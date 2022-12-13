ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UH law school alumni appointed to governor’s cabinet

New Hawaiʻi Gov. Josh Green announced appointments to his cabinet, which include alumni and a student from the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa William S. Richardson School of Law. The cabinet convened its first meeting on December 7. UH law school alumni Nadine Ando was named director...
Tokunaga named national scholar athlete of the year; Lillie to third team

Days before walking across the stage at the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo’s 2022 fall commencement ceremony, soon-to-be graduate Daelenn Tokunaga was named the United Soccer Coaches Division II Women’s Soccer National Scholar Athlete of the Year. The fifth-year senior also repeated as a United Soccer Coaches...
