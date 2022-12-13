Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
RUMOR: Dodgers’ Gavin Lux harsh reality surfaces amid Dansby Swanson’s free agency
Gavin Lux is expected to be the Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop if they don’t sign Dansby Swanson in free agency. However, a recent report from The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal placed uncertainty on that narrative. “Some with the Dodgers view Gavin Lux as a potential above-average defender at the position. Some rival executives, however, are skeptical […] The post RUMOR: Dodgers’ Gavin Lux harsh reality surfaces amid Dansby Swanson’s free agency appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dodgers eyeing these 4 center fielders for possible trade after Cody Bellinger’s departure
While the Dodgers retained Clayton Kershaw and signed Noah Syndergaard to their pitching staff, they lost outfielder Cody Bellinger as he signed a one-year deal with the Cubs. As Los Angeles looks to replace Bellinger’s production they have been connected to four young outfielders on the trade market. The...
Noah Syndergaard confronts the elephant in the room after signing with Dodgers
Noah Syndergaard recently confronted a moment from his past after signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The right-hander posted a video stemming from his time with the New York Mets. The clip shows Syndergaard fire a 99-MPH blazing fastball behind the back of Chase Utley of the Dodgers. “Well this...
Fan who caught Aaron Judge 62nd home run ball cost himself a ton of money
You often hear these days about people who bet on themselves and see their faith pay off in big ways. But you don’t often hear about the ones who do bet on themselves, only to see the decision backfire. In the case of Cory Youmans, his gamble could not...
Dodgers stance on Justin Turner after landing J.D. Martinez
The Los Angeles Dodgers added another bat to their lineup when they landed J.D. Martinez on Saturday, but that does not mean Justin Turner is out of the picture. Turner, the team’s long-time 3rd baseman, is a free agent and he is available. The Dodgers are still interested in him and have not ruled out […] The post Dodgers stance on Justin Turner after landing J.D. Martinez appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dodgers’ Freddie Freeman ‘making a push’ for Dansby Swanson in free agency
Dansby Swanson is the final remaining star shortstop in free agency. Meanwhile, Gavin Lux would likely be the Los Angeles Dodgers’ shortstop if the 2023 season started today. But will the Dodgers attempt to sign Swanson? Freddie Freeman is reportedly ‘making a push‘ to bring his former Atlanta Braves teammate to LA, per Dodgers beat […] The post Dodgers’ Freddie Freeman ‘making a push’ for Dansby Swanson in free agency appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Justin Turner spurns Dodgers, signs with Red Sox on two-year, $22 million contract
The Boston Red Sox have thus far had a very frustrating free agency period. On Sunday, it might have got a little better. The Red Sox and third baseman Justin Turner have reportedly agreed to a two-year contract, according to ESPN MLB reporter Jeff Passan. The deal is worth just under $22 million. Turner does […] The post Justin Turner spurns Dodgers, signs with Red Sox on two-year, $22 million contract appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Clayton Kershaw drops a truth bomb on Dodgers’ Julio Urias after Cy Young caliber season
The Los Angeles Dodgers are one of the most notable teams in all of MLB. They draw in plenty of fans and receive national attention on a consistent basis. However, star pitcher Julio Urias tends to get overlooked. Clayton Kershaw recently dropped a truth bomb on Urias, per Matthew Moreno. “Julio is the man,” Kershaw […] The post Clayton Kershaw drops a truth bomb on Dodgers’ Julio Urias after Cy Young caliber season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Clayton Kershaw breaks silence on Dodgers losing Cody Bellinger, Justin Turner
Clayton Kershaw admitted in an MLB Network interview that the free agency departures of Cody Bellinger and Justin Turner are “going to be weird” for the Los Angeles Dodgers, per Matthew Moreno. Kershaw got brutally honest on Turner leaving LA and signing with the Boston Red Sox, per Moreno as well. “JT is such a cornerstone […] The post Clayton Kershaw breaks silence on Dodgers losing Cody Bellinger, Justin Turner appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Red Sox make eye-opening Eric Hosmer decision
The Boston Red Sox have not had the best offseason, losing shortstop Xander Bogaerts last week to the San Diego Padres. Now they have made a decision to move on from 1st baseman Eric Hosmer, who has been designated for assignment. The Red Sox acquired Hosmer from the Padres at the trade deadline last summer, […] The post Red Sox make eye-opening Eric Hosmer decision appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Xander Bogaerts bids Red Sox farewell after signing with Padres
Xander Bogaerts posted his final good-bye to Boston Red Sox fans on Instagram after signing with the San Diego Padres in free agency. “Dear Red Sox Nation – Thank you for an incredible ride (and what a ride it was)! It was an honor to wear the Red Sox uniform and play in front of […] The post Xander Bogaerts bids Red Sox farewell after signing with Padres appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Rafael Devers, Red Sox ‘galaxies apart’ on contract extension ahead of 2024 free agency
The Boston Red Sox are already having a rather miserable start to the MLB offseason. They have lost star shortstop Xander Bogaerts to the San Diego Padres and JD Martinez to the Los Angeles Dodgers. They were able to recoup some of the damage by signing Dodgers 3B Justin Turner. However, a new problem looms for them for the next offseason: Rafael Devers, who is reportedly ‘galaxies apart’ with the Red Sox on a potential contract extension, per ESPN’s Joon Lee.
Phillies make key decision on GM after Trea Turner signing, World Series appearance
Philadelphia Phillies’ President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski made a major announcement on Monday, per the Phillies Twitter account. “The Phillies have extended the contracts of Vice President and General Manager Sam Fuld and Assistant General Managers Ned Rice and Jorge Velandia, Phillies President of Baseball Operations David Dombrowski announced today. Each extension will go […] The post Phillies make key decision on GM after Trea Turner signing, World Series appearance appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bengals Joe Burrow reaches heights Patrick Mahomes could only dream of
Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals dominated the Tampa Buccaneers in Week 15, winning 34-23. As Cincinnati took down Tom Brady and the Bucs, Burrow accomplished something no other NFL player ever has. Burrow had four passing touchdowns against Tampa Bay. His first score, a five-yard pass to Tee Higgins was the 75th touchdown pass […] The post Bengals Joe Burrow reaches heights Patrick Mahomes could only dream of appeared first on ClutchPoints.
4 Commanders most to blame after Week 15 loss vs. Giants
The Washington Commanders lost for only the first time since the first week of November after they fell to the New York Giants, 20-12, at home in Week 15 of the 2022 NFL season. The Commanders had a lot of trouble protecting QB Taylor Heinicke and converting on third downs in this matchup. Right now, Washington carries a 7-6 record, which is good enough for last place in the NFC East. However, they are still in the thick of the playoff race at sixth place in the entire conference. Here we’ll discuss the four Commanders most to blame for their Week 15 loss vs. the Giants.
Kodai Senga immediately endears himself to NY fans with memorable introduction
The New York Mets have made several splashes already this offseason after losing Jacob DeGrom. Aside from signing reigning Cy Young winner Justin Verlander, they also managed to win the Kodai Senga sweepstakes, who became an absolute star over in Japan. On Monday, Senga gave his introductory press conference with the franchise and instantly became […] The post Kodai Senga immediately endears himself to NY fans with memorable introduction appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Andrew Benintendi: Grading the White Sox’ 5-year, $75 million contract
The Chicago White Sox were one of the most disappointing teams in the American League last year, failing to make the playoffs after winning the American League Central Division a year earlier. They hope to have a stronger team on the field in 2023, and adding outfielder Andrew Benintendi may help them achieve that goal. […] The post Andrew Benintendi: Grading the White Sox’ 5-year, $75 million contract appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ron Rivera’s stinging response to officiating in Commanders’ loss to Giants
The Washington Commanders took a brutal loss on their home turf against the New York Giants by a score of 20-12. The loss puts their playoff hopes in jeopardy. Like many games, the referees played a part in the contests. Ron Rivera was noticeably frustrated after the Commanders’ loss, which featured some moments of officiating […] The post Ron Rivera’s stinging response to officiating in Commanders’ loss to Giants appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Curtis Samuel mugged on final play in loss to Giants, sending NFL twitter ablaze
Curtis Samuel and the Washington Commanders were the victims of a missed pass interference call in the waning moments of the Commanders’ 20-12 loss to the New York Giants on Sunday night. Or, at least according to Twitter. Samuel clearly looked to be interfered with on a crucial 4th and goal with under a minute […] The post Curtis Samuel mugged on final play in loss to Giants, sending NFL twitter ablaze appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Astros shifting gears in free agency after White Sox land Andrew Benintendi
The Houston Astros are looking to add outfield depth in free agency. They were previously linked to Andrew Benintendi, however, he signed a 5-year contract with the Chicago White Sox on Friday. But Houston still has available options. The Astros are reportedly considering Michael Brantley, Michael Conforto, and Jurickson Profar, per Jon Heyman. It should be […] The post Astros shifting gears in free agency after White Sox land Andrew Benintendi appeared first on ClutchPoints.
