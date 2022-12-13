ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Circleville, OH

Suspect held man at gunpoint moments before Circleville drug search, police say

By Maeve Walsh
NBC4 Columbus
 5 days ago

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Three people were arrested Tuesday after Circleville police officers served a high-risk search warrant that revealed an illegal drug manufacturing operation.

After sweeping the residence on the 100 block of East Mill Street, police arrested three people — Shannon Speakman, Collin Washburn and Montana Cochenour — all of whom were charged with trafficking and possession of meth, cocaine and fentanyl, according to the Circleville Police Department.

Deputy kills armed, ‘agitated’ man during Powell domestic disturbance

Detectives, while interviewing the detainees, were told that Speakman had threatened to kill another man at gunpoint just before police entered the residence, Circleville police said.

Bulk amounts of fentanyl, methamphetamine, crack cocaine, syringes and what appeared to be a drug manufacturing operation were discovered inside the house, according to police.

In addition to the trafficking and possession charges, Speakman was charged with illegally owning weapons, illegally manufacturing drugs, tampering with evidence and aggravated menacing. Washburn’s additional charges include the illegal manufacture of drugs and permitting drug abuse.

sciotovalleyguardian.com

Assault with a knife reported at Chillicothe VA

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — On Sunday evening, the Ross County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an assault at the Freedom Path apartments at the Chillicothe VA. According to deputies, an altercation occurred between two individuals, during which one person reportedly pulled out a knife and used it.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Police searching for suspect in Walmart theft and assault

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio —– Authorities are on the lookout for a white male suspect who is believed to have fled south on Route 23 after committing a theft and assaulting a woman at the Walmart in Chillicothe. The suspect is described as a white male wearing a black coat and a black hat.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotopost.com

Chillicothe – Police Search for Walmart Theft Suspect After High-Speed Chase

Chillicothe – Police are now investigating a theft that turned assault and then chase after a man who ran from police. According to Chillicothe Police department on 12/17/22 around 7:47 pm police were called to Walmart in Chillicothe for a theft. When they arrived the man was leaving the store and just jumped in a waiting car in a dark-colored sedan. The vehicle then left the parking lot, a traffic stop was indicated by police, and when the driver stopped the suspect (passenger) assaulted her, she then jumped out of the car. The suspect then took control of the vehicle and took off.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man, 30, stable after being found shot on in east Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 30-year-old man is recovering after being shot overnight Monday in east Columbus, per Columbus police. Columbus police officers found the man shot in a parking lot of Turkey Hill Minit Market at around 5:30 a.m. at the 1800 block of East Broad Street, according to a CPD dispatcher. The man […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

25-year-old dead after shooting in Hilltop

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 25-year-old man is dead after a shooting in the Hilltop neighborhood of Columbus. Suleeman Abdi, of Columbus, was shot just after 9 p.m. inside an apartment on the 800 block of Wedgewood Drive, where police said he was arguing with another man, according to a news release from the Columbus […]
COLUMBUS, OH
iheart.com

Ross Grand Jury: Boasting of Guns on Social Media While on Disability

The Ross County Grand Jury returned all 12 of their cases Friday, with two open. In one, according to the Ross County Prosecutor's Office, on October 29th, Chillicothe Police responded to home on Anderson Station Road where a woman reported seeing a shadow outside her window. Her ex-boyfriend, 27-year-old Logan...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Chillicothe woman sentenced to prison in death of local man

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A Chillicothe woman who pled guilty to the death of a local man was sentenced to prison this week. The Guardian broke the story of a deal that had been reached in the case of Morgan Baxter. Morgan Baxter was indicted in January, charged with murder, involuntary manslaughter, and failure to report a crime.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Man shot multiple times in west Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the Hilltop area of Columbus Sunday morning. Columbus police said officers responded to the 300 block of South Eureka Avenue around 4:50 a.m. Police found an unidentified man with multiple gunshot wounds in between vehicles. Medics...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Hilltop shooting leaves one person in life-threatening condition

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is in life-threatening condition after being shot in the Hilltop neighborhood on Sunday. Just before 5 a.m., Columbus police responded to reports of a shooting on the 300 block of South Eureka Avenue, where they found one person lying between vehicles and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Grove City Thanksgiving burglary suspect from Columbus

GROVE CITY, Ohio (WCMH) — Grove City police are searching for 25-year-old Kah’lil Wade, a Columbus man accused of committing multiple burglaries in the neighborhood of Hoover Crossing over Thanksgiving. “Most burglaries, nationwide, most burglaries happen during the daytime, during the week, when people are likely to be at work. This happened at night, which […]
GROVE CITY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Vigil held for Sunoco gas station shooting victim

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Friends and family of 21-year-old Andrew Combs gathered to honor his life on Friday at the same place where he died just a few days before. Combs was fatally shot while trying to stop a robbery overnight Tuesday at the Sunoco station on West Broad Street and Harris Avenue in the […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Update – Mt Sterling BP Armed Robbery Suspect Sentenced to Prison

MADISON – The Madison County Sheriff’s Office would like to announce the conviction and sentencing of Daniel Collins for Aggravated Robbery. On January 9, 2022, Daniel Collins entered the BP Station at State Route 56 and Interstate Route 71 with a loaded rifle and attempted to rob the clerk. The clerk, Raj Patel, fired a single shot at Collins missing him, Collins fled out the front door. Madison County deputies spotted the suspect vehicle on US Route 62 around Mt. Sterling and attempted to stop it. A pursuit ensued and with the help of Ohio State Patrol Aviation, the vehicle and Collins were found in a wooded area. Collins was subsequently arrested.
MADISON COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

