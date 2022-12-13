Read full article on original website
Across the Spider-Verse Wants You to Take Its Villain Seriously
When it was announced that the main villain of the Into the Spider-Verse sequel was going to be D-List Spidey foe the Spot, many people shrugged their shoulders at the thought that someone who looks like a walking dalmatian zoot suit with portal powers could be a major threat to Miles and his amazing friends. But that’s the point.
Our Best Look Yet at Spider-Man: No Way Home's Final Suit
We may not know when Tom Holland’s Spider-Man is coming back to the big screen, but we do know what he’ll look like when he does. Spider-Man: No Way Home ended with Peter Parker crafting himself a new Spider suit so he could keep up his heroic actions after the manic multiverse events. And the suit was inspired by the classic Spider looks of old: red, blue, and webbed all over.
Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania
Get another look at the cocaine bear in, well, Cocaine Bear. Jenna Ortega promises more for her character in Scream 6. Plus, get a gory new look at The Last of Us, and a sneak preview of Fantasy Island’s return. Spoilers now!. They Listen. Deadline has word John Cho...
Mission: Impossible 7
At this point, Tom Cruise is well known for doing as many of his own stunts as possible, no matter how dangerous they are or needless they seem to be. But that doesn’t make it any less impressive learning how much work and care goes into these stunts/keeping Cruise alive, as this behind-the-scenes look at Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning reveals, as the actor repeatedly drives a motorcycle off a giant cliff, and then turns it into a base-jump.
Akira Toriyama's Sand Land is Jumping Over to Anime
Throughout the last 30 years, Akira Toriyama has become best known as the man behind Dragon Ball Z and artist of acclaimed JRPGs like Chrono Trigger, Dragon Quest, and Blue Dragon. As a manga creator, his career goes all the way back to the mid 70s, though not all of his pre and post-Dragon Ball work (most of them one-shots) have transitioned over to anime. The last of his non-Dragon Ball works to be adapted for anime was Doctor Slump in the late 90s, but now another one of his works is coming over to the small screen.
Spy x Family Isn't Just Getting Season 2, It's Also Getting a Movie
Just as its pretty stellar first season is about to come to a close, it was confirmed that Spy x Family’s anime will be returning. During this weekend’s Jump Festa, representatives for the series confirmed that a second season is in active development and will be hitting sometime in 2023.
Open Channel: What Did You Think of Avatar: The Way of Water?
After 13 years of repeated delays and consistent smack talk from its director James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water is a real thing that people can see in theaters. Boosted by a fairly recent re-release of its predecessor and strong premiere impressions on social media, Disney and Cameron have been working hard to ensure that people know that Avatar is coming back and ready to take up folks’ attention during the holiday season.
Behold, Doctor Who's Stylish Fifteenth Doctor
The BBC has released the first official look for Ncuti Gatwa’s season of Doctor Who, where he’ll be taking over for Jodie Whitaker as the Fifteenth Doctor. Also pictured is his companion Ruby Sunday, as played by Millie Gibson. Gatwa’s casting was first confirmed all the way back...
Avatar: The Way of Water Makes a Big Box Office Splash
Throughout the year, there’s been plenty about discussions online about what kind of reception Avatar: The Way of Water would have at the box office. Boosted by solid social media impressions and reviews but understandably putting some folks off because its three-hour runtime, all eyes have been on James Cameron’s long-awaited second outing to the world of Pandora and its blue cat people with dreadlocks.
Jujutsu Kaisen's First Look at Season 2 Winds Back the Clock
The first season of Jujutsu Kaisen’s anime adaptation cemented itself as one of the most fun, strangest shonen anime of the current moment, and had enough promise to make you want to see what came next. With MAPPA’s increasingly packed schedule, it was a matter of when Jujutsu would come back, particularly after Jujutsu Kaisen 0 from earlier this year made even an even bigger splash.
HBO's Comedy About Superhero MoviesGrabs Some Supervillains for Its Cast
Beyond prestige genre dramas, HBO also has some pretty funny comedies under its belt like Barry and Insecure. The next comedy in the works at the network is The Franchise, which will focus on a group of crew members who work together on the set of a popular superhero movie franchise.
15 Warhammer 40,000 Characters Henry Cavill Could Play in Amazon's New TV Show
It’s official: Henry Cavill is trading Superman and Geralt of Rivia for the other love of his life, the grim dark future of Warhammer 40,000's 41st millennium. But the world of Warhammer is filled with a whole galaxy of wild characters. Who could Cavill lend his talents to? Here’s a list of... well, most of them probably won’t be Amazon’s first choice.
Tor Tried to Hide AI Art on a Book Cover, and It Is a Mess
A few weeks ago, right here on io9, readers got their first look at the cover for Christopher Paolini’s newest Fractalverse novel, Fractal Noise. Almost immediately, people could see something was off about the artwork used on the cover. With some quick deduction, Twitter users realized that it was...
The Jasad Heir Is a Tournament Arc Turned Political Thriller
American-Egyptian author Sara Hashem is preparing for her epic political fantasy debut, The Jasad Heir, inspired by her experiences living in Egypt. Hashem wrote this novel to answer the question: “what do you owe to a place and a people you’ve barely known but without whom you wouldn’t exist?” As a fugitive queen strikes a deadly bargain with her greatest enemy, she finds herself embroiled in a complex game that could resurrect her scorched kingdom or leave it in ashes forever.
James Cameron Says Avatar 3 Would Be a Satisfying Ending, But He Wants More
James Cameron should play the lottery because his big gambles always pay off. Titanic? Nailed it. Avatar? Home run. But after that he bet even bigger, spending 10 years crafting four Avatar sequels with the hope that audiences would want to see them all. The first sequel, Avatar: The Way...
