wkyufm.org
USDA: Rural Kentuckians to receive more than $26 million for clean energy programs
Kentucky will receive more than $26 million in grants and low-interest loans to lower energy costs, expand access to renewable energy and combat climate change in rural areas, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Thursday. The USDA is investing $285 million across the country through the Rural Energy for America...
wkyufm.org
Kentucky House Democrats elect new leadership team ahead of 2023 legislative session
Democrats in the Kentucky House of Representatives have elected new leaders ahead of the 2023 legislative session. Representative Derrick Graham of Frankfort will serve as minority floor leader, replacing outgoing caucus leader Joni Jenkins of Louisville. He’ll be the first Black legislative caucus leader in the commonwealth’s history.
wkyufm.org
Kentucky juvenile justice system intends to improve safety with high-security centers
Gov. Andy Beshear has announced changes to the state’s juvenile justice system aimed at improving safety and programming, like educational services. Starting in early 2023, the state Department of Juvenile Justice will operate three high-security detention centers, specifically for boys 14 and older who have been charged with violent or serious offenses.
