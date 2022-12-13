Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
Report of a crash with injuries on Haft Road in Green Township
CINCINNATI — Emergency crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries on Haft Road in Green Township. A car has struck a guardrail. Use caution in this area. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have...
WLWT 5
Emergency crews onsite of a crash on I-71N near Snider Road in Deerfield Township
MASON, Ohio — Emergency crews onsite of a crash on I-71N near Snider Road in Deerfield Township. Lanes are blocked. Traffic is impacted. three lanes are blocked. Use caution in this area. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash with injuries on Harrison Ave in Whitewater Township
CLEVES, Ohio — Crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries at 9299 Harrison Avenue in Whitewater Township. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
WLWT 5
Report of crash with injuries on Country Club Drive near Withamsville
CINCINNATI — Report of a crash with unknown injuries on Country Club Drive near Withamsville in Clermont County. Crews are responding. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash on West Galbraith Rd, Springfield Township
CINCINNATI — Report of a crash on West Galbraith Road in Springfield Township, unknown injuries, traffic is impacted. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be...
WLWT 5
Structure fire reported on Cincinnati Dayton Road in West Chester Township
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — West Chester Fire crews are battling a house fire on Friday evening. According to dispatch operators, a structure fire was reported around 11:16 p.m. on Cincinnati-Dayton Road. Officials have not confirmed any victims at this time. WLWT has a crew on the way to...
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported on Harrison Avenue in Dent
CINCINNATI — Crash with injuries reported on Harrison Avenue in Dent. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident?...
WLWT 5
Pike County massacre trial: DeWine releases statement after sentencing of George Wagner IV
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine took to Twitter Monday afternoonfollowing the sentencing of George Wagner IV for his role in the Pike County Massacre. "George Wagner IV will never live another day outside of prison," the governor wrote, "A sentence that's another step toward justice for the Rhodens, Gilleys, & Manleys. I spoke with family members this morning, commending them for their courage & their patience as they waited 6+ years for this day."
