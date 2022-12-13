ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News4Jax.com

JSO investigating after man found dead along Jacksonville road

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating an undetermined death in West Jacksonville. Officers responded to a call about an unresponsive man lying on the side of the roadway on Pritchard Road on Sunday morning. JSO said the man, believed to be in his 50s, was...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Orange Park man driving motorized scooter dies in Buckman Bridge crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on the Buckman Bridge. The crash happened just after 2 a.m. on Sunday morning. FHP said a 22-year-old driving an SUV was traveling south on the bridge when, for unknown reasons, the SUV rear-ended the 41-year-old driver of a motorized scooter.
ORANGE PARK, FL
Action News Jax

Multiple crashes in Jacksonville’s Southside leave two dead and roads closed

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department is on the scene of a fatal crash on Sate Road 115 and Southside Boulevard North. FHP states the vehicle was traveling eastbound on SR202 on the exit ramp from SR115 Northbound then, for reasons unknown at this time, traveled onto the left shoulder of the exit ramp and left the roadway. The vehicle continued across the grass shoulder into the tree line and struck a tree. The driver is suffering from serious injuries, while the passenger sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Duval county crash involving a semi truck ends fatal

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office state that a traffic fatality involving a semi truck occurred at approximately 3 a.m. Sunday morning. It is reported that an SUV was traveling northbound on the McDuff Avenue, while an unoccupied semi-truck was parked in the shared center turn lane. JSO says that all the lights of the semi were on at the time of the crash. For unknown reasons, the SUV drifted into the turn lane and struck the parked semi.
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
First Coast News

JSO: Man dead after shooting at Westside apartment complex

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead following a shooting at a Westside apartment complex Saturday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Police say they around 5 p.m. they were dispatched to the 6500 block of San Juan Avenue to Sycamore Village. Upon arrival, JSO says a man...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WOKV

Man in his 20s gunned down in westside community

Jacksonville, Fl — A young man in his early 20s was killed in a Sunday night shooting in Jacksonville’s Cedar Hills community on the westside. Jacksonville police were called around 10:30 pm to Jammes Road, just north of Wilson Blvd. regarding a shooting. The man was found with at least one fatal gunshot wound.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

JSO: Body found in roadway on Prichard Rd.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office state that at roughly 7:14 a.m. Sunday morning there were reports of an undetermined death on Prichard Road. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. JSO received a call from a citizen advising there was an unresponsive male lying...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Lake City Police search for missing man

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Lake City Police are asking for help locating 65-year-old Jeffrey Loureston Petush. Petush was last seen near Willow Creek Assisted Living Facility located at 507 NW Hall of Fame Drive. He left the facility around 2 p.m. on Saturday, wearing a green sweatshirt with green sweatpants. Petush will likely be using a motorized wheelchair, officials said.
LAKE CITY, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Palm Coast woman, 46, dies in head-on crash on U.S. 1

A 46-year-old Palm Coast woman died in a head-on crash on U.S. 1 the night of Dec. 16 when her sedan was struck by a pickup truck that was driving in the wrong direction. The pickup truck driver, a 64-year-old Palm Coast man, had serious injuries. The woman was driving...
PALM COAST, FL
First Coast News

First Coast News

Jacksonville, FL
28K+
Followers
13K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Jacksonville local news

 https://www.firstcoastnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy