Topeka, KS

‘Topeka don’t seem safe anymore’: Woman fends off man armed with pool stick during attempted carjacking

By Matthew Self
KSNT News
 5 days ago

TOPEKA ( KSNT ) – The Topeka Police Department is reporting that one suspect is in custody following a report of an assault at a local business and an attempted carjacking.

TPD’s Watch Commander told 27 News that an incident was reported on Tuesday at a business located in the 1100 block of Southwest Wanamaker Road around 2:40 p.m. An observer called police after allegedly witnessing an assault take place against a staff member.

The suspect was found by police in the back of a nearby pickup truck. He has been taken into custody on charges of aggravated battery and criminal damage to property.

27 News spoke with a woman at the scene who alleges that the suspect attacked her with a pool stick while she was waiting in her vehicle.

“I fought back, it scared the c— out of me,” Angela Casto said. “I really thought he was trying to get in my car and my reaction was very quick, I guess, because I broke the pool stick after he was beating me on the left side of my shoulder which kinda hurts. It scared me.”

“Topeka don’t seem safe anymore,” Casto said.

