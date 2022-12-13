Read full article on original website
Miami-Dade leaders share message, resources about mental health
MIAMI (WSVN) - While families gather for the holidays, it can be isolating for others but Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava wants the people of South Florida to know that there are people who want to support those feeling secluded. “There are caring people who are here to help —...
As schools chief is unfired and rehired, we’re tired of this | Editorial
Vickie Cartwright is Broward County superintendent of schools. Again. At least until Jan. 24. But even though Cartwright’s earlier firing is rescinded, the district will keep looking for another superintendent. Is that clear? Surely not. Is this any way to run the nation’s sixth-largest school district? Definitely not. Cartwright’s status was the subject of six agenda items at Tuesday’s School ...
Palm Beach County's newest high school announces its mascot. And the winner is ...
When Dr. Joaquín García High School's athletes hit the field, track or diamond next year, they'll be announced to the world as the Bulldogs. The school, which opens in August off Lyons Road in the Lake Worth area, announced Thursday that its official mascot will be a fierce looking white bulldog. ...
City of Tamarac Names Vice Mayor, City Attorney and City Manager Appointee
TAMARAC – During the Regular City Commission meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 14, the city of Tamarac’s Vice Mayor, City Attorney and incoming City Manager were named. Tamarac’s District 1 Commissioner, Marlon D. Bolton, was named Vice Mayor, following a vote by the City Commission. Bolton will serve in this capacity for a one-year term, while continuing his duties as Commissioner of District 1. Bolton was first elected to the Tamarac City Commission in November 2016. He was elected for a second term as District 1 Commissioner in November 2020.
Poll: Majority of GOP voters in Miami-Dade oppose carrying concealed weapons without a permit
Quality Journalism for Critical Times Gov. Ron DeSantis said Friday that he expects the GOP-led Legislature to pass a bill next year that would allow people to carry guns without a concealed-weapons permit, but a new poll of voters taken in Miami-Dade County shows that the public – particularly Hispanic voters – strongly oppose that measure. The proposal is known […] The post Poll: Majority of GOP voters in Miami-Dade oppose carrying concealed weapons without a permit appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Fox Trail Elementary and Indian Ridge Middle School in Davie placed on lockdown as police search for suspect
DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two South Florida schools have been placed on lockdown as police search for a suspect. Davie Police arrived to Fox Trail Elementary, located at 1250 S. Nob Hill Road, after they received reports of a man who jumped the fence as students were set to be dismissed, Monday afternoon.
Group same-sex wedding ceremony held in Miami Beach after Biden signs marriage bill into law
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Members of the LGBTQ+ community gathered in Miami Beach to take part in a wedding ceremony for same-sex couples. Saturday’s ceremony was organized by the SAVE LGBT organization following the passing of the Respect for Marriage Act. Participating couples were able to renew their...
MDPD sergeant stuck in Peru as protests intensified returns home; MDFR captain expected to arrive at MIA
MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida police officer who was stuck in Peru after protests broke out in the country is now back home. Another local first responder is also expected to make it home soon. Miami-Dade Police Sgt. Jessenia Munoz arrived home much sooner than she...
2 Miami-Dade first responders stuck in Peru as protests intensify
MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade Fire Rescue captain and a Miami-Dade Police sergeant are among those caught up in the chaos of a country in the midst of political turmoil. One of them was supposed to fly home from Peru on Wednesday and the other on Christmas Eve, but now those return-flight dates are up in the air.
Former Somerset Parkland Academy principal sentenced for bringing guns to campus
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A former school principal accused of bringing loaded weapons to Somerset Parkland Academy has been sentenced after pleading no contest to the charges. On Tuesday, Geyler Herrera Castro’s trial came to a speedy close after facing charges for bringing two loaded guns to the campus,...
Police, FWC investigate boat blaze in Hollywood
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials are investigating what set off a fire on several boats that were tied together. Hollywood fire crews worked hard to put out the flames, Monday morning. William Muller took video at around 2 a.m. from the boat he was sleeping on. “There was a flotilla...
Teen stable following Lauderhill shooting
LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A teenager was injured in a Lauderhill shooting. Police said a 16-year-old was shot at an apartment complex in the 3100 block of Northwest 19th Street, Sunday. After 5 p.m., the victim’s family took the teenager to a nearby fire station. The teen is now...
Largest Cuban exodus in decades, Miami’s FTX debacle and Florida's property insurance crisis
Cuba is currently seeing the largest and fastest exodus since Fidel Castro took power in 1959. Huge numbers of Cubans are showing up at the U.S.-Mexico border and many others are landing by boat in the Florida Keys. On the South Florida Roundup, we spoke to New York Times investigative...
‘Scheme to defraud’: Attorney of elderly couple allegedly swindled out of $18K by former pastor speaks out
NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The attorney in the civil case of an elderly Northeast Miami-Dade couple allegedly conned out of thousands of dollars by a pastor from their church said the suspect stole the victims’ pension funds for years. Former pastor Yvonne Hampton-Barley is accused of preying on...
South Florida organization focused on faith and brighter futures for teens with troubled pasts
(WSVN) - A South Florida organization is helping teens keep the faith and leave their troubled pasts behind. Karen Hensel has an inside look at the important mission in tonight’s 7 Spotlight. Teenagers Rory, Twan and Charles have all been in trouble with the law. Rory: “We’re all here...
Crews work to repair water main break in Cooper City
COOPER CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - Road repairs are underway in Cooper City following a water main break. City officials said the rupture happened Saturday evening along Stonebridge Parkway, near Sands Way. Crews have been working through rain to find the source of the break. Area residents may experience low pressure...
Mobile home catches on fire in Dania Beach; Griffin Road closed
DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A code one fire that broke out at a mobile home has caused a South Florida road to close. Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units arrived to the scene of the fire at 4001 Griffin Road, Monday afternoon. Firefighters worked to put out the fire as...
1 killed, 1 hospitalized after wrong-way wreck in Doral
DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - One driver was killed and another was taken to the hospital after they were involved in a wrong-way wreck in Doral, police said. According to Miami-Dade Police, the driver of a 2015 Hyundai Elantra was traveling eastbound on Northwest 25th Street when he veered into the westbound lanes and crashed head-on into a 2021 Honda CR-V along the 9900 block, just before 3:50 a.m., Sunday.
Menorah lighting ceremony in North Bay Village, electronic displays in Miami mark 1st night of Hanukkah
NORTH BAY VILLAGE, FLA. (WSVN) - Jewish communities across South Florida marked the first night of Hanukkah in ways both traditional and high-tech. North Bay Village on Sunday evening held a menorah lighting ceremony. People gathered off the 79th Street Causeway as one candle on the menorah was lit. The...
FPL removes last wooden transmission pole in Miami
MIAMI (WSVN) - South Florida has taken a sizable step toward electrical stability. Florida Power and Light crews on Friday removed the region’s last wooden transmission pole near Northwest 52nd Avenue. All structures will now be either steel or concrete. FPL’s new energy grid proved useful against Hurricane Ian....
