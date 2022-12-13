Read full article on original website
the university of hawai'i system
National grant empowers Native Hawaiian, underrepresented students in food science
The University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa College of Tropical Agriculture and Human Resources (CTAHR) was awarded a National Needs Fellowship Program grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture. CTAHR’s Kacie Ho, Soojin Jun and Yong Li will use the funds from...
UH law school alumni appointed to governor’s cabinet
New Hawaiʻi Gov. Josh Green announced appointments to his cabinet, which include alumni and a student from the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa William S. Richardson School of Law. The cabinet convened its first meeting on December 7. UH law school alumni Nadine Ando was named director...
Tokunaga named national scholar athlete of the year; Lillie to third team
Days before walking across the stage at the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo’s 2022 fall commencement ceremony, soon-to-be graduate Daelenn Tokunaga was named the United Soccer Coaches Division II Women’s Soccer National Scholar Athlete of the Year. The fifth-year senior also repeated as a United Soccer Coaches...
