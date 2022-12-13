Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
Mortal Shell: Complete Edition - Official Launch Trailer
Mortal Shell: Complete Edition, which includes The Virtuous Cycle and Rotten Autumn DLC, is available now on Nintendo Switch. Watch the Nintendo Switch launch trailer for Mortal Shell: Complete Edition for another look at the world, fearsome enemies, and more from this Soulslike, dark action RPG.
IGN
Build a Data Loop in Minecraft (Ft. WildEngineering)
IGN's Greatest Mines is here to teach you how Minecraft can help you take your first steps towards becoming a fully fledged engineer! Think you've got what it takes to get creative? Join WildEngineering as he shows us how to create a working Data Loop that interacts with our Instant Carry Adder and Decoder!
IGN
The 10 Best Pokemon Video Games
There have been dozens of Pokémon games released since the franchise first debuted over 25 years ago, with the main series leading the charge and numerous spin-offs offering a fresh take on everyone’s favorite Pocket Monsters. But which Pokémon games are the very best, like no game ever was? IGN’s team of resident Pokémaniacs battled it out (with our words) and decided on this list of the Top 10 best Pokémon games ever made.
IGN
First Look at Joker 2, Armored Core 6 Exclusive Interview, & More! | IGN The Weekly Fix
Wanna catch up on all the highlights from the past two weeks? From our deep dive into the official first teaser for Joker 2, to our exclusive interview with FromSoftware for Armored Core 6, tune in for the Weekly Fix - the only show packed with the recommended weekly dose of gaming, entertainment, and esports news!
IGN
Monopoly Madness: Dino City DLC - Official Launch Trailer
Monopoly Madness's Dino City DLC is available now. Watch the trailer to see what to expect with the Dino City DLC for Monopoly Madness, which brings five new prehistoric arenas, two new characters including Cave Kid and Dodo, and more.
IGN
Don't Expect Armored Core 6 to Be Anything Like a Soulsborne
With the success of Elden Ring in early 2022 and winning IGN's Game of the Year, it's done a great job finding new players that enjoyed their time in the Lands Between. But what's next for those fans? Recently, FROM Software announced Armored Core 6, a series that hasn't had much of a spotlight compared to their other games like Dark Souls or Bloodborne. Naturally, some people not familiar with the series might think this will be more Soulsborne, but with giant robots! But the Podcast Beyond crew are here to help newer FROM Soft fans better understand what exactly the Armored Core series is about and why you'll probably be disappointed if you're expecting more Elden Ring-like gameplay.
IGN
Roman Sands RE:Build - Official Reveal Trailer
Here's your look at the announcement trailer for Roman Sands RE:Build, an upcoming first-person narrative adventure game. In Roman Sands RE:Build, navigate an unwavering caste system set to a backdrop of the apocalypse and find connection and meaning in the midst of an ecological disaster. Roman Sands RE:Build will be...
IGN
Grand Emprise: Time Travel Survival - Official Teaser Trailer
Watch the teaser trailer for Grand Emprise: Time Travel Survival, an upcoming survival, crafting, and base-building open-world adventure game where you time travel through the eras of time. Grand Emprise: Time Travel Survival is coming to PC.
IGN
God of War TV Series: Who Should Play Kratos, Atreus, and More?
2022 has been a big year for God of War. Not only has God of War Ragnarok taken the world and the nine realms by storm with many outlets, including IGN, giving it a 10/10, but Amazon Studios has confirmed that it is developing a series that will adapt 2018's God of War.
IGN
Arrives Before Christmas: $50 Off the New 2nd Gen Apple AirPods Pro Earbuds
Christmas is less than a week away, but there's one deal that you can still get delivered before 12/25. Amazon just dropped the price of the 2nd gen Apple AirPods Pro truly wireless noise cancelling earbuds back down to $199.99. This is the same price we saw during Black Friday and Cyber Monday and I wouldn't expect the price to drop any further (if anything, it will go back up soon). It's also expected to arrive before Christmas if you order it soon.
IGN
The Legend of Heroes: Trails into Reverie - Official Story Trailer
The Legend of Heroes: Trails into Reverie will be available on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC on July 7, 2023. Watch the latest trailer for The Legend of Heroes: Trails into Reverie for a glimpse at the story of the upcoming RPG. What fates await Rean Schwarzer,...
IGN
Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion Gameplay Walkthrough - Prologue
6:13 - Vs. Behemoth. For more on Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/crisis-core-ff7-reunion.
IGN
The Game Awards 2022 Creates History With Highest Viewership Ever; All We Know
Geoff Keighley hosted the 2022 edition of the wildly popular The Game Awards event at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, and needless to say, the most recent show definitely took the cake as its most popular one. A few days after the event, Keighley announced that fans flocked towards...
IGN
Pole Model: How Namco’s Pole Position Revolutionised Racing
Namco’s Pole Position is one of the most influential racing games ever made. It was a true trailblazer and an ’80s arcade titan. Four decades down the track, however, and the primitive buzz of its wailing engines has become a distant whimper. Indeed, its 40th anniversary just zipped by with barely a blip.
IGN
Epic Games Store Free Game of the Day for Dec 19 is 'Sable' as Next Mystery Title Leaks online; All You Need to Know
As announced earlier, Epic is going to give away one free game every day till Dec 30, 2022 in the spirit of the Holiday Season. They have also provided exclusive discounts on some of the most popular titles in gaming as a part of the Epic Games Store Holiday Sale. As reported earlier, the Holiday Sale will run till Jan 5, 2023. The free title for today, Dec 19, is Sable by Shedworks and Raw Fury Games.
IGN
Epic Games Fined More Than $500 Million Over Fortnite's 'Unfair' Microtransaction Practices
Epic Games will have to pay $520 million over "design tricks...to dupe millions of players into making unintentional purchases" in Fortnite, the Federal Trade Commission [FTC] announced today. The fine stems from what the FTC calls two separate "record-breaking" settlements. One is a $275 million fine for violating the Children's...
IGN
All Potions
Who knew crafting potions involved so much guesswork? As you get your footing as the village's new alchemist, you might find yourself struggling to discover all the potions you can create in Potion Craft. Unlocking each potion and its effects can take quite a bit of trial and error, with a sprinkling of ingenuinity.
IGN
One Piece Odyssey - Official Memories Trailer
Check out the latest One Piece Odyssey trailer for another look at the upcoming RPG. Alabasta, Water Seven, Marineford, Dressrosa – The Straw Hat Crew’s adventure on Waford will take them on a journey through their memories of these four unforgettable One Piece arcs. One Piece Odyssey will...
IGN
Ilum Force Echoes
This page will show all the locations of Force Echoes that you can find in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. As Cal Kestis explores the galaxy, he may come across sites of fallen enemies and allies that still have a story to tell. By interacting with the locations, he can summon a Force Echo as a sort of audio log of what happened in that place before his arrival.
IGN
Pokemon: Ash Ketchum to Exit the Series, English Voice Actor Shares a Message for Fans; UNITE Crosses 100 Million Downloads
Pokemon is easily one of the longest running animes and also one of most popular out of the lot. For 25 years, it has provided fans with tons of memorable moments with Ash and Pikachu steering the wheel, with Ash recently achieving his dream of becoming the Pokemon World Champion.
Comments / 0