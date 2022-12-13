ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

wyo4news.com

WANTED: Escapee Justin Collins from Casper

NATRONA COUNTY, WYOMING — The Natrona County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Justin Collins who is currently wanted for Felony Escape from Official Detention. Justin Collins is described as a 27-year-old white male, approximately 6’3” tall and 180 pounds, with brown eyes and...
CASPER, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

One Dead As Truck Plunges Over Lookout Point In Casper

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Wyoming Highway Patrol on Sunday has confirmed one fatality after a truck crashed through a guardrail on Saturday on Casper Mountain near Lookout Point. Authorities say the 2003 Ford F-150, driven by Mills resident Lowell Campbell, failed to navigate the...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Weekly arrest report (12/9/22–12/16/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here are the week’s compiled arrest logs for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The logs represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of...
oilcity.news

Natrona County health and food inspections (12/12/22–12/18/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department inspects restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, mobile food units, commissaries, and food vending operations. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, “There are three types of violations: priority, priority foundation and core.”
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
K2 Radio

Natrona County Arrest Log (12/15/22 – 12/16/22)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County Divorce Filings (12/8/22–12/15/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Nov. 7 through Nov. 16. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
K2 Radio

PHOTOS: Garage Fire Displaces Bar Nunn Family

The Fire Chief of the Bar Nunn Fire Department confirmed to K2 Radio News that a garage fire displaced one family on Sunday afternoon. "The Bar Nunn Fire Department received report that a structure fire was ongoing," Fire Chief Robert Hoover told K2 Radio News. "Upon arrival, we went through and got an initial knockdown on the fire in the garage. We kept it from going into the house. We did lose a vehicle in the garage. We got pretty heavy damage in the garage. And a little bit of smoke damage inside the house. But no injuries or fatalities or anything like that."
BAR NUNN, WY
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Remarkable Facts About Nonstop Wind in Casper, Wyoming

It is windy nearly all the time. The wind is just part of life in Wyoming. We hold tight to the car door when opening it. It throws snow from rooftops in a cyclone of snow. Regardless of the season, the wind is there. We took a look at the facts, and it blew us away. The numbers tell a windy story about Casper.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Temps as low as minus 25 degrees expected for Casper area this week

CASPER, Wyo. — An arctic blast is expected to bring temperatures as low as minus 25 degrees to the Casper area just ahead of Christmas this week. According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, the coldest air should move in by midweek, with temperatures ranging from a high of 22 degrees on Wednesday to a low of minus 25 degrees overnight. Thursday’s high is expected to be just minus 16 degrees, plunging again to minus 25 degrees at night. A high of 10 degrees is expected on Friday.
CASPER, WY
104.7 KISS FM

PHOTOS: Crash on Wyoming Blvd Across from Mesa Plaza

There was a crash this morning around 8:00 a.m. on Wyoming Blvd and Talon, across from the Mesa Plaza involving two vehicles. Traffic was backed up on either end as police officers directed vehicles around the accident. We will update this story if and when more information is available. Two...
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Casper Man Charged With Shooting Father to Face Trial

A Casper man charged with second-degree murder for allegedly shooting his father last year will go to trial in Natrona County District Court. Vincent Daniel Hayes, born in 1983, was charged with killing William Johnson at his home on Nov. 11-12, 2021, according to court documents filed that month. However,...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Man charged with second-degree murder declared competent to stand trial

CASPER, Wyo. — A man charged with shooting his father to death in Casper last year has been declared competent to stand trial, District Attorney Dan Itzen told Oil City News on Monday. Vincent Hayes, 37, was charged in November 2021 with second-degree murder, but it took this long...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Former bookkeeper charged with embezzling over $120K from plumbing company

CASPER, Wyo. — The former bookkeeper for a Casper-based plumbing company has been charged with overpaying herself at least $120,000 over three years between 2019 and 2021. Terra Nevins, 32, was charged with obtaining goods by false pretenses, grand theft, and forgery in Natrona County Circuit Court on Tuesday, Dec. 13. Bond was set at $20,000 cash or surety, though the state had asked for a $50,000 bond.
CASPER, WY

