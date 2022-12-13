Read full article on original website
KOAT 7
Lobos remain undefeated after Pitino vs. Pitino showdown
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — It was the Father/Son showdown heard nationwide as Rick Pitino and the Iona Gaels traveled to face Richard Pitino and the undefeated Lobos at the Pit on Sunday night. In front of 14,534 fans, the Lobos held on late to beat Iona, 82-74, to remain undefeated...
Richard Pitino, New Mexico beat Rick Pitino and Iona 82-74
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — It was a very public two-hour, father-son bonding experience between New Mexico coach Richard Pitino and his dad, noted coach Rick Pitino of Iona, on Sunday. And in the end, the son prevailed 82-74 as the Lobos (11-0) got 22 points from Jaelen House and 17 from K.J. Jenkins. The Gaels were led by 22 from post Nelly Joseph. “I’m just really happy for him, 11-0,” Rick Pitino said. “This is a rebuilding job and he’s done it in one year. I’m just beaming with pride with what he’s accomplishing. I’m disappointed in my team but I’m so happy for him.” The younger Pitino tried to downplay the relationship factor.
Shane Douma-Sanchez breaks Scott Bamforth’s scoring record
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There is a new scoring king at Del Norte high school. Talented senior guard Shane Douma-Sanchez became the Knight’s all time leading scorer, surpassing professional basketball player Scott Bamforth on Saturday. Coming into Saturday’s game against West Mesa, Douma-Sanchez only needed 14 points to set the record. The talented guard well surpassed […]
CBS Sports
New Mexico vs. Iona: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
The New Mexico Lobos will be playing at home against the Iona Gaels at 6:30 p.m. ET Sunday. New Mexico is out to keep their seven-game home win streak alive. The Lobos came out on top in a nail-biter against the San Francisco Dons last week, sneaking past 67-64. Meanwhile,...
kslsports.com
Social Media Reacts To BYU’s Victory In Wild New Mexico Bowl
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – BYU football took down SMU 24-23 in the 2022 New Mexico Bowl. It was a wild finish that saw SMU go for a two-point conversion with eight seconds left in regulation. BYU defensive back Jakob Robinson came up with the tackle on the quarterback keeper from...
Albuquerque High, Bernalillo honor coaching legends, Friday hoop highlights
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two of New Mexico’s most accomplished high school basketball coaches were honored on Friday night. Both Albuquerque High and Bernalillo unveiled additions to their respective courts to pay tribute to Jim Hulsman and Henry Sanchez. Hulsman coached at AHS from 1969-2002, leading the Bulldogs to 660 wins and seven state titles, which […]
Sports Desk: Another change for UNM football
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Rocky Long may be out of New Mexico for good. A report from 101.7 The Team on Wednesday said that the UNM defensive coordinator is leaving the program to join Syracuse for the same role. KRQE Sports reached out to UNM for a comment, however they did not confirm, nor deny the […]
Recipes: Enchiladas and Red and Green Chile Sauces
Red and green chiles are key ingredients of New Mexican cuisine. The Santa Fe School of Cooking offers "Sunday Morning" viewers their recipes for Enchiladas, and the sauces that accompany them, red or green (or both!), as seen in the school's newest cookbook, "Celebrating the Foods of New Mexico." Be...
rrobserver.com
Historian covers Indian Captives in Placitas
Retired State Historian, Robert Torrez will be at the Placitas Community Library, in the Gracie Lee Room as he reviews the practice of incorporating Indian Captives into Hispano Households in Spanish, Mexican and Territorial-era New Mexico at 2:00 P.M., Saturday, January 21, 2023. He will review the process by which...
Pitino vs Pitino: Dad-son matchup highlights Lobos-Iona game
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Fielding questions about his father is nothing new for New Mexico coach Richard Pitino. “It’s been 40 years of answering dumb questions about my dad, so you guys get a free pass,” Pitino recently told a group of journalists ahead of Sunday’s meeting with Iona, coached by Rick Pitino.
ladailypost.com
State Assists Five New Mexico Companies With Funding
SANTA FE — New Mexico Economic Development Department (EDD) Cabinet Secretary Alicia J. Keyes has announced that five companies have received Job Training Incentive Program (JTIP) awards for November 2022. The agency approved a total award amount of $320,604.36 during their monthly JTIP board meeting. JTIP funds are allocated...
pinonpost.com
All the safest New Mexico college campuses
The college and university ranking and review site, Niche.com, ranked New Mexico’s college campuses in terms of safety. The safest college campus, according to Niche, is Northern New Mexico College in Española. The four-year degree offering school earned a “B+” safety ranking. The top-ranking university campus...
Albuquerque man skates into father’s legacy with new ride
"I remember my dad picking me up from elementary school when I was a kid and just cruising this thing around town, and people love it, and that's one of the reasons I bought it."
KOAT 7
New Mexico food banks face shortages amid inflation
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Food banks in New Mexico face shortages as inflation continues to rise through the holiday season. Roadrunner Food Bank director of communications, Sonya Warwick, said it's been difficult. "Just like people that we serve who are in our food lines across the state, they are definitely...
KOAT 7
La Cueva High School principal assaulted, student arrested
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — La Cueva principal Dana Lee was assaulted at the high school after trying to break up a fight. Once Lee approached, a student threw a knife into a trash can, according to associate superintendent Troy Hughes. The student then attacked Lee once she attempted to get the knife.
Albuquerque police look into shooting; 1 reported dead
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are investigating a homicide in southeast Albuquerque. A shooting was reported on Coal Avenue near 11th Street. Police said one person is dead. However, no other information has been provided.
What’s happening around New Mexico Dec. 16 – 22
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from December 9 – December 15. Albuquerque Dec. 16-22 – 2022 River of Lights – The River of Lights will be at the ABQ BioPark Botanic Gardens until December 30. The event will feature light sculptures, displays, and treats for everyone to enjoy. Tickets Mon-Thurs are $14 for […]
Third UNM student charged in connection to Nov. 19 shooting
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KTSM) – A third University of New Mexico student was charged with multiple felonies on Friday in relation to a deadly shooting in Albuquerque on UNM’s campus on Nov. 19 that involved New Mexico State basketball player Mike Peake. 19-year-old Eli’Sha Upshaw was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated battery, two […]
unm.edu
UNM Board of Regents unanimously approves President Garnett S. Stokes’ contract extension, citing broad support
Noting the exceptionally positive outcome of a comprehensive evaluation process that included over 320 stakeholders, The University of New Mexico Board of Regents unanimously approved to extend the contract of Garnett S. Stokes, UNM president, for an additional three-year term, with an option for an additional two-year extension at the mutual agreement of the Board and the President.
KRQE News 13
Coldest Air of the Season is Pushing into the State
A cold front is crossing New Mexico this afternoon, bringing some of the coldest air of the entire season to the state. This afternoon, highs aren’t expected to get above freezing across the Northern Mountains and Four Corners. Even in Albuquerque, highs will only be in the mid 30s but with plenty of sunshine and dry air.
