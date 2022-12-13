Read full article on original website
Florida driver videotapes four silent triangle-shaped objects overhead at tree top levelRoger MarshOrlando, FL
Dak Prescott and Cowboys Stunned by Jaguars in OvertimeLarry LeaseJacksonville, FL
Florida witness says cylinder-shaped object was size of Navy shipRoger MarshJacksonville, FL
Clay County District Schools upcoming closures, meetingsZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Update: Parents can pick children up from Green Cove Springs Junior High due to Code Yellow lockdownZoey FieldsGreen Cove Springs, FL
Buckman Bridge southbound lanes to close early this afternoon
Jacksonville, Fl — If you take the Buckman Bridge over the St. Johns River be aware of an anticipated closure this afternoon. Florida Highway Patrol says it will close all southbound lanes of I-295 at 1 p.m. for investigative purposes. The full detour is expected to take about an hour.
JSO investigating after man found dead along Jacksonville road
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating an undetermined death in West Jacksonville. Officers responded to a call about an unresponsive man lying on the side of the roadway on Pritchard Road on Sunday morning. JSO said the man, believed to be in his 50s, was...
‘Tragic night in Duval County’: 3 killed, 1 hurt in 3 separate crashes around Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Three people are dead and another was left with serious injuries after three different crashes in Duval County earlier Sunday morning. The crashes happened within a three-hour period. The first crash was just before 2 a.m. Florida Highway Patrol said a man driving an SUV heading...
Orange Park man driving motorized scooter dies in Buckman Bridge crash
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on the Buckman Bridge. The crash happened just after 2 a.m. on Sunday morning. FHP said a 22-year-old driving an SUV was traveling south on the bridge when, for unknown reasons, the SUV rear-ended the 41-year-old driver of a motorized scooter.
Multiple crashes in Jacksonville’s Southside leave two dead and roads closed
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department is on the scene of a fatal crash on Sate Road 115 and Southside Boulevard North. FHP states the vehicle was traveling eastbound on SR202 on the exit ramp from SR115 Northbound then, for reasons unknown at this time, traveled onto the left shoulder of the exit ramp and left the roadway. The vehicle continued across the grass shoulder into the tree line and struck a tree. The driver is suffering from serious injuries, while the passenger sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene.
Duval county crash involving a semi truck ends fatal
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office state that a traffic fatality involving a semi truck occurred at approximately 3 a.m. Sunday morning. It is reported that an SUV was traveling northbound on the McDuff Avenue, while an unoccupied semi-truck was parked in the shared center turn lane. JSO says that all the lights of the semi were on at the time of the crash. For unknown reasons, the SUV drifted into the turn lane and struck the parked semi.
JSO: Woman shot multiple times in domestic dispute in Moncrief Park area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported one woman was shot multiple times in a reported domestic dispute in the Moncrief Park area on 1800 West 24th Street. JSO reported that around 12:56 p.m. Officers responded to the scene due to a reported person shot. When arriving,...
JSO: Man dead after shooting at Westside apartment complex
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead following a shooting at a Westside apartment complex Saturday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Police say they around 5 p.m. they were dispatched to the 6500 block of San Juan Avenue to Sycamore Village. Upon arrival, JSO says a man...
Man in his 20s gunned down in westside community
Jacksonville, Fl — A young man in his early 20s was killed in a Sunday night shooting in Jacksonville’s Cedar Hills community on the westside. Jacksonville police were called around 10:30 pm to Jammes Road, just north of Wilson Blvd. regarding a shooting. The man was found with at least one fatal gunshot wound.
JSO: Body found in roadway on Prichard Rd.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office state that at roughly 7:14 a.m. Sunday morning there were reports of an undetermined death on Prichard Road. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. JSO received a call from a citizen advising there was an unresponsive male lying...
JSO: Man in 20s shot, killed outside Hyde Park apartment complex
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported a man in his 20s killed in a shooting behind an apartment complex on 6500 San Juan Ave. JSO reported at around 5:00 p.m. Officers responded to the scene due to reported shots fired. When arriving, a man in his...
JFRD working on mobile home fire on Yellow Bluff Rd.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department are working on a mobile home fire in the area of Yellow Bluff Rd. and Foxwoods Heights Circle. Action News Jax is currently working to learn more information. Video from the scene shows a large tower of smoke and fire...
JSO: Man dead after shooting on Jacksonville's Westside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead after a shooting on Jacksonville's Westside Friday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Police say round 3 p.m., units responded to the 5400 block of Norde Drive West in relation to a shooting. Upon arrival, police say they located at unidentified...
Lake City Police search for missing man
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Lake City Police are asking for help locating 65-year-old Jeffrey Loureston Petush. Petush was last seen near Willow Creek Assisted Living Facility located at 507 NW Hall of Fame Drive. He left the facility around 2 p.m. on Saturday, wearing a green sweatshirt with green sweatpants. Petush will likely be using a motorized wheelchair, officials said.
More details emerge as man is shot dead in Oak Hill neighborhood on Westside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting on Jacksonville’s Westside, where they found a man shot multiple times in the middle of Norde Drive West and who died at the hospital. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Two separate car doors...
One man dead after being shot multiple times in Oak Hill neighborhood on Westside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Update: At a 7 p.m. media briefing, Sgt. Lessard of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s homicide unit stated that at around 3 p.m., patrol officers responded to 5400 Norde Cir. W. in reference to a person shot. As JSO officers and the Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department arrived...
Palm Coast woman, 46, dies in head-on crash on U.S. 1
A 46-year-old Palm Coast woman died in a head-on crash on U.S. 1 the night of Dec. 16 when her sedan was struck by a pickup truck that was driving in the wrong direction. The pickup truck driver, a 64-year-old Palm Coast man, had serious injuries. The woman was driving...
Family searches for answers after loved one found dead in Jacksonville apartment
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The family of a Jacksonville man found dead in his apartment back in August went door to door Saturday morning searching for answers and asking neighbors to break the code of silence. Sylvester Jenkins, 28, was found dead Aug. 6, right before his birthday. His family...
‘A week before Christmas and it’s all gone:’ Fire leaves Jacksonville family homeless before Holiday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — McCall and her husband Lewis Jones are left wondering what lies ahead before the Holiday season after a fire burned down their home off Yellowbluff Road and Foxwoods Heights Circle late Saturday night. Peggy McCall had lived in her Northside Jacksonville home for almost thirty years.
Deputies: Man on bike fires at patrol cars, apprehended in Green Cove Springs
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is in custody after an officer-involved shooting in Green Cove Springs Friday afternoon, according to law enforcement. Qwentin Simmons, 24, was charged with attempted murder, assault during a burglary and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Neither Simmons nor members of law...
