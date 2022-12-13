ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newnan, GA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Newnan Times-Herald

Newnan sets regulations for Wadsworth concessions

Food and drink will be allowed at the Wadsworth Auditorium starting in 2023. The Newnan City Council unanimously approved regulations at their Tuesday meeting that would allow food and drink to be sold at the facility. The measure was conducted in an effort to keep the Wadsworth competitive with other...
Newnan Times-Herald

Kemp’s healthcare budget priorities

Healthcare is a priority for all of Coweta County’s residents, rich or poor. As detailed in a recent column by Laura Camper (https://times-herald.com/news/2022/10/coweta-county-ranked-in-top-15-in-health-outcomes-factors ), Coweta is much better off than most Georgia counties, with health outcomes being the 11th best of our 159 counties. However, those very positive findings must be placed in perspective regarding Georgia versus other states. And our state’s budgetary decisions.
southarkansassun.com

Georgia Employees To Receive Up To $1,500 Holiday Bonus This Christmas

Georgia employees are receiving up to $1,500 this Christmas after officials decided to provide them with a holiday bonus. This move is intended to keep more workers employed as some counties in Georgia have struggled to have enough first responders, utility persons, and the like, says MARCA. On December 16,...
TheAtlantaVoice

MARTA hosts holiday gift giveaway on Dec. 17

Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) will host a holiday gift giveaway on Saturday, Dec. 17 from 9 a.m. until noon outside MARTA headquarters. Families of children ages 2-10 who have pre-registered will use a drive-thru service to receive gift cards and bicycles. MARTA joined its Employee Charity Club and Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local […] The post MARTA hosts holiday gift giveaway on Dec. 17 appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
Newnan Times-Herald

Newnan meets Georgia Elite Football Classic

On Dec. 29, 2022, four Newnan Cougars will take the field for a state All-Star Game in Rome, Georgia. It will be the 10th annual GA Elite Classic, also known as “Georgia’s premiere All-Star game.”. The event is held on Dec 27-29, with the last day being Game...
ValueWalk

Who Will Qualify For Christmas Bonus Checks Of Up To $1,500?

Some government employees in Georgia could soon get Christmas bonus checks. These Christmas bonus checks are specifically for government employees in Gwinnett County, Georgia. Eligible government employees could get between $750 to $1,500 before Christmas. Christmas Bonus Checks: Who Will Get Them?. Last week, the Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners...
Newnan Times-Herald

Newnan claims wrestling Coweta Cup

INDIVIDUAL CHAMPIONS (by respective class) The Newnan wrestlers are back on the mats at home on Saturday in the Tommy Morgan Duals. East Coweta will be at the Dariel Daniels Grind Duals next Wednesday at Troup County. Northgate will be at Whitewater High School in the Battle of Line Creek on Wednesday, Dec. 28.
appenmedia.com

Alpharetta Police captain arrested in Forsyth County

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — A police captain with the Alpharetta Department of Public Safety has been placed on administrative leave following an alleged domestic incident and arrest in Forsyth County. Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office incident reports said deputies were called to the home of Capt. Michael Stewart of the Alpharetta...
WHAS 11

Atlanta nurses no longer employed after viral TikTok mocking expecting mothers

ATLANTA — Multiple nurses at Emory University Hospital Midtown are no longer employed after a viral TikTok video surfaced of them criticizing labor and delivery patients. In the video, several nurses are seen talking about "Labor and Delivery Icks," where they take turns mocking patients and complaining about what annoys each of them most about different expecting mothers at the hospital.
cobbcountycourier.com

“I do not want to be on this table, and in fact, I’d rather be with you in your home! Adopt me please!” Cobb County Courier’s Sad Dog of the Day, Dec. 13

One thing that’s difficult to figure out in choosing a Dog of the Day from the Cobb Animal Shelter website, is whether to focus on cute cheerful looking doggies who are more likely to get adopted, or sad, frightened dogs that might not have as much appeal, but are in need of a loving home so they won’t be frightened and sad.
