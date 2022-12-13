Read full article on original website
Look: Tiger Woods' Ex-Wife Is Dating Another Athlete
Tiger Woods' ex-wife, Elin, got a special shoutout on NBC's broadcast on Saturday afternoon. Both Tiger Woods and Charlie Woods shouted out Elin for giving birth to a bay earlier this week. Tiger and Elin had two children together during their marriage. "Before the round started, Tiger asked NBC/Peacock to...
NFL World Bothered By Cris Collinsworth Sunday Night
The Washington Commanders are hosting the New York Giants on NBC's "Sunday Night Football" this evening. Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth are on the call for NBC. Unsurprisingly, fans are taking to social media to weigh on on what Collinsworth said. Many fans are taking to Twitter to complain about...
Look: Bill Belichick's Girlfriend Went Viral During Loss
It's not going to be a fun flight back to New England for the Patriots on Sunday evening. The Patriots lost to the Raiders in truly historic fashion on Sunday night. You have to see the final play to believe it. Bill Belichick is surely going to be in no...
NFL World Wants Patriots Coach Fired On Sunday
New England Patriots fans are pretty fed up on Sunday afternoon. The Patriots offense is once again struggling to get going, this time against the Raiders. New England fans are done with offensive coordinator Matt Patricia. In fact, many fans want the Patriots coach to be fired. "Can they please...
Football World Reacts To Alabama's Major Transfer Sunday
No college football program has been hit harder by transfers this year than Alabama. The Crimson Tide have lost some key members of their team to the portal. On Sunday, one of Alabama's top transfers announced his decision. Kyree Jackson, a former top recruit, is leaving Alabama to transfer to...
Sean McVay's Wife Reveals 'Hardest Part' of Being Married to LA Rams Coach
Veronika Khomyn is opening up about being the wife of Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay. The 32-year-old Ukrainian model had a Q&A session on her Instagram page and was asked "What's the hardest part about being married to someone who has to be tied to their job?" "Time...
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes' Wife's Accusation
It's been a surprisingly rough game for Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs against the lowly Houston Texans today. But Mahomes' wife is having her own issues with the game right now. Mahomes has been getting the hell beaten out of him by the Texans defense today and some...
Former NFL Referee Says Huge Call Was Missed Sunday
The Washington Commanders got hosed on Sunday night against the New York Giants. On what would be the final play of the game, Giants cornerback Darnay Holmes was all over Commanders receiver Curtis Samuel but a penalty was not called. Both players were trying to make a play, but it fell incomplete, which led to the Giants taking the game.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Joe Burrow's Gross Injury
Another year, another Joe Burrow pinky injury. Last year, the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback suffered a painful pinky injury late in the regular season. This year, it appears to have happened again. The former No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick suffered the injury on Sunday afternoon in Tampa Bay. It doesn't...
Rob Gronkowski's Girlfriend Camille Kostek Posted An Anniversary IG & Fans Want A Proposal
While everyone on Twitter is debating whether NFL's Rob Gronkowski is a better Tight End than Travis Kelce, fans are debating why Gronk hasn't put a ring on his girlfriend, Camille Kostek's finger. They celebrated nine years together and Kostek shared her excitement on her Instagram page for the public...
LSU lands massive transfer portal commitment from former Alabama receiver
When Aaron Anderson was initially coming out of high school, the former five-star wide receiver was committed to LSU for a while before flipping his commitment to Alabama late in the process. Now, Anderson is coming home. He announced via Twitter on Sunday that he is headed back to the...
Top Transfer Quarterback Reportedly Cancels Major Visit
Former Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall was initially set to visit Auburn this weekend. According to On3's Jeffrey Lee, those plans have been canceled. It's unclear why McCall canceled his visit. Earlier this week, he announced his intentions to enter the NCAA transfer portal. Auburn sounded like a very intriguing...
Sports World Not Happy With FOX's Controversial Decision
NFL games are scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. E.T. on Sunday afternoon. Unfortunately for FOX - or, fortunately, depending on how you look at it - a controversial decision has to be made. The World Cup Final is in extra time. It's looking like the game could reach...
There's 1 School Trending For No. 1 Quarterback Dylan Raiola
Who's going to land No. 1 overall quarterback recruit Dylan Raiola?. The five-star quarterback announced his de-commitment from Ohio State on Saturday. Almost immediately, one school was trending for his commitment. While the Raiola family says that they will take their time making a decision, some believe that one school...
Sports World Praying For Legendary Coach Geno Auriemma
UConn's women's basketball team faced Florida State in a major Dec. 18 showdown on Sunday afternoon. Unfortunately, the Huskies were without their legendary head coach, Geno Auriemma. The legendary basketball coach began to feel sick before the game. He was unable to coach on Sunday afternoon. "Out of an abundance...
NFL World Furious With Cowboys, Jaguars Referees
The Dallas Cowboys and the Jacksonville Jaguars are coming down to the wire on Sunday afternoon. Dallas is leading Jacksonville, 34-31, with less than 20 seconds to play on Sunday afternoon. While the game has been a close one, there have been some controversial calls, as well. Late in the...
Eagles Lineman Reveals What Jalen Hurts Said After Big Hit
The Philadelphia Eagles were taken to the limit by the Chicago Bears yesterday but still managed to get out of the Windy City with a win. But quarterback Jalen Hurts took some hard shots in the process. There was one somewhat scary moment where Hurts took a particularly hard shot...
NFL World Wants Referee Fired On Sunday Afternoon
It's safe to say that the NFL world isn't a big fan of one referee in particular on Sunday afternoon. The Chiefs are taking on the Texans today. During the game, a couple of controversial calls went against the Chiefs. Kansas City fans did not take it very well. Even...
Legendary MLB Pitcher Found Dead Monday Afternoon
A legendary Major League Baseball pitcher was tragically found dead on Monday afternoon. Tom Browning, a legendary Cincinnati Reds pitcher who threw a perfect game, was found dead by police on Monday. The 62-year-old former MLB pitcher played for the Reds from 1984-94 and the Royals in 1995. He was...
Look: Troubling Aaron Rodgers Report Has Emerged
On Friday afternoon a somewhat concerning report about Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers emerged. According to a report from the Athletic, Rodgers and the Packers quarterback's have around 30 hand signals the offense is expected to know. The only problem is that players aren't officially taught the signals and what they mean.
