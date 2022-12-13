During its final meeting of the year, the Cypress City Council swore three members into office and appointed Anne Hertz-Mallari as the City’s new Mayor. The swearing-in ceremony for returning Council Member Scott Minikus and newly elected Council Members David Burke and Bonnie Peat followed the certification of the November 8, 2022 General Election. After taking their oaths of office, the newly sworn members joined their colleagues on the dais for their first day of official business.

