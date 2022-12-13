ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

Diana Barnes
5d ago

if your children feel the need to runaway, encourage them to call a grandparent or trusted family to take a break too much happening in the world

WNDU

Woman shot to death in Benton Harbor

Darren Corbett, 32. was being held in the Fulton County Jail without bond Sunday. New Buffalo man arrested in connection with bank robbery in Michigan City. Michigan City Police officers were dispatched on Thursday afternoon to a bank alarm at the 1st Source Bank in the 3900 block of Franklin Street.
BENTON HARBOR, MI
abc57.com

South Bend Police investigating homicide on Johnson St

SOUTH BEND, Ind.,-- South Bend Police were called to the 700 block of Johnson St. on reports of a shooting Sunday morning around 3 a.m. Upon arrival, officers located a male victim, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

Early morning shooting in South Bend leaves one dead

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — The South Bend Police are investigating an early morning shooting on the northwest side that killed one person. Police were called out to the 700 block of Johnson Street just after 3 a.m. Sunday after reports of a shooting. This is just south of...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

North Webster man dies in crash on County Road 31

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - A North Webster man died in a crash on County Road 31 Friday morning, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. At 5:29 a.m., a 2004 Jeep SUV was traveling north on C.R. 31, north of C.R. 46, when the driver drove left of center and left the road, according to reports.
NORTH WEBSTER, IN
abc57.com

Driver dies in crash on County Road 31

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - A driver died in a crash on County Road 31 Friday morning, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. At 5:29 a.m., a 2004 Jeep SUV was traveling north on C.R. 31, north of C.R. 46, when the driver drove left of center and left the road, according to reports.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Passenger hospitalized following two-vehicle Cass county crash

CASS COUNTY, Mich. -- Deputies responded to a two-vehicle injury crash on Redfield Street on Saturday around 12:30 p.m., according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. Investigations showed that one vehicle, driven by a 35-year-old man from South Bend, Indiana, was traveling westbound on Redfield Street at the time of the crash, and his vehicle contained a 63-year-old female passenger from Mishawaka.
CASS COUNTY, MI
95.3 MNC

South Bend Police investigating deadly shooting on Johnson Street

South Bend Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Sunday morning. It was just after 3 a.m. when South Bend Police were called to the 700 block of Johnson Street on the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a male victim, suffering from an apparent gunshot...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Benton Township police investigating woman’s shooting death

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - Benton township police are investigating a shooting that killed a woman Saturday. Police called to the 1900 block of Union Street in Briarwood Apartments. There they found a 30-year-old woman who had been shot multiple times and was dead at the scene. The investigation found...
BENTON HARBOR, MI
abc57.com

Stabbing reported at Family Dollar in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A stabbing allegedly involving a man in a Santa hat was reported at a Family Dollar in South Bend Thursday afternoon, according to the South Bend Police Department. At 12:57 p.m., police were called to the store on South Michigan Street for a report of a...
SOUTH BEND, IN
95.3 MNC

Accused killer found not guilty of August 2020 shooting death in South Bend

A man accused of murder in an August 2020 shooting on South Roosevelt Avenue has been found not guilty, according to 95.3 MNC’s reporting partners at ABC 57. The not guilty verdict came after a four-day trial. It was just before 11:30 on the evening of Aug. 21, 2020, police were called to the 100 block of S. Roosevelt Ave. in Mishawaka for a shooting.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Multi-week road closure announced in Elkhart

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- The city of Elkhart office of Public Works & Utilities announced that starting Monday, part of County Road 15 will be closed between County Road 4 and Lake Shore Drive. The closure is expected to last for approximately three weeks and is being put in place...
ELKHART, IN
22 WSBT

Man arrested for allegedly killing a minor

Walkerton Police have a person in custody for the death of a minor, but are releasing no details at this point about the case. Police arrested Darren Corbett of Akron on a murder charge and neglect of a dependent younger than 14. Corbett used to live in Walkerton. He's being...
WALKERTON, IN
WNDU

Crews respond to fire at Mishawaka home

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Officials say nobody was hurt after a fire broke out in their home on Saturday. Emergency crews were called just after 12 p.m. to the 2500 block of W. Ewing Avenue on reports of a fire in the back of a house. Fortunately, officials say the residents of the house were able to get out before the fire spread.
MISHAWAKA, IN

