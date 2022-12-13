Read full article on original website
Diana Barnes
5d ago
if your children feel the need to runaway, encourage them to call a grandparent or trusted family to take a break too much happening in the world
abc57.com
North Liberty man arrested for murder in death of 3-month-old in Fulton County
FULTON COUNTY, Ind. - A North Liberty man has been charged with murder in connection with the death of a 3-month-old in July, according to the Fulton County Sheriff's Office. Darren Corbett, 32, has been charged with murder, aggravated battery resulting in death, and neglect of a dependent resulting in death.
WNDU
Woman shot to death in Benton Harbor
Darren Corbett, 32. was being held in the Fulton County Jail without bond Sunday. New Buffalo man arrested in connection with bank robbery in Michigan City. Michigan City Police officers were dispatched on Thursday afternoon to a bank alarm at the 1st Source Bank in the 3900 block of Franklin Street.
abc57.com
South Bend Police investigating homicide on Johnson St
SOUTH BEND, Ind.,-- South Bend Police were called to the 700 block of Johnson St. on reports of a shooting Sunday morning around 3 a.m. Upon arrival, officers located a male victim, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.
22 WSBT
Early morning shooting in South Bend leaves one dead
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — The South Bend Police are investigating an early morning shooting on the northwest side that killed one person. Police were called out to the 700 block of Johnson Street just after 3 a.m. Sunday after reports of a shooting. This is just south of...
abc57.com
North Webster man dies in crash on County Road 31
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - A North Webster man died in a crash on County Road 31 Friday morning, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. At 5:29 a.m., a 2004 Jeep SUV was traveling north on C.R. 31, north of C.R. 46, when the driver drove left of center and left the road, according to reports.
abc57.com
Driver dies in crash on County Road 31
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - A driver died in a crash on County Road 31 Friday morning, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. At 5:29 a.m., a 2004 Jeep SUV was traveling north on C.R. 31, north of C.R. 46, when the driver drove left of center and left the road, according to reports.
abc57.com
Mishawaka Police searching for alleged person of interest in criminal activity
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - The Mishawaka Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a woman who police say is a person of interest in criminal activity in the area. If you have any information, please message the police department on Facebook or call 574-258-1684.
abc57.com
Passenger hospitalized following two-vehicle Cass county crash
CASS COUNTY, Mich. -- Deputies responded to a two-vehicle injury crash on Redfield Street on Saturday around 12:30 p.m., according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. Investigations showed that one vehicle, driven by a 35-year-old man from South Bend, Indiana, was traveling westbound on Redfield Street at the time of the crash, and his vehicle contained a 63-year-old female passenger from Mishawaka.
95.3 MNC
South Bend Police investigating deadly shooting on Johnson Street
South Bend Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Sunday morning. It was just after 3 a.m. when South Bend Police were called to the 700 block of Johnson Street on the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a male victim, suffering from an apparent gunshot...
abc57.com
Plymouth Police Department looking for community help identifying person of interest
PLYMOUTH, Ind. -- Police are looking for help from the public to identify an individual of interest, according to the Plymouth Police Department. Police determined that the individual pictured also drives a white Chevrolet HHR. Officials ask that if anyone recognizes the individual that they contact the department by sending...
abc57.com
Juvenile allegedly holds man and 8-year-old son at gunpoint during attempted robbery
NEW PARIS, Ind. -- Deputies responded to reports of an attempted robbery on Thursday around 2:30 p.m., where a juvenile allegedly held a man and his son at gunpoint, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. According to the caller, a 17-year-old man held him and his 8-year-old son at...
WNDU
Benton Township police investigating woman’s shooting death
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - Benton township police are investigating a shooting that killed a woman Saturday. Police called to the 1900 block of Union Street in Briarwood Apartments. There they found a 30-year-old woman who had been shot multiple times and was dead at the scene. The investigation found...
11-year-old in custody in connection to Gary middle school shooting threat
GARY, Ind. - An 11-year-old is in custody in connection to a social media post that threatened a shooting at a Gary middle school. According to the Lake County Sheriff’s Department, a social media post threatened an active shooter scenario at 9 a.m. Monday at Lake Ridge New Tech Middle School.
abc57.com
Stabbing reported at Family Dollar in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A stabbing allegedly involving a man in a Santa hat was reported at a Family Dollar in South Bend Thursday afternoon, according to the South Bend Police Department. At 12:57 p.m., police were called to the store on South Michigan Street for a report of a...
95.3 MNC
Accused killer found not guilty of August 2020 shooting death in South Bend
A man accused of murder in an August 2020 shooting on South Roosevelt Avenue has been found not guilty, according to 95.3 MNC’s reporting partners at ABC 57. The not guilty verdict came after a four-day trial. It was just before 11:30 on the evening of Aug. 21, 2020, police were called to the 100 block of S. Roosevelt Ave. in Mishawaka for a shooting.
abc57.com
Multi-week road closure announced in Elkhart
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- The city of Elkhart office of Public Works & Utilities announced that starting Monday, part of County Road 15 will be closed between County Road 4 and Lake Shore Drive. The closure is expected to last for approximately three weeks and is being put in place...
22 WSBT
Man arrested for allegedly killing a minor
Walkerton Police have a person in custody for the death of a minor, but are releasing no details at this point about the case. Police arrested Darren Corbett of Akron on a murder charge and neglect of a dependent younger than 14. Corbett used to live in Walkerton. He's being...
Deputies: One dead in crash near Galesburg
A person died after a crash near Grand Rapids on Sunday.
WNDU
Chicago man arrested in South Bend after large amount of fentanyl, other drugs found during traffic stop
New Buffalo man arrested in connection with bank robbery in Michigan City. Michigan City Police officers were dispatched on Thursday afternoon to a bank alarm at the 1st Source Bank in the 3900 block of Franklin Street. Updated: 5 hours ago. When 16 Sports spoke with the defense ahead of...
WNDU
Crews respond to fire at Mishawaka home
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Officials say nobody was hurt after a fire broke out in their home on Saturday. Emergency crews were called just after 12 p.m. to the 2500 block of W. Ewing Avenue on reports of a fire in the back of a house. Fortunately, officials say the residents of the house were able to get out before the fire spread.
