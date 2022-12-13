Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in Wyoming
Natrona County Coroner Investigating Casper Mountain Death as Possible Suicide
Earlier today, it was announced that 43-year-old Lowell 'Leroy' Campbell was the individual who drove his vehicle through the metal barrier at Lookout Point on Casper Mountain. Now, Natrona County Coroner James Whipps has offered more details as to the events surrounding the man's death. "I am investigating it as...
wyo4news.com
WANTED: Escapee Justin Collins from Casper
NATRONA COUNTY, WYOMING — The Natrona County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Justin Collins who is currently wanted for Felony Escape from Official Detention. Justin Collins is described as a 27-year-old white male, approximately 6’3” tall and 180 pounds, with brown eyes and...
cowboystatedaily.com
One Dead As Truck Plunges Over Lookout Point In Casper
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Wyoming Highway Patrol on Sunday has confirmed one fatality after a truck crashed through a guardrail on Saturday on Casper Mountain near Lookout Point. Authorities say the 2003 Ford F-150, driven by Mills resident Lowell Campbell, failed to navigate the...
oilcity.news
Weekly arrest report (12/9/22–12/16/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here are the week’s compiled arrest logs for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The logs represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of...
Vehicle Went Over Edge of Lookout Point Atop Casper Mt., Life Flight Called
Tragedy struck on Saturday as dispatch reported that a vehicle had driven through the barrier at Lookout Point on Casper Mountain. Lookout Point is, of course, an area of the mountain that, as the name suggests, looks out over the city. It has a steep decline past the metal barriers.
One Man Killed After Driving Through Barrier at Lookout Point on Casper Mountain
The Wyoming Highway Patrol has reported that one male has died after driving through the barrier at Lookout Point on Casper Mountain. According to the WHP, a 2003 Ford F-150 was driving down Casper Mountain (WY 251) when it failed to navigate the curve going towards Lookout Point. The driver...
oilcity.news
Natrona County health and food inspections (12/12/22–12/18/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department inspects restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, mobile food units, commissaries, and food vending operations. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, “There are three types of violations: priority, priority foundation and core.”
Natrona County Arrest Log (12/15/22 – 12/16/22)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
capcity.news
Laramie County Divorce Filings (12/8/22–12/15/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Nov. 7 through Nov. 16. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
PHOTOS: Garage Fire Displaces Bar Nunn Family
The Fire Chief of the Bar Nunn Fire Department confirmed to K2 Radio News that a garage fire displaced one family on Sunday afternoon. "The Bar Nunn Fire Department received report that a structure fire was ongoing," Fire Chief Robert Hoover told K2 Radio News. "Upon arrival, we went through and got an initial knockdown on the fire in the garage. We kept it from going into the house. We did lose a vehicle in the garage. We got pretty heavy damage in the garage. And a little bit of smoke damage inside the house. But no injuries or fatalities or anything like that."
Remarkable Facts About Nonstop Wind in Casper, Wyoming
It is windy nearly all the time. The wind is just part of life in Wyoming. We hold tight to the car door when opening it. It throws snow from rooftops in a cyclone of snow. Regardless of the season, the wind is there. We took a look at the facts, and it blew us away. The numbers tell a windy story about Casper.
oilcity.news
Temps as low as minus 25 degrees expected for Casper area this week
CASPER, Wyo. — An arctic blast is expected to bring temperatures as low as minus 25 degrees to the Casper area just ahead of Christmas this week. According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, the coldest air should move in by midweek, with temperatures ranging from a high of 22 degrees on Wednesday to a low of minus 25 degrees overnight. Thursday’s high is expected to be just minus 16 degrees, plunging again to minus 25 degrees at night. A high of 10 degrees is expected on Friday.
PHOTOS: Crash on Wyoming Blvd Across from Mesa Plaza
There was a crash this morning around 8:00 a.m. on Wyoming Blvd and Talon, across from the Mesa Plaza involving two vehicles. Traffic was backed up on either end as police officers directed vehicles around the accident. We will update this story if and when more information is available. Two...
Casper Man Charged With Shooting Father to Face Trial
A Casper man charged with second-degree murder for allegedly shooting his father last year will go to trial in Natrona County District Court. Vincent Daniel Hayes, born in 1983, was charged with killing William Johnson at his home on Nov. 11-12, 2021, according to court documents filed that month. However,...
oilcity.news
Man charged with second-degree murder declared competent to stand trial
CASPER, Wyo. — A man charged with shooting his father to death in Casper last year has been declared competent to stand trial, District Attorney Dan Itzen told Oil City News on Monday. Vincent Hayes, 37, was charged in November 2021 with second-degree murder, but it took this long...
Double-Digit Sub Zero Temperatures Expected To Blast SE Wyoming
While the main weather concern for the next couple of days in southeast Wyoming will be strong winds, bitterly cold temperatures in the -16 degree range and even colder wind chills are expected in southeast Wyoming towards mid-week. That's according to the National Weather Service. . The agency posted this...
WATCH: Mama Mountain Lion and Kitten Stroll Past Garden Creek in Casper
A Casper woman and her husband spotted a mountain lion and her cub this morning strolling past Garden Creek. Kelly Taubert shared the video, and right before she was heading out to go snowshoeing, too!. "Hopefully I don't see one again," she joked. @k2radionews 🐾 Cougar Spotting Outside Casper, WY...
4 Great Burger Places in Wyoming
Photo byPhoto by Fidel Fernando on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Wyoming and you love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Wyoming that are highly praised for their food and service.
oilcity.news
Former bookkeeper charged with embezzling over $120K from plumbing company
CASPER, Wyo. — The former bookkeeper for a Casper-based plumbing company has been charged with overpaying herself at least $120,000 over three years between 2019 and 2021. Terra Nevins, 32, was charged with obtaining goods by false pretenses, grand theft, and forgery in Natrona County Circuit Court on Tuesday, Dec. 13. Bond was set at $20,000 cash or surety, though the state had asked for a $50,000 bond.
oilcity.news
Chance for snow, minus-25-degree windchills coming to Casper Mountain before Christmas
CASPER, Wyo. — An Arctic air mass is expected to move into western and central Wyoming Saturday through Monday, bringing temperatures 10–20 degrees colder to the region ahead of Christmas, according to the forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton. In Casper, a high near 22 degrees...
