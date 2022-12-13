Read full article on original website
City of Cypress holiday news
During its final meeting of the year, the Cypress City Council swore three members into office and appointed Anne Hertz-Mallari as the City’s new Mayor. The swearing-in ceremony for returning Council Member Scott Minikus and newly elected Council Members David Burke and Bonnie Peat followed the certification of the November 8, 2022 General Election. After taking their oaths of office, the newly sworn members joined their colleagues on the dais for their first day of official business.
Garden Grove City Hall closed, emergency services available during holiday closure
In observance of the Christmas and New Year’s Day holidays, Garden Grove City Hall and the H. Louis Lake Senior Center will be closed from Monday, December 26, 2022 through Monday, January 2, 2023. Street sweeping services will not be provided on Sunday, December 25, 2022 and Sunday, January...
An update on Angeles Link from SoCalGas
SoCalGas is excited to announce that on December 15, 2022, the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) approved its request to track costs for advancing the first phase Angeles Link, a proposed green hydrogen pipeline system that could deliver clean, reliable, renewable energy to the Los Angeles region. SoCalGas is grateful to the CPUC and to leaders from labor, environmental organizations, government, and the private sector who are working together on the critical building blocks of California’s clean hydrogen economy.
A man was fatally shot in a parked vehicle, in Santa Ana, and another victim was injured
On Sunday, December 18, 2022, at 1:46 a.m., SAPD Communications received a call from a local hospital regarding an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to his upper torso. The victim had been transported to the hospital by a friend who also disclosed to the hospital staff of...
Founder of OC Mom Blog and CdM High Grad Shelby Barone Dies
Shelby Barone, a former Newport Beach resident and a graduate of Corona del Mar High School, died on November 28 due to complications following plastic surgery. According to her obituary, Shelby was born on December 3, 1976. She was a true Southern California girl, raised in Newport Beach. She graduated from Corona del Mar High School in 1995.
Practical Move scores 10-1 upset for Yakteen in Los Alamitos Futurity at Los Alamitos Race Course
Trainer Tim Yakteen got the best of his former boss – Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert – Saturday at Los Alamitos, scoring a 10-1 upset with Practical Move in the Grade II, $200,000 Los Alamitos Futurity. Baffert, who saddled 60% of the field as he sought his...
Los Alamitos Police Department to conduct active-shooter response training at McAuliffe Middle School
The Los Alamitos Police Department will be conducting an active shooter response training exercise at McAuliffe Middle School (4112 W Cerritos Ave.) on Saturday, December 17 between the hours of 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. The purpose of this training is to prepare our police officers in the event of...
Olea Kiosks Announces Addition of Industry Veteran Michael Tulloch
LOS ANGELES, Calif. /California Newswire/ — Olea Kiosks®, Inc., the premier provider of innovative self-service kiosk solutions, is proud to welcome industry veteran Michael Tulloch to its team as Director of Solution Sales. In this role, Tulloch will be responsible for growing the business in Access Control and Transportation.
DUI driver facing felony charges after his passenger was killed in a crash in Tustin
Anthony James Robles of Rowland Heights, a 28-year-old man, pleaded not guilty on Friday to charges related to a DUI crash that happened on the Costa Mesa (55) Freeway, in Tustin, last year. Robles is facing many felony charges including second-degree murder, driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury,...
OC Health Care Agency prepares to transition COVID-19 response out of a State of Emergency
The Orange County Health Care Agency (HCA) announced that they are preparing to transition it’s operational, clinical and technological COVID-19 response from an emergency posture to routine business operations. This occurs as COVID-19 Public Health Emergency proclamations are anticipated to end in the first quarter of 2023. To align...
Hoag is First Hospital in OC to Perform Breakthrough Treatment Option for Patients with Severe COPD or Emphysema
Hoag is the first hospital in Orange County to perform a new lung valve treatment on a patient with severe COPD (chronic pulmonary obstructive disease) and emphysema. The procedure has the potential to benefit a number of patients in Orange County who suffer from major quality of life issues related to shortness of breath.
Weather in northwest Orange County for Saturday, December 17, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Saturday, December 17, 2022:. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph. Sunday. Highs are forecast to remain in the...
The SAPD arrested two suspects involved in the fatal gang-related shooting of Maria Mora
The SAPD has arrested two suspects involved in the shooting death of 36-year-old Maria Mora, an innocent married mother of three children who was caught in a gang crossfire during a drive-by shooting, in a parking lot at 1473 S. Main St. 19-year-old Mark Remmers, described by the SAPD as...
NBPD Special Investigations Unit Seizes 50,000 Fentanyl Pills, Cash, Firearm
An estimated 50,000 Fentanyl pills, with an estimated street value of $250,000, were among illegal items seized by the Newport Beach Police Department’s Special Investigations Unit during the arrest of a suspected narcotics dealer in Newport Beach on December 9. During the service of a search warrant, NBPD Detectives...
Geezer tries more yardage in closing day King Glorious
A winner of his last three starts by a combined 11 ½ lengths, Geezer will stretch to two turns for the first time in the $100,000 King Glorious Stakes Sunday. Named in honor of the winner of the 1988 Hollywood Futurity and 1989 Haskell, the one-mile King Glorious is restricted to 2-year-olds bred or sired in California.
Christmas Eve and Christmas Day Church Services in Newport Beach
Christ Church by the Sea United Methodist (1400 W. Balboa Blvd). Dec. 25:10 a.m. (949) 673-3805 / christbytheseanb.org. Corona del Mar Community Church, Congregational (611 Heliotrope Ave.). Dec. 24: 4, 7 p.m., Dec. 25:10 a.m. (949) 644-7400 / cdmucc.org. Grace Fellowship Church (3170 Red Hill Ave., C.M.). Dec. 24: 3,5...
Schedules and updates for OC high school basketball on Friday, Dec. 16
(Graphic: Fernando M. Donado, OC Sports Zone). It’s a big day for high school basketball in Orange County with tournaments and key non-league games scheduled. OC Sports Zone is debuting a new scoreboard feature on Friday nights to provide updates and final scores. Team reps and coaches, please tag us on Twitter @ocsportszone so we can include your scores.
Seven day local weather forecast for December 18 through December 24
Seven day local weather forecast for December 18 through December 24. Details for seven day local weather forecast for December 18 through December 24. Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 65. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 43....
PHOTOS: Foothill takes control early and defeats Tustin in crosstown battle
Foothill sophomore Travis Paleo drives to the lane as he is heavily guarded by Tustin’s Osten Achmad during the first quarter of Friday’s game. (Photos; Fernando M. Donado, For OC Sports Zone). Foothill High School’s boys basketball team used an early 9-0 run and surged to a 50-34...
Fifteen former Tustin basketball stars inducted into Wall of Honor before game
Tustin High athletics inducted 15 former standout athletes into the Tustin Wall of Honor Friday night. (Photo: Fernando M. Donado, For OC Sports Zone). Fifteen former Tustin High School boys basketball stars were honored Friday night before the non-league game with Foothill in the Tustin gymnasium. Tiller Coach Ringo Bossenmeyer...
