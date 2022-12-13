Suspect held man at gunpoint moments before Circleville drug search, police say

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Three people were arrested Tuesday after Circleville police officers served a high-risk search warrant that revealed an illegal drug manufacturing operation.

After sweeping the residence on the 100 block of East Mill Street, police arrested three people — Shannon Speakman, Collin Washburn and Montana Cochenour — all of whom were charged with trafficking and possession of meth, cocaine and fentanyl, according to the Circleville Police Department.

Detectives, while interviewing the detainees, were told that Speakman had threatened to kill another man at gunpoint just before police entered the residence, Circleville police said.

Bulk amounts of fentanyl, methamphetamine, crack cocaine, syringes and what appeared to be a drug manufacturing operation were discovered inside the house, according to police.

In addition to the trafficking and possession charges, Speakman was charged with illegally owning weapons, illegally manufacturing drugs, tampering with evidence and aggravated menacing. Washburn’s additional charges include the illegal manufacture of drugs and permitting drug abuse.

