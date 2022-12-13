ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'A blow against hate': Biden signs landmark bill protecting same-sex, interracial marriage

By Joey Garrison and Rebecca Morin, USA TODAY
 5 days ago

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden signed historic legislation Tuesday protecting same-sex marriages nationally , marking a major milestone in the fight for gay rights that follows a seismic change in the nation's attitudes.

At a ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House, Biden signed the Respect for Marriage Act , making it the law that all states recognize same-sex and interracial marriages. Democratic and Republican lawmakers, LGBTQ advocates and plaintiffs in marriage equality cases were among the thousands in attendance.

"Today, America takes a vital step toward equality, toward liberty and justice, not just for some, but for everyone," Biden said. "Toward creating a nation where decency, dignity, and love are recognized, honored and protected."

The new law will protect same-sex marriages if the Supreme Court were to overturn the landmark Obergefell v. Hodges decision, which in 2015 legalized same-sex marriages in the U.S.

Biden said the new law confers to all married couples the federal protections that come with marriage such as legal recognition as "next of kin" when a spouse is ill.

"For most of our nation's history, we denied interracial couples and same-sex couples from these protections," the president said. "We failed to treat them with equal dignity and respect. Now the law requires interracial marriage and same-sex marriage must be recognized as legal in every state in the nation."

More: 'We feel more secure': As Respect for Marriage Act passes, same-sex couples share tentative enthusiasm

The push to codify gay and interracial marriage rights in Congress came after Associate Justice Clarence Thomas called on the Supreme Court to "reconsider" other rights established by the Supreme Court in the wake of its June ruling that Americans no longer have a right to abortion.

Thomas, in a concurring opinion backing the overturning of Roe v. Wade, singled out opinions that blocked states from banning contraception, sex by same-sex couples and gay marriage.

Following the bill's passage in the House, Biden pointed to "uncertainty" after the Dobbs ruling that overturned Roe, saying the new law restores a "measure of security to millions of marriages and families."

Between 2,000 and 3,000 lawmakers and advocates attended the signing ceremony on the South Lawn on Tuesday, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

"Passing the Respect for Marriage Act wasn't just the right thing to do for America. It was personal to us, to our staff and our families. And it's certainly personal to me," Schumer said. "The tie I am wearing reminds me what this moment is all about. It's the tie I wore on the day my daughter got married to a beautiful young lady, one of the happiest days of my life."

The ceremony was also star-studded, featuring performances from singers Sam Smith – who is nonbinary – and Cyndi Lauper, who sang "Stay With Me" and "True Colors" respectively. Dozens of past plaintiffs in lawsuits who fought for marriage equality watched the ceremony from the White House steps.

Lauper, who has advocated for LGBTQ rights, thanked the president and those who helped get the bill passed.

“We can rest easy tonight because our families are validated,” Lauper said during a special appearance at the White House press briefing. “Now we’re allowed to love who we love.”

More: How Joe Biden became the most LGBTQ-friendly president in U.S. history

For Biden, his signature on the legislation strengthens a reputation as the most pro-LGBTQ president in U.S. history – a legacy that started when, as vice president in May 2012, Biden got ahead of his boss, President Barack Obama, by saying he was “absolutely comfortable” with men marrying men or women marrying women.

"What this is all about a simple proposition. Who do you love?" Biden said at the time during an appearance on NBC's "Meet the Press."

Biden recalled that moment during Tuesday's remarks – "I got in trouble," he joked – and asked the same question from 10 years ago: "Who do you love? And will you be loyal to that person you love?"

He added: "It's not more complicated than that. This law recognizes that everyone should have the right to answer those questions for themselves without the government interfering."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DRMq0_0jhOFR4z00
President Joe Biden speaks during a bill signing ceremony for the Respect for Marriage Act on Tuesday on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. Patrick Semansky/AP

There were about 710,000 married same-sex couple households in the U.S. in 2021, and about 500,000 unmarried same-sex couple households, according to data from the Census Bureau's annual American Community Survey.

The new law does not require that states issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples but that they accept the legitimacy of valid marriages performed elsewhere.

The legislation cleared the House last week in a 258-169 vote, with 39 Republicans joining all Democrats, and passed the Senate 61-39, with 12 Republicans voting in favor.

The bipartisan votes reflect a rapid sea change in views about same-sex marriage, which even many Democrats were reluctant to support a decade ago.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RLWGX_0jhOFR4z00
Gay rights advocates march by the White House in Washington, in 2009. President Joe Biden plans to sign legislation this coming week that will protect gay unions even if the Supreme Court revisits its ruling supporting a nationwide right of same-sex couples to marry. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File) Jacquelyn Martin, AP

Biden concluded his remarks by pointing to more societal challenges ahead: "When a person can be married in the morning and thrown out of a restaurant for being gay in the afternoon, this is still wrong," he said.

Biden voiced his support for legislation that would expand federal civil rights laws to LGBTQ people and said "we must stop the hate and violence" on display in last month's shooting at an LGBTQ bar in Colorado Springs, Colorado, that left five dead and many more wounded. He also called out the "hundreds of callous, cynical" bills introduced in many states targeting transgender people.

"The antidote to hate is love," the president said. "This law and the love it defends strikes a blow against hate in all its forms."

Reach Joey Garrison on Twitter @joeygarrison.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'A blow against hate': Biden signs landmark bill protecting same-sex, interracial marriage

Comments / 10116

Texas Pete
5d ago

It’s fine to provide equality but it does not mean all Americans agree with the lifestyle we are free to believe what we want to in this country and what makes this country great!

Reply(44)
57
Robert Thomas
5d ago

have u noticed how they use the word hate if your against same sex marriage? I don't hate anyone because I'm am a Christian!! but I do not believe in same sex marriage. thank u to the left for spewing hatred and trying to accuse the right of doing it.

Reply(62)
94
D
5d ago

Funny, with most people not caring about what you do in private with other consenting adults, this seems like a distraction. Do your own thing. Don't force others to endorse your lifestyle.

Reply(15)
50
Engadget

Biden signs bill that lets domestic violence survivors remove abusers from phone plans

President Joe Biden has signed H.R. 7132 or Safe Connections Act of 2022 into law, and it could help domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking and human trafficking survivors ultimately cut ties with abusers. Under the new law, users can ask mobile service providers to separate their line — as well as their dependents' — from their abusers' if they have a shared contract. That would ensure that abusers no longer have access to their phone records and can't get their service cut. Carriers aren't allowed to charge fees to grant these requests, which they must do within two days.
