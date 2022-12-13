ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City of Cypress holiday news

During its final meeting of the year, the Cypress City Council swore three members into office and appointed Anne Hertz-Mallari as the City’s new Mayor. The swearing-in ceremony for returning Council Member Scott Minikus and newly elected Council Members David Burke and Bonnie Peat followed the certification of the November 8, 2022 General Election. After taking their oaths of office, the newly sworn members joined their colleagues on the dais for their first day of official business.
CYPRESS, CA
An update on Angeles Link from SoCalGas

SoCalGas is excited to announce that on December 15, 2022, the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) approved its request to track costs for advancing the first phase Angeles Link, a proposed green hydrogen pipeline system that could deliver clean, reliable, renewable energy to the Los Angeles region. SoCalGas is grateful to the CPUC and to leaders from labor, environmental organizations, government, and the private sector who are working together on the critical building blocks of California’s clean hydrogen economy.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Founder of OC Mom Blog and CdM High Grad Shelby Barone Dies

Shelby Barone, a former Newport Beach resident and a graduate of Corona del Mar High School, died on November 28 due to complications following plastic surgery. According to her obituary, Shelby was born on December 3, 1976. She was a true Southern California girl, raised in Newport Beach. She graduated from Corona del Mar High School in 1995.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
Olea Kiosks Announces Addition of Industry Veteran Michael Tulloch

LOS ANGELES, Calif. /California Newswire/ — Olea Kiosks®, Inc., the premier provider of innovative self-service kiosk solutions, is proud to welcome industry veteran Michael Tulloch to its team as Director of Solution Sales. In this role, Tulloch will be responsible for growing the business in Access Control and Transportation.
LOS ANGELES, CA
OC Health Care Agency prepares to transition COVID-19 response out of a State of Emergency

The Orange County Health Care Agency (HCA) announced that they are preparing to transition it’s operational, clinical and technological COVID-19 response from an emergency posture to routine business operations. This occurs as COVID-19 Public Health Emergency proclamations are anticipated to end in the first quarter of 2023. To align...
Weather in northwest Orange County for Saturday, December 17, 2022

Weather in northwest Orange County for Saturday, December 17, 2022:. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph. Sunday. Highs are forecast to remain in the...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Geezer tries more yardage in closing day King Glorious

A winner of his last three starts by a combined 11 ½ lengths, Geezer will stretch to two turns for the first time in the $100,000 King Glorious Stakes Sunday. Named in honor of the winner of the 1988 Hollywood Futurity and 1989 Haskell, the one-mile King Glorious is restricted to 2-year-olds bred or sired in California.
LOS ALAMITOS, CA
Christmas Eve and Christmas Day Church Services in Newport Beach

Christ Church by the Sea United Methodist (1400 W. Balboa Blvd). Dec. 25:10 a.m. (949) 673-3805 / christbytheseanb.org. Corona del Mar Community Church, Congregational (611 Heliotrope Ave.). Dec. 24: 4, 7 p.m., Dec. 25:10 a.m. (949) 644-7400 / cdmucc.org. Grace Fellowship Church (3170 Red Hill Ave., C.M.). Dec. 24: 3,5...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
Schedules and updates for OC high school basketball on Friday, Dec. 16

(Graphic: Fernando M. Donado, OC Sports Zone). It’s a big day for high school basketball in Orange County with tournaments and key non-league games scheduled. OC Sports Zone is debuting a new scoreboard feature on Friday nights to provide updates and final scores. Team reps and coaches, please tag us on Twitter @ocsportszone so we can include your scores.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Seven day local weather forecast for December 18 through December 24

Seven day local weather forecast for December 18 through December 24. Details for seven day local weather forecast for December 18 through December 24. Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 65. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 43....
Fifteen former Tustin basketball stars inducted into Wall of Honor before game

Tustin High athletics inducted 15 former standout athletes into the Tustin Wall of Honor Friday night. (Photo: Fernando M. Donado, For OC Sports Zone). Fifteen former Tustin High School boys basketball stars were honored Friday night before the non-league game with Foothill in the Tustin gymnasium. Tiller Coach Ringo Bossenmeyer...
TUSTIN, CA

