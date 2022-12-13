Read full article on original website
Top Transfer Quarterback Reportedly Cancels Major Visit
Former Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall was initially set to visit Auburn this weekend. According to On3's Jeffrey Lee, those plans have been canceled. It's unclear why McCall canceled his visit. Earlier this week, he announced his intentions to enter the NCAA transfer portal. Auburn sounded like a very intriguing...
Sports World Praying For Legendary Coach Geno Auriemma
UConn's women's basketball team faced Florida State in a major Dec. 18 showdown on Sunday afternoon. Unfortunately, the Huskies were without their legendary head coach, Geno Auriemma. The legendary basketball coach began to feel sick before the game. He was unable to coach on Sunday afternoon. "Out of an abundance...
There's 1 School Trending For No. 1 Quarterback Dylan Raiola
Who's going to land No. 1 overall quarterback recruit Dylan Raiola?. The five-star quarterback announced his de-commitment from Ohio State on Saturday. Almost immediately, one school was trending for his commitment. While the Raiola family says that they will take their time making a decision, some believe that one school...
Football World Reacts To Alabama's Major Transfer Sunday
No college football program has been hit harder by transfers this year than Alabama. The Crimson Tide have lost some key members of their team to the portal. On Sunday, one of Alabama's top transfers announced his decision. Kyree Jackson, a former top recruit, is leaving Alabama to transfer to...
Major Ohio State Transfer Announces His Commitment
Former Ohio State safety Jantzen Dunn revealed his transfer decision Sunday. Five days after entering the transfer portal, the four-star recruit announced that he's going to Kentucky. Dunn, a Bowling Green native, joined the Buckeyes as 247Sports' No. 2 recruit from Kentucky. He ranked 10th among all safeties in the...
Former NFL Referee Says Huge Call Was Missed Sunday
The Washington Commanders got hosed on Sunday night against the New York Giants. On what would be the final play of the game, Giants cornerback Darnay Holmes was all over Commanders receiver Curtis Samuel but a penalty was not called. Both players were trying to make a play, but it fell incomplete, which led to the Giants taking the game.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Joe Burrow's Gross Injury
Another year, another Joe Burrow pinky injury. Last year, the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback suffered a painful pinky injury late in the regular season. This year, it appears to have happened again. The former No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick suffered the injury on Sunday afternoon in Tampa Bay. It doesn't...
Look: Paul Finebaum Calls 1 Major Program A 'Disaster'
It's safe to say that ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum isn't the biggest fan of one SEC program at the moment. The longtime ESPN college football analyst, known to many as the voice of the SEC, believes the Florida Gators had a "disaster" of a season. Finebaum explained his...
Football World Reacts To Arch Manning's Coach Hiring
Arch Manning's offensive coordinator is reportedly jumping to the college ranks. According to FootballScoop.com, Butch Jones is hiring Isidore Newman's Logan Kilmore to fill the open tight ends position at Arkansas State, a return to the Red Wolves after previously serving as an offensive assistant. The football world reacted to...
Eagles Lineman Reveals What Jalen Hurts Said After Big Hit
The Philadelphia Eagles were taken to the limit by the Chicago Bears yesterday but still managed to get out of the Windy City with a win. But quarterback Jalen Hurts took some hard shots in the process. There was one somewhat scary moment where Hurts took a particularly hard shot...
Jackson State Wide Receiver Reportedly Makes Future Decision
Another top player from Jackson State has entered the transfer portal. According to Matt Zenitz of On3, Jackson State wide receiver Kevin Coleman entered the portal on Monday afternoon. This report comes just two days after it was reported that Coleman would remain with the program. He finished the 2022...
NFL World Wants Head Coach Fired After Punt Decision
Few things in football, if any, upset the general fan base more than a punt inside another team's territory. Bears head coach Matt Eberflus chose to punt from the Eagles' 31-yard line on Sunday afternoon. Fans are furious. "Punting from the 31 yard line should be a fireable offense," one...
NCAA Releases New College Basketball Top 25 Rankings
Another week of the 2022-23 men's college basketball season is in the books. On Monday, Andy Katz of NCAA.com released his latest college basketball top 25 rankings. There's been a lot of movement in the top 25 over the past week, given several notable results across the college basketball landscape.
Football World Reacts To Massive 5-Star Quarterback Flip
A massive flip in the 2023 recruiting class took place on Monday afternoon. According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, five-star quarterback Dante Moore flipped his commitment from Oregon to UCLA. It comes just two days before early signing day for the 2023 class. This gives the Bruins their highest-rated recruit in...
Officials Made Massive Mistake Late In Colts-Vikings Game
After being down 33-0 to the Colts at halftime, the Minnesota Vikings stormed back to bring Saturday's game within eight. And after recovering what they thought would be a scoop-and-score touchdown to complete their comeback bid, officials had a different idea; blowing the play dead. The NFL world couldn't believe...
ESPN's Computer Predicts College Football Playoff Winners
The 2022-23 College Football Playoff is less than two weeks away at this point. On New Year's Eve, Michigan is set to take on TCU, while Georgia is scheduled to face Ohio State. Who is going to emerge with the wins?. ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index, has released...
Sports World Not Happy With FOX's Controversial Decision
NFL games are scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. E.T. on Sunday afternoon. Unfortunately for FOX - or, fortunately, depending on how you look at it - a controversial decision has to be made. The World Cup Final is in extra time. It's looking like the game could reach...
NFL World Feels Awful For Trevor Lawrence On Sunday
The Jacksonville Jaguars have battled back from a 27-10 deficit against the Dallas Cowboys, first to take the lead but then to fall within a field goal with just a minute to go in the game. But right now, the wider football world is simply gutted for Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence.
NFL World Not Happy With Mike McCarthy's Decision
The Dallas Cowboys and the Jacksonville Jaguars are heading to overtime. Dallas and Jacksonville are tied, 34-34, after four quarters of play on Sunday. The Jaguars will be getting the ball first in overtime on Sunday afternoon. Late in the fourth quarter, the Cowboys had the ball, leading by three...
Arch Manning's High School Coach Reportedly Lands College Job
One of the coaches who worked more closely with top QB prospect Arch Manning in high school is about to be rewarded with a job in a high-profile college football program. According to FootballScoop, Isidore Newman High School offensive coordinator Logan Kilgore is being hired as the new tight ends coach for Butch Jones at Arkansas State. Kilgore previously worked for Jones at Arkansas State for one season before joining Isidore Newman this past year.
