Healthcare is a priority for all of Coweta County’s residents, rich or poor. As detailed in a recent column by Laura Camper (https://times-herald.com/news/2022/10/coweta-county-ranked-in-top-15-in-health-outcomes-factors ), Coweta is much better off than most Georgia counties, with health outcomes being the 11th best of our 159 counties. However, those very positive findings must be placed in perspective regarding Georgia versus other states. And our state’s budgetary decisions.

COWETA COUNTY, GA ・ 2 HOURS AGO