from the casino cage at the Green Valley Ranch Casino in Henderson on Monday night.
8newsnow.com
Puppy found on Las Vegas streets in need of help
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The Animal Foundation is asking for help in rehabilitating a young dog suffering from severe mange. Penny, a one-year-old dog found on the streets of Las Vegas, has trouble with nearly all activities, from playing, to simply walking. She suffers from hair loss. bleeding, and scabbing.
Videos show troopers discussing fatal DUI crash involving Las Vegas liquor store CEO
Videos obtained by the 8 News Now Investigators show troopers investigating and discussing the fatal crash involving the CEO of Lee’s Discount Liquor, who police said was driving with a blood-alcohol level nearly three times the legal limit before colliding head-on with a pickup truck.
963kklz.com
City In Nevada One Of The Fastest Growing Areas In United States
A city in Nevada has undergone a population change in a pretty short amount of time, a study reports. The Inspection Support Network recently conducted a study that analyzes data from the U.S. Census Bureau. According to the study, Nevada is one of the fastest growing states in the U.S. with a growth rate of 7.8% since 2016 to 2021.
KTNV
24-year-old woman dead after car collides with wall near Sunrise Manor, Las Vegas police say
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A passenger is dead after a vehicle collided with a wall in a vacant parking lot on Friday morning on Nellis Avenue, Las Vegas police say. Evidence at the scene indicated that a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling southbound on Nellis Avenue, south of Meikle Lane, at approximately 12:16 a.m. Police say the Chevrolet failed to maintain its travel lane, crossed over northbound travel lanes, and drove up onto the east sidewalk of Nellis Boulevard. The Chevrolet then continued through a chain link fence and into a vacant lot. The right side of the vehicle struck the metal support pole of a billboard and continued into a block wall.
Las Vegas police look for suspect accused of destroying private property in Summerlin
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are asking for help identifying a suspect accused of destroying private property. The suspect is accused of destroying and taking property on Dec. 2 around 4:30 a.m. near Town Center and Anasazi drives. Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Detective […]
news3lv.com
Station Casinos seeks to build new resort in growing west Henderson area
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Station Casinos is looking to grow its footprint in the Las Vegas valley with a proposed 600-room hotel and casino in the growing west Henderson area. The Henderson City Council is set to consider Tuesday a sale of just under four acres of city property at Bicentennial Parkway and Via Inspirada.
Families, Clark County DA upset over proposal to commute all sentences on death row
Families of loved ones who were murdered in Las Vegas are calling a proposal by the Nevada Board of Pardons to commute all the sentences of inmates on death row infuriating, disappointing, and traumatizing.
businesspress.vegas
Lake Las Vegas estate hits market for $2,4M
An estate showcasing one of the only unobstructed views of The Las Vegas Strip in Henderson’s highly sought after and exclusive waterfront Lake Las Vegas community has hit the market for $2,425,000. Ashley Toussaint with The Darin Marques Group at Huntington & Ellis, A Real Estate Agency has been selected to represent the home at 41 Vista Outlook St. in the gated subdivision of The Peaks.
