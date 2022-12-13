ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

KOAT 7

Lobos remain undefeated after Pitino vs. Pitino showdown

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — It was the Father/Son showdown heard nationwide as Rick Pitino and the Iona Gaels traveled to face Richard Pitino and the undefeated Lobos at the Pit on Sunday night. In front of 14,534 fans, the Lobos held on late to beat Iona, 82-74, to remain undefeated...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
The Associated Press

Richard Pitino, New Mexico beat Rick Pitino and Iona 82-74

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — It was a very public two-hour, father-son bonding experience between New Mexico coach Richard Pitino and his dad, noted coach Rick Pitino of Iona, on Sunday. And in the end, the son prevailed 82-74 as the Lobos (11-0) got 22 points from Jaelen House and 17 from K.J. Jenkins. The Gaels were led by 22 from post Nelly Joseph. “I’m just really happy for him, 11-0,” Rick Pitino said. “This is a rebuilding job and he’s done it in one year. I’m just beaming with pride with what he’s accomplishing. I’m disappointed in my team but I’m so happy for him.” The younger Pitino tried to downplay the relationship factor.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Shane Douma-Sanchez breaks Scott Bamforth’s scoring record

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There is a new scoring king at Del Norte high school. Talented senior guard Shane Douma-Sanchez became the Knight’s all time leading scorer, surpassing professional basketball player Scott Bamforth on Saturday. Coming into Saturday’s game against West Mesa, Douma-Sanchez only needed 14 points to set the record. The talented guard well surpassed […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
kslsports.com

Social Media Reacts To BYU’s Victory In Wild New Mexico Bowl

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – BYU football took down SMU 24-23 in the 2022 New Mexico Bowl. It was a wild finish that saw SMU go for a two-point conversion with eight seconds left in regulation. BYU defensive back Jakob Robinson came up with the tackle on the quarterback keeper from...
PROVO, UT
KRQE News 13

Sports Desk: Another change for UNM football

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Rocky Long may be out of New Mexico for good. A report from 101.7 The Team on Wednesday said that the UNM defensive coordinator is leaving the program to join Syracuse for the same role. KRQE Sports reached out to UNM for a comment, however they did not confirm, nor deny the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
CBS News

Recipes: Enchiladas and Red and Green Chile Sauces

Red and green chiles are key ingredients of New Mexican cuisine. The Santa Fe School of Cooking offers "Sunday Morning" viewers their recipes for Enchiladas, and the sauces that accompany them, red or green (or both!), as seen in the school's newest cookbook, "Celebrating the Foods of New Mexico." Be...
SANTA FE, NM
rrobserver.com

Historian covers Indian Captives in Placitas

Retired State Historian, Robert Torrez will be at the Placitas Community Library, in the Gracie Lee Room as he reviews the practice of incorporating Indian Captives into Hispano Households in Spanish, Mexican and Territorial-era New Mexico at 2:00 P.M., Saturday, January 21, 2023. He will review the process by which...
PLACITAS, NM
ladailypost.com

State Assists Five New Mexico Companies With Funding

SANTA FE — New Mexico Economic Development Department (EDD) Cabinet Secretary Alicia J. Keyes has announced that five companies have received Job Training Incentive Program (JTIP) awards for November 2022. The agency approved a total award amount of $320,604.36 during their monthly JTIP board meeting. JTIP funds are allocated...
SANTA FE, NM
pinonpost.com

All the safest New Mexico college campuses

The college and university ranking and review site, Niche.com, ranked New Mexico’s college campuses in terms of safety. The safest college campus, according to Niche, is Northern New Mexico College in Española. The four-year degree offering school earned a “B+” safety ranking. The top-ranking university campus...
PORTALES, NM
KOAT 7

New Mexico food banks face shortages amid inflation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Food banks in New Mexico face shortages as inflation continues to rise through the holiday season. Roadrunner Food Bank director of communications, Sonya Warwick, said it's been difficult. "Just like people that we serve who are in our food lines across the state, they are definitely...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

La Cueva High School principal assaulted, student arrested

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — La Cueva principal Dana Lee was assaulted at the high school after trying to break up a fight. Once Lee approached, a student threw a knife into a trash can, according to associate superintendent Troy Hughes. The student then attacked Lee once she attempted to get the knife.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico Dec. 16 – 22

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from December 9 – December 15. Albuquerque Dec. 16-22 – 2022 River of Lights – The River of Lights will be at the ABQ BioPark Botanic Gardens until December 30. The event will feature light sculptures, displays, and treats for everyone to enjoy. Tickets Mon-Thurs are $14 for […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KTSM

Third UNM student charged in connection to Nov. 19 shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KTSM) – A third University of New Mexico student was charged with multiple felonies on Friday in relation to a deadly shooting in Albuquerque on UNM’s campus on Nov. 19 that involved New Mexico State basketball player Mike Peake. 19-year-old Eli’Sha Upshaw was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated battery, two […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
unm.edu

UNM Board of Regents unanimously approves President Garnett S. Stokes’ contract extension, citing broad support

Noting the exceptionally positive outcome of a comprehensive evaluation process that included over 320 stakeholders, The University of New Mexico Board of Regents unanimously approved to extend the contract of Garnett S. Stokes, UNM president, for an additional three-year term, with an option for an additional two-year extension at the mutual agreement of the Board and the President.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Coldest Air of the Season is Pushing into the State

A cold front is crossing New Mexico this afternoon, bringing some of the coldest air of the entire season to the state. This afternoon, highs aren’t expected to get above freezing across the Northern Mountains and Four Corners. Even in Albuquerque, highs will only be in the mid 30s but with plenty of sunshine and dry air.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

