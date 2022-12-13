With the success of Elden Ring in early 2022 and winning IGN's Game of the Year, it's done a great job finding new players that enjoyed their time in the Lands Between. But what's next for those fans? Recently, FROM Software announced Armored Core 6, a series that hasn't had much of a spotlight compared to their other games like Dark Souls or Bloodborne. Naturally, some people not familiar with the series might think this will be more Soulsborne, but with giant robots! But the Podcast Beyond crew are here to help newer FROM Soft fans better understand what exactly the Armored Core series is about and why you'll probably be disappointed if you're expecting more Elden Ring-like gameplay.

