JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department is on the scene of a fatal crash on Sate Road 115 and Southside Boulevard North. FHP states the vehicle was traveling eastbound on SR202 on the exit ramp from SR115 Northbound then, for reasons unknown at this time, traveled onto the left shoulder of the exit ramp and left the roadway. The vehicle continued across the grass shoulder into the tree line and struck a tree. The driver is suffering from serious injuries, while the passenger sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO