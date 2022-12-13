Read full article on original website
Newnan Times-Herald
Newnan sets regulations for Wadsworth concessions
Food and drink will be allowed at the Wadsworth Auditorium starting in 2023. The Newnan City Council unanimously approved regulations at their Tuesday meeting that would allow food and drink to be sold at the facility. The measure was conducted in an effort to keep the Wadsworth competitive with other...
Newnan Times-Herald
Kemp’s healthcare budget priorities
Healthcare is a priority for all of Coweta County’s residents, rich or poor. As detailed in a recent column by Laura Camper (https://times-herald.com/news/2022/10/coweta-county-ranked-in-top-15-in-health-outcomes-factors ), Coweta is much better off than most Georgia counties, with health outcomes being the 11th best of our 159 counties. However, those very positive findings must be placed in perspective regarding Georgia versus other states. And our state’s budgetary decisions.
southarkansassun.com
Georgia Employees To Receive Up To $1,500 Holiday Bonus This Christmas
Georgia employees are receiving up to $1,500 this Christmas after officials decided to provide them with a holiday bonus. This move is intended to keep more workers employed as some counties in Georgia have struggled to have enough first responders, utility persons, and the like, says MARCA. On December 16,...
MARTA hosts holiday gift giveaway on Dec. 17
Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) will host a holiday gift giveaway on Saturday, Dec. 17 from 9 a.m. until noon outside MARTA headquarters. Families of children ages 2-10 who have pre-registered will use a drive-thru service to receive gift cards and bicycles. MARTA joined its Employee Charity Club and Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local […] The post MARTA hosts holiday gift giveaway on Dec. 17 appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
Newnan Times-Herald
Newnan meets Georgia Elite Football Classic
On Dec. 29, 2022, four Newnan Cougars will take the field for a state All-Star Game in Rome, Georgia. It will be the 10th annual GA Elite Classic, also known as “Georgia’s premiere All-Star game.”. The event is held on Dec 27-29, with the last day being Game...
ValueWalk
Who Will Qualify For Christmas Bonus Checks Of Up To $1,500?
Some government employees in Georgia could soon get Christmas bonus checks. These Christmas bonus checks are specifically for government employees in Gwinnett County, Georgia. Eligible government employees could get between $750 to $1,500 before Christmas. Christmas Bonus Checks: Who Will Get Them?. Last week, the Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners...
Popular Douglas County restaurant fails inspection with multiple violations, including live roaches
LITHIA SPRINGS, Ga. — A popular Douglas County restaurant failed its health inspection for violations including live roaches. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The Applebee’s Grill and Bar sits next to the Pointe at Lithia Springs Shopping Center on Thornton Road. On Dec....
WXIA 11 Alive
Amazon will close Kennesaw facility in 2023
Amazon is closing its Kennesaw facility. That's on Jiles Road, just a couple of miles from Kennesaw State University.
The Citizen Online
Missing state official found dead in his car in Peachtree City
Missing state official found dead in his car in Peachtree City. A Cobb County man and official with the Ga. Dept. of Juvenile Justice who has been missing for more than a week was found deceased in his vehicle in Peachtree City in the early morning hours of Dec. 13.
14, 16-year-old teens dead, others injured after shootout at southwest Atlanta apartment complex
ATLANTA — Atlanta police have confirmed with Channel 2 Action News that multiple teens were shot in southwest Atlanta at an apartment complex. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police responded to the scene at 3000 Continental Colony Parkway after reports of people being shot...
‘It literally launched itself onto my dog’: Woman, pet attacked by dog at Atlanta park
ATLANTA — The search is on for a dog accused of attacking another dog. The attack happened at Chastain Park in North Fulton County. The owner said she was walking her dog early in the morning when her dog was attacked. “Then all of a sudden, a dog starts...
Two Georgia Bonuses Up To $1,500 For Locals Meeting The Requirements
Several states are issuing payments to residents, one of which is Georgia. The one-time bonus is between $500 to $1,500. But recipients will have to meet the criteria to get the cash. Are you someone who will see the extra funds in December?
Newnan Times-Herald
Newnan claims wrestling Coweta Cup
INDIVIDUAL CHAMPIONS (by respective class) The Newnan wrestlers are back on the mats at home on Saturday in the Tommy Morgan Duals. East Coweta will be at the Dariel Daniels Grind Duals next Wednesday at Troup County. Northgate will be at Whitewater High School in the Battle of Line Creek on Wednesday, Dec. 28.
appenmedia.com
Alpharetta Police captain arrested in Forsyth County
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — A police captain with the Alpharetta Department of Public Safety has been placed on administrative leave following an alleged domestic incident and arrest in Forsyth County. Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office incident reports said deputies were called to the home of Capt. Michael Stewart of the Alpharetta...
Two Georgia Cities Named Among 'Most Obese' In America
Wallethub put together a list of the most obese cities across the country.
The Best Georgia Restaurant Featured On 'Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives’
Welcome to Flavortown.
Atlanta to shut off water for 27,000 properties with unpaid bills
Atlanta is going to begin shutting off water services for people with delinquent bills beginning Jan. 2, according to th...
WHAS 11
Atlanta nurses no longer employed after viral TikTok mocking expecting mothers
ATLANTA — Multiple nurses at Emory University Hospital Midtown are no longer employed after a viral TikTok video surfaced of them criticizing labor and delivery patients. In the video, several nurses are seen talking about "Labor and Delivery Icks," where they take turns mocking patients and complaining about what annoys each of them most about different expecting mothers at the hospital.
cobbcountycourier.com
“I do not want to be on this table, and in fact, I’d rather be with you in your home! Adopt me please!” Cobb County Courier’s Sad Dog of the Day, Dec. 13
One thing that’s difficult to figure out in choosing a Dog of the Day from the Cobb Animal Shelter website, is whether to focus on cute cheerful looking doggies who are more likely to get adopted, or sad, frightened dogs that might not have as much appeal, but are in need of a loving home so they won’t be frightened and sad.
Gunna and alleged gang co-founder negotiate guilty pleas in YSL RICO case
Two co-defendants including Atlanta rapper Gunna have entered negotiated guilty pleas ahead of the RICO trial against th...
