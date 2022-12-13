ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broward County, FL

WSVN-TV

Miami-Dade leaders share message, resources about mental health

MIAMI (WSVN) - While families gather for the holidays, it can be isolating for others but Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava wants the people of South Florida to know that there are people who want to support those feeling secluded. “There are caring people who are here to help —...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

As schools chief is unfired and rehired, we’re tired of this | Editorial

Vickie Cartwright is Broward County superintendent of schools. Again. At least until Jan. 24. But even though Cartwright’s earlier firing is rescinded, the district will keep looking for another superintendent. Is that clear? Surely not. Is this any way to run the nation’s sixth-largest school district? Definitely not. Cartwright’s status was the subject of six agenda items at Tuesday’s School ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
sflcn.com

City of Tamarac Names Vice Mayor, City Attorney and City Manager Appointee

TAMARAC – During the Regular City Commission meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 14, the city of Tamarac’s Vice Mayor, City Attorney and incoming City Manager were named. Tamarac’s District 1 Commissioner, Marlon D. Bolton, was named Vice Mayor, following a vote by the City Commission. Bolton will serve in this capacity for a one-year term, while continuing his duties as Commissioner of District 1. Bolton was first elected to the Tamarac City Commission in November 2016. He was elected for a second term as District 1 Commissioner in November 2020.
TAMARAC, FL
Florida Phoenix

Poll: Majority of GOP voters in Miami-Dade oppose carrying concealed weapons without a permit

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Gov. Ron DeSantis said Friday that he expects the GOP-led Legislature to pass a bill next year that would allow people to carry guns without a concealed-weapons permit, but a new poll of voters taken in Miami-Dade County shows that the public – particularly Hispanic voters – strongly oppose that measure. The proposal is known […] The post Poll: Majority of GOP voters in Miami-Dade oppose carrying concealed weapons without a permit appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

2 Miami-Dade first responders stuck in Peru as protests intensify

MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade Fire Rescue captain and a Miami-Dade Police sergeant are among those caught up in the chaos of a country in the midst of political turmoil. One of them was supposed to fly home from Peru on Wednesday and the other on Christmas Eve, but now those return-flight dates are up in the air.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Police, FWC investigate boat blaze in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials are investigating what set off a fire on several boats that were tied together. Hollywood fire crews worked hard to put out the flames, Monday morning. William Muller took video at around 2 a.m. from the boat he was sleeping on. “There was a flotilla...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
WSVN-TV

Teen stable following Lauderhill shooting

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A teenager was injured in a Lauderhill shooting. Police said a 16-year-old was shot at an apartment complex in the 3100 block of Northwest 19th Street, Sunday. After 5 p.m., the victim’s family took the teenager to a nearby fire station. The teen is now...
LAUDERHILL, FL
WSVN-TV

Crews work to repair water main break in Cooper City

COOPER CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - Road repairs are underway in Cooper City following a water main break. City officials said the rupture happened Saturday evening along Stonebridge Parkway, near Sands Way. Crews have been working through rain to find the source of the break. Area residents may experience low pressure...
COOPER CITY, FL
WSVN-TV

1 killed, 1 hospitalized after wrong-way wreck in Doral

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - One driver was killed and another was taken to the hospital after they were involved in a wrong-way wreck in Doral, police said. According to Miami-Dade Police, the driver of a 2015 Hyundai Elantra was traveling eastbound on Northwest 25th Street when he veered into the westbound lanes and crashed head-on into a 2021 Honda CR-V along the 9900 block, just before 3:50 a.m., Sunday.
DORAL, FL
WSVN-TV

FPL removes last wooden transmission pole in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - South Florida has taken a sizable step toward electrical stability. Florida Power and Light crews on Friday removed the region’s last wooden transmission pole near Northwest 52nd Avenue. All structures will now be either steel or concrete. FPL’s new energy grid proved useful against Hurricane Ian....
MIAMI, FL

